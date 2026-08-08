What is the share price of Star Imaging and Path Lab? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Star Imaging and Path Lab is ₹82.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Star Imaging and Path Lab? The Star Imaging and Path Lab is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Star Imaging and Path Lab? The market cap of Star Imaging and Path Lab is ₹142.84 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Star Imaging and Path Lab? Today’s highest and lowest price of Star Imaging and Path Lab are ₹84.00 and ₹80.22.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Star Imaging and Path Lab? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Star Imaging and Path Lab stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Star Imaging and Path Lab is ₹152.00 and 52-week low of Star Imaging and Path Lab is ₹46.00 as on .

How has the Star Imaging and Path Lab performed historically in terms of returns? The Star Imaging and Path Lab has shown returns of -2.47% over the past day, -14.21% for the past month, -3.26% over 3 months, -39.68% over 1 year, -15.51% across 3 years, and -9.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Star Imaging and Path Lab? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Star Imaging and Path Lab are 7.42 and 1.23 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global