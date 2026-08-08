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Star Paper Mills Share Price

NSE
BSE

STAR PAPER MILLS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paper

Here's the live share price of Star Paper Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹151.40 Closed
-0.39₹ -0.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Star Paper Mills Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹151.40₹152.50
₹151.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹116.00₹189.55
₹151.40
Open Price
₹152.50
Prev. Close
₹152.00
Volume
41

Source: Dion Global

Star Paper Mills Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Star Paper Mills		-0.368.224.783.56-10.94-4.09-2.14
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-2.572.47-7.03-2.98-25.7810.8112.31
JK Paper		-1.188.91.9917.9910.054.956.58
West Coast Paper Mills		5.5210.9514.7536.5321.677.2817.59
KS Smart Technologies		-5.69-11-57.26-53.854.762.2233.68
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-5.43.5-12.95-7.36-13.36-4.842.6
Andhra Paper		-2.04-1.64-13.6-12.08-21.32-10.013.46
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		4.088.510.229.911.19-9.670.64
Pudumjee Paper Products		3.7419.0314.5619.43-24.332.0117.03
N R Agarwal Industries		14.9234.368.4725.1847.319.611.34
Kuantum Papers		11.4315.537.95-3.42-24.89-22.84-2.17
Emami Paper Mills		-2.4523.9232.3724.9419.52-5.53-11.06
Satia Industries		1.7117.99-10.890.14-21.71-17.98-9.04
Subam Papers		0.841.07-7.7319.1285.7813.297.77
Shree Rama Newsprint		14.917.865.068.8039.297.77
Orient Paper & Industries		0.6512.18-4.34-13.06-33.18-25.26-10
Asgard Alcobev		-6.8-5.26-11.81-40.2-48.528.5231.17
Pakka		0.04-2.17-25.1-21.98-59.46-19.08-4.75
Ruchira Papers		2.588.74-9.69-10.13-18.57-0.665.25
Genus Paper & Boards		2.6411.27-5.333.15-31.95-7.392.38

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Star Paper Mills has declined 10.94% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-25.78%), JK Paper (10.05%), West Coast Paper Mills (21.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Star Paper Mills has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).

Star Paper Mills Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Star Paper Mills Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5149.42150.99
10148.71149.44
20144.43146.74
50140.42143.12
100138.89143.21
200148.87149.44

Source: Dion Global

Star Paper Mills Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Star Paper Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding fell to 1.64%, and public shareholding moved up to 53.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Star Paper Mills Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 09:36 PM IST ISTStar Paper Mills - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting On 12Th Aug, 2026
Jul 14, 2026, 03:55 PM IST ISTStar Paper Mills - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 10, 2026, 06:21 AM IST ISTStar Paper Mills - Copy Of IEPF Reminder Letters
May 27, 2026, 08:14 PM IST ISTStar Paper Mills - Newspaper Publication Of The Audited Financial Results-March, 2026
May 26, 2026, 02:03 AM IST ISTStar Paper Mills - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Of Directors Have Recommended Final Dividend Of Rs. 2.50/- Per Share (25%)

Source: Dion Global

About Star Paper Mills

Star Paper Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/08/1936 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21011WB1936PLC008726 and registration number is 008726. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of paper and paper products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 409.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. G P Goenka
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Madhukar Mishra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shrivardhan Goenka
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Pragya Jhunjhunwala
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. R C Lodha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anoop Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Atulmani Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Star Paper Mills Share Price

What is the share price of Star Paper Mills?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Star Paper Mills is ₹151.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Star Paper Mills?

The Star Paper Mills is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Star Paper Mills?

The market cap of Star Paper Mills is ₹236.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Star Paper Mills?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Star Paper Mills are ₹152.50 and ₹151.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Star Paper Mills?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Star Paper Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Star Paper Mills is ₹189.55 and 52-week low of Star Paper Mills is ₹116.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Star Paper Mills performed historically in terms of returns?

The Star Paper Mills has shown returns of -0.39% over the past day, 8.14% for the past month, 4.41% over 3 months, -10.39% over 1 year, -4.09% across 3 years, and -2.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Star Paper Mills?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Star Paper Mills are 7.22 and 0.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.65 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Star Paper Mills News

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