What is the share price of Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance is ₹73.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance? The Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance? The market cap of Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance is ₹28.97 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance are ₹73.00 and ₹71.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance is ₹82.75 and 52-week low of Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance is ₹54.31 as on .

How has the Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance has shown returns of 1.4% over the past day, 1.37% for the past month, 2.1% over 3 months, 4.29% over 1 year, -4.57% across 3 years, and -5.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance are -9.59 and 0.95 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global