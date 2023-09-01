Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Star Paper Mills Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

STAR PAPER MILLS LTD.

Sector : Paper & Paper Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹208.75 Closed
2.384.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Star Paper Mills Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹203.00₹212.00
₹208.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹142.10₹220.90
₹208.75
Open Price
₹205.05
Prev. Close
₹203.90
Volume
1,25,843

Star Paper Mills Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1213.13
  • R2217.07
  • R3222.13
  • Pivot
    208.07
  • S1204.13
  • S2199.07
  • S3195.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5201.38205.25
  • 10199.29201.73
  • 20194.61194.16
  • 50198.16183.98
  • 100178.76178.86
  • 200163.67176.11

Star Paper Mills Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.0021.2317.1826.441.21114.3212.96
-0.868.2711.80-4.90-13.42286.44124.62
0.3626.6016.9927.70-1.43220.2769.06
3.9718.9915.0228.2111.10114.7645.93
0.385.181.526.06-8.64111.64-6.78
-1.3520.0914.7423.560.66111.35-14.81
-11.84-0.4525.3156.1588.78295.80321.01
-2.4317.8216.1012.4012.4910.1780.87
-2.7612.9315.9831.4247.09171.908.58
-0.826.1310.9313.21-25.6081.37-12.89
6.2820.6222.4455.29-7.6266.91-27.29
0.2716.0033.6926.0910.56266.0268.30
-2.9911.0916.1325.108.85237.5084.79
8.0233.2333.7038.719.42183.5518.40
6.7614.774.6856.6472.74190.6233.63
-2.974.82-0.765.67-23.24-10.92-50.10
6.6618.67-9.7024.38180.07717.35497.76
2.6014.7322.5724.37-21.69-28.59-74.57
13.3330.7730.77-22.73-29.17-32.00-92.13
-2.0910.193.5317.76-5.2628.99-23.67

Star Paper Mills Ltd. Share Holdings

Star Paper Mills Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Star Paper Mills Ltd.

Star Paper Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/08/1936 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21011WB1936PLC008726 and registration number is 008726. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of paper and paper products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 330.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Madhukar Mishra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shrivardhan Goenka
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Shiromani Sharma
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. C M Vasudev
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pragya Jhunjhunwala
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Srivastav
    Independent Director

FAQs on Star Paper Mills Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Star Paper Mills Ltd.?

The market cap of Star Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹325.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Star Paper Mills Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Star Paper Mills Ltd. is 4.65 and PB ratio of Star Paper Mills Ltd. is 0.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Star Paper Mills Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Star Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹208.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Star Paper Mills Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Star Paper Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Star Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹220.90 and 52-week low of Star Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹142.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data