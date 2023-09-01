Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.20
|1.02
|4.86
|11.04
|-5.37
|1.38
|-43.70
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & A.G.M.
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Quarterly Results
Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/04/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1980PLC003731 and registration number is 003731. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Ltd. is ₹33.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Ltd. is -22.88 and PB ratio of Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Ltd. is 0.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Ltd. is ₹83.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Ltd. is ₹97.00 and 52-week low of Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Ltd. is ₹70.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.