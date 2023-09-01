Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Star Paper Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/08/1936 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21011WB1936PLC008726 and registration number is 008726. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of paper and paper products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 330.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Star Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹325.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Star Paper Mills Ltd. is 4.65 and PB ratio of Star Paper Mills Ltd. is 0.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Star Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹208.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Star Paper Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Star Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹220.90 and 52-week low of Star Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹142.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.