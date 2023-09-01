Follow Us

Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Ltd. Share Price

STANROSE MAFATLAL INVESTMENTS & FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹83.89 Closed
0.010.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹81.00₹84.99
₹83.89
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹70.30₹97.00
₹83.89
Open Price
₹83.80
Prev. Close
₹83.88
Volume
1,589

Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R185.59
  • R287.28
  • R389.58
  • Pivot
    83.29
  • S181.6
  • S279.3
  • S377.61

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 588.0482.15
  • 1088.2282.11
  • 2088.982.45
  • 5089.3682.39
  • 10090.0481.65
  • 20089.9181.89

Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.201.024.8611.04-5.371.38-43.70
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & A.G.M.
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited & Quarterly Results

About Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Ltd.

Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/04/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1980PLC003731 and registration number is 003731. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep R Mafatlal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Madhusudan J Mehta
    Director & CEO
  • Mr. Harit S Mehta
    Director
  • Ms. Aziza A Khatri
    Director
  • Mr. Dhansukh H Parekh
    Director
  • Mr. Bharat N Dave
    Director

FAQs on Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Ltd. is ₹33.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Ltd. is -22.88 and PB ratio of Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Ltd. is 0.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Ltd. is ₹83.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Ltd. is ₹97.00 and 52-week low of Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Ltd. is ₹70.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

