Here's the live share price of Star Paper Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Star Paper Mills
|-0.36
|8.22
|4.78
|3.56
|-10.94
|-4.09
|-2.14
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|-2.57
|2.47
|-7.03
|-2.98
|-25.78
|10.81
|12.31
|JK Paper
|-1.18
|8.9
|1.99
|17.99
|10.05
|4.95
|6.58
|West Coast Paper Mills
|5.52
|10.95
|14.75
|36.53
|21.67
|7.28
|17.59
|KS Smart Technologies
|-5.69
|-11
|-57.26
|-53.8
|54.7
|62.22
|33.68
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-5.4
|3.5
|-12.95
|-7.36
|-13.36
|-4.84
|2.6
|Andhra Paper
|-2.04
|-1.64
|-13.6
|-12.08
|-21.32
|-10.01
|3.46
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|4.08
|8.51
|0.22
|9.91
|1.19
|-9.67
|0.64
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|3.74
|19.03
|14.56
|19.43
|-24.3
|32.01
|17.03
|N R Agarwal Industries
|14.92
|34.36
|8.47
|25.18
|47.3
|19.6
|11.34
|Kuantum Papers
|11.43
|15.53
|7.95
|-3.42
|-24.89
|-22.84
|-2.17
|Emami Paper Mills
|-2.45
|23.92
|32.37
|24.94
|19.52
|-5.53
|-11.06
|Satia Industries
|1.71
|17.99
|-10.89
|0.14
|-21.71
|-17.98
|-9.04
|Subam Papers
|0.84
|1.07
|-7.73
|19.12
|85.78
|13.29
|7.77
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|14.9
|17.86
|5.06
|8.8
|0
|39.29
|7.77
|Orient Paper & Industries
|0.65
|12.18
|-4.34
|-13.06
|-33.18
|-25.26
|-10
|Asgard Alcobev
|-6.8
|-5.26
|-11.81
|-40.2
|-48.5
|28.52
|31.17
|Pakka
|0.04
|-2.17
|-25.1
|-21.98
|-59.46
|-19.08
|-4.75
|Ruchira Papers
|2.58
|8.74
|-9.69
|-10.13
|-18.57
|-0.66
|5.25
|Genus Paper & Boards
|2.64
|11.27
|-5.33
|3.15
|-31.95
|-7.39
|2.38
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Star Paper Mills has declined 10.94% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-25.78%), JK Paper (10.05%), West Coast Paper Mills (21.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Star Paper Mills has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|149.42
|150.99
|10
|148.71
|149.44
|20
|144.43
|146.74
|50
|140.42
|143.12
|100
|138.89
|143.21
|200
|148.87
|149.44
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Star Paper Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding fell to 1.64%, and public shareholding moved up to 53.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:36 PM IST IST
|Star Paper Mills - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting On 12Th Aug, 2026
|Jul 14, 2026, 03:55 PM IST IST
|Star Paper Mills - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 10, 2026, 06:21 AM IST IST
|Star Paper Mills - Copy Of IEPF Reminder Letters
|May 27, 2026, 08:14 PM IST IST
|Star Paper Mills - Newspaper Publication Of The Audited Financial Results-March, 2026
|May 26, 2026, 02:03 AM IST IST
|Star Paper Mills - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Of Directors Have Recommended Final Dividend Of Rs. 2.50/- Per Share (25%)
Source: Dion Global
Star Paper Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/08/1936 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21011WB1936PLC008726 and registration number is 008726. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of paper and paper products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 409.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Star Paper Mills is ₹151.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Star Paper Mills is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Star Paper Mills is ₹236.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Star Paper Mills are ₹152.50 and ₹151.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Star Paper Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Star Paper Mills is ₹189.55 and 52-week low of Star Paper Mills is ₹116.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Star Paper Mills has shown returns of -0.39% over the past day, 8.14% for the past month, 4.41% over 3 months, -10.39% over 1 year, -4.09% across 3 years, and -2.14% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Star Paper Mills are 7.22 and 0.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.65 per annum.
Source: Dion Global