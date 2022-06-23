Star Health, Gujarat Gas among 78 stocks to hit 52-week low on BSE, 40 stocks at new highs

Indian equity markets firmly extended gains after a flat opening on Thursday. In early trade, the BSE Sensex rose 500 points to 52,320 level, while the NSE Nifty gained 200 points to move above 15,600. In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices also inched higher, gaining 1.1 per cent each. Sectorally, Nifty auto and IT indices led gains. Nifty Bank, Financials also held notable gains, while FMCG and oil & gas pockets were marginally in green. Among stocks, Bajaj Auto rose 3 per cent after the company said its board will meet on Monday to further deliberate on the previously deferred share buyback plan. A total of 78 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE, while 40 stocks were at fresh highs.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on BSE

ESAAR (India), Alfavision Overseas (India), Elecon Engineering, Gallops Enterprise, Naysaa Securities, Scandent Imaging, Superior Industrial Enterprises, S&T Corporation, Shreeji Translogistics, Trans Financial Resources were among the stocks that hit 52-week high on BSE. On the flip side, Anjani Foods, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, DB Corp, Fino Payments Bank, GR Infraprojects, Hester Biosciences, Gujarat Gas, KSE, Muthoot Finance, The New India Assurance Company, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Supreme Industries, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Symphony, UPL, Vijay Solvex, V-Mart Retail were the scrips at new lows.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on NSE

A total of 6 stocks touched 52-week high, while 56 scrips were at new lows on the Natinal Stock Exchange (NSE). Elecon Engineering Company, Insecticides (India), Jupiter Wagons, Kohinoor Foods were among the stocks that hit 52-week high. Meanwhile, Aarti Drugs, Ajanta Pharma, Akash Infra-Projects, Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals, Dhani Services, Equippp Social Impact Technologies, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund – ICICI Prudential 5 Year G-Sec, Invesco India Nifty Exchange Traded Fund, Jet Freight Logistics, Muthoot Finance, Nilkamal, PTC India, Sun TV Network, Tata Steel, Vedanta, Vardhman Special Steels, Yaari Digital Integrated Services were among the stocks at fresh lows.

Sensex, Nifty top gainers, losers

Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, M&M, ICICI Bank, L&T, TCS, Sun Pharma, SBI, Axis Bank, Wipro, HCL Technologies were the top Sensex gainers, while Powergrid and Titan were the laggards. In the Nifty pack, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Hero Motocorp, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel were gainers, while Powergrid, Coal India and Titan were the losers.