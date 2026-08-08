Here's the live share price of Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance
|3.55
|1.37
|2.10
|1.90
|4.29
|-4.57
|-5.47
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance has gained 4.29% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|67.66
|68.94
|10
|67.38
|68.23
|20
|67.99
|67.91
|50
|67.94
|67.83
|100
|66.98
|67.81
|200
|68.02
|68.75
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 5.38%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:36 PM IST IST
|Stanrose Mafatlal - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Stanrose Mafatlal - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:30 PM IST IST
|Stanrose Mafatlal - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:15 PM IST IST
|Stanrose Mafatlal - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:05 PM IST IST
|Stanrose Mafatlal - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Source: Dion Global
Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/04/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1980PLC003731 and registration number is 003731. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance is ₹73.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance is ₹28.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance are ₹73.00 and ₹71.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance is ₹82.75 and 52-week low of Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance is ₹54.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance has shown returns of 1.4% over the past day, 1.37% for the past month, 2.1% over 3 months, 4.29% over 1 year, -4.57% across 3 years, and -5.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance are -9.59 and 0.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global