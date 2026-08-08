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Star Imaging and Path Lab Share Price

NSE
BSE

STAR IMAGING AND PATH LAB

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Star Imaging and Path Lab along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹82.00 Closed
-2.47₹ -2.08
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Star Imaging and Path Lab Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹80.22₹84.00
₹82.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹46.00₹152.00
₹82.00
Open Price
₹82.10
Prev. Close
₹84.08
Volume
14,000

Source: Dion Global

Star Imaging and Path Lab Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Star Imaging and Path Lab		-3.53-14.21-3.26-9.14-39.68-15.51-9.62
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.281.6614.5824.5325.1021.4317.48
Max Healthcare Institute		-2.33-4.185.706.25-15.3322.5530.15
Manipal Health Enterprises		1.601.601.601.601.600.530.32
Fortis Healthcare		1.61-1.241.327.708.5343.6132.11
Aster DM Quality Care		6.4710.8518.5353.0347.1340.3340.61
Global Health		3.319.8719.8125.379.7628.1328.48
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-6.34-5.091.988.826.7023.4129.23
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		0.810.6914.6225.469.0629.7827.03
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.8714.6622.8233.1219.8217.48-0.22
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		14.2715.3021.3119.3526.4310.886.39
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		2.158.8820.2935.724.7912.8928.13
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		0.801.3011.8936.1027.8942.9916.91
Park Medi World		-0.312.5118.8585.8397.4425.4514.57
Metropolis Healthcare		-3.24-0.2911.5112.8713.1117.31-4.17
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-3.678.7426.2727.5514.0613.938.14
Healthcare Global Enterprises		0.594.199.6821.0610.9525.9421.49
Thyrocare Technologies		4.4313.7329.0747.2234.7646.626.19
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		6.215.115.6329.2625.6837.5721.09
Nephrocare Health Services		1.725.6026.9831.4647.0413.718.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Star Imaging and Path Lab has declined 39.68% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Star Imaging and Path Lab has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).

Star Imaging and Path Lab Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Star Imaging and Path Lab Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
587.386.33
1089.1387.77
2092.4389.39
5086.9387.23
10077.0185.64
20090.7596.2

Source: Dion Global

Star Imaging and Path Lab Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Star Imaging and Path Lab remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.14%, FII holding fell to 0.61%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Star Imaging and Path Lab Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 07, 2026, 06:31 PM IST ISTStar Imaging - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 08, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTStar Imaging - Intimation Under Regulation 30 - Upgradation Of Tilak Nagar Diagnostic Centre With Toshiba Aquilion ONE 1184 S
May 27, 2026, 10:18 PM IST ISTStar Imaging - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
May 25, 2026, 11:55 PM IST ISTStar Imaging - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
May 25, 2026, 04:58 PM IST ISTStar Imaging - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Star Imaging and Path Lab

Star Imaging and Path Lab Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/05/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U85110DL2004PLC126679 and registration number is 126679. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 88.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pawan Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ram Avtar Gupta
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Chhaya Gupta
    Executive Director
  • Dr. Sameer Bhati
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sameer Sood
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Vimal Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Yogesh KumarVirmani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dikshant Nagpal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Star Imaging and Path Lab Share Price

What is the share price of Star Imaging and Path Lab?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Star Imaging and Path Lab is ₹82.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Star Imaging and Path Lab?

The Star Imaging and Path Lab is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Star Imaging and Path Lab?

The market cap of Star Imaging and Path Lab is ₹142.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Star Imaging and Path Lab?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Star Imaging and Path Lab are ₹84.00 and ₹80.22.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Star Imaging and Path Lab?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Star Imaging and Path Lab stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Star Imaging and Path Lab is ₹152.00 and 52-week low of Star Imaging and Path Lab is ₹46.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Star Imaging and Path Lab performed historically in terms of returns?

The Star Imaging and Path Lab has shown returns of -2.47% over the past day, -14.21% for the past month, -3.26% over 3 months, -39.68% over 1 year, -15.51% across 3 years, and -9.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Star Imaging and Path Lab?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Star Imaging and Path Lab are 7.42 and 1.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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