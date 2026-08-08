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Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

STANROSE MAFATLAL INVESTMENTS & FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹73.00 Closed
1.40₹ 1.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹71.00₹73.00
₹73.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹54.31₹82.75
₹73.00
Open Price
₹71.00
Prev. Close
₹71.99
Volume
879

Source: Dion Global

Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance		3.551.372.101.904.29-4.57-5.47
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance has gained 4.29% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
567.6668.94
1067.3868.23
2067.9967.91
5067.9467.83
10066.9867.81
20068.0268.75

Source: Dion Global

Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 5.38%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 10:36 PM IST ISTStanrose Mafatlal - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results
Jul 15, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTStanrose Mafatlal - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 14, 2026, 10:30 PM IST ISTStanrose Mafatlal - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 14, 2026, 10:15 PM IST ISTStanrose Mafatlal - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 14, 2026, 10:05 PM IST ISTStanrose Mafatlal - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Source: Dion Global

About Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance

Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/04/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1980PLC003731 and registration number is 003731. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep R Mafatlal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Madhusudan J Mehta
    Director & CEO
  • Mr. Harit S Mehta
    Director
  • Mr. Dhansukh H Parekh
    Director
  • Mr. Shobhan I Diwanji
    Director
  • Ms. Abhirami M Patel
    Director

FAQs on Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance is ₹73.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance?

The Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance?

The market cap of Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance is ₹28.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance are ₹73.00 and ₹71.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance is ₹82.75 and 52-week low of Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance is ₹54.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance has shown returns of 1.4% over the past day, 1.37% for the past month, 2.1% over 3 months, 4.29% over 1 year, -4.57% across 3 years, and -5.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance are -9.59 and 0.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance News

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