What is the share price of Star Paper Mills? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Star Paper Mills is ₹151.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Star Paper Mills? The Star Paper Mills is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Star Paper Mills? The market cap of Star Paper Mills is ₹236.31 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Star Paper Mills? Today’s highest and lowest price of Star Paper Mills are ₹152.50 and ₹151.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Star Paper Mills? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Star Paper Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Star Paper Mills is ₹189.55 and 52-week low of Star Paper Mills is ₹116.00 as on .

How has the Star Paper Mills performed historically in terms of returns? The Star Paper Mills has shown returns of -0.39% over the past day, 8.14% for the past month, 4.41% over 3 months, -10.39% over 1 year, -4.09% across 3 years, and -2.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Star Paper Mills? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Star Paper Mills are 7.22 and 0.33 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.65 per annum.

Source: Dion Global