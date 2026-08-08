Here's the live share price of Star Imaging and Path Lab along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Star Imaging and Path Lab
|-3.53
|-14.21
|-3.26
|-9.14
|-39.68
|-15.51
|-9.62
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.28
|1.66
|14.58
|24.53
|25.10
|21.43
|17.48
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-2.33
|-4.18
|5.70
|6.25
|-15.33
|22.55
|30.15
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|0.53
|0.32
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.61
|-1.24
|1.32
|7.70
|8.53
|43.61
|32.11
|Aster DM Quality Care
|6.47
|10.85
|18.53
|53.03
|47.13
|40.33
|40.61
|Global Health
|3.31
|9.87
|19.81
|25.37
|9.76
|28.13
|28.48
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-6.34
|-5.09
|1.98
|8.82
|6.70
|23.41
|29.23
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|0.81
|0.69
|14.62
|25.46
|9.06
|29.78
|27.03
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.87
|14.66
|22.82
|33.12
|19.82
|17.48
|-0.22
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|14.27
|15.30
|21.31
|19.35
|26.43
|10.88
|6.39
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|2.15
|8.88
|20.29
|35.72
|4.79
|12.89
|28.13
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|0.80
|1.30
|11.89
|36.10
|27.89
|42.99
|16.91
|Park Medi World
|-0.31
|2.51
|18.85
|85.83
|97.44
|25.45
|14.57
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-3.24
|-0.29
|11.51
|12.87
|13.11
|17.31
|-4.17
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-3.67
|8.74
|26.27
|27.55
|14.06
|13.93
|8.14
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|0.59
|4.19
|9.68
|21.06
|10.95
|25.94
|21.49
|Thyrocare Technologies
|4.43
|13.73
|29.07
|47.22
|34.76
|46.62
|6.19
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|6.21
|5.11
|5.63
|29.26
|25.68
|37.57
|21.09
|Nephrocare Health Services
|1.72
|5.60
|26.98
|31.46
|47.04
|13.71
|8.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Star Imaging and Path Lab has declined 39.68% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Star Imaging and Path Lab has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|87.3
|86.33
|10
|89.13
|87.77
|20
|92.43
|89.39
|50
|86.93
|87.23
|100
|77.01
|85.64
|200
|90.75
|96.2
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Star Imaging and Path Lab remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.14%, FII holding fell to 0.61%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 07, 2026, 06:31 PM IST IST
|Star Imaging - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 08, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|Star Imaging - Intimation Under Regulation 30 - Upgradation Of Tilak Nagar Diagnostic Centre With Toshiba Aquilion ONE 1184 S
|May 27, 2026, 10:18 PM IST IST
|Star Imaging - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|May 25, 2026, 11:55 PM IST IST
|Star Imaging - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|May 25, 2026, 04:58 PM IST IST
|Star Imaging - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Star Imaging and Path Lab Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/05/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U85110DL2004PLC126679 and registration number is 126679. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 88.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Star Imaging and Path Lab is ₹82.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Star Imaging and Path Lab is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Star Imaging and Path Lab is ₹142.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Star Imaging and Path Lab are ₹84.00 and ₹80.22.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Star Imaging and Path Lab stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Star Imaging and Path Lab is ₹152.00 and 52-week low of Star Imaging and Path Lab is ₹46.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Star Imaging and Path Lab has shown returns of -2.47% over the past day, -14.21% for the past month, -3.26% over 3 months, -39.68% over 1 year, -15.51% across 3 years, and -9.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Star Imaging and Path Lab are 7.42 and 1.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global