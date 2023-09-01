What is the Market Cap of Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Ltd.? The market cap of Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Ltd. is ₹33.29 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Ltd.? P/E ratio of Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Ltd. is -22.88 and PB ratio of Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Ltd. is 0.57 as on .

What is the share price of Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Ltd. is ₹83.89 as on .