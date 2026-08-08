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Stanpacks (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

STANPACKS (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Stanpacks (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9.71 Closed
0.21₹ 0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Stanpacks (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.71₹9.71
₹9.71
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.02₹15.75
₹9.71
Open Price
₹9.71
Prev. Close
₹9.69
Volume
120

Source: Dion Global

Stanpacks (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Stanpacks (India)		07.65-4.8-10.42-22.265.129.78
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.152.7332.7463.83120.8396.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6116.478.53.62-11.3242.6936.19
EPL		2.14-2.93-4.923.51-0.791.4-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-7.14-2.63-31.5-27.540.533.21
AGI Greenpac		2.236.2315.1514.15-21.123.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.425.162.18-17.79-25.83-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.9211.95-2.27-16.925.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.059.9717.625.73-1.23-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.46-4.36-12.4346.3817.24-0.62-11.4
Xpro India		-25.96-22.93-3.4811.04-1.918.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.159.869.1240.76-12.9710.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8734.7750.7643.6932.333.1-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-1.36-9.49-11.21-14.19-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-0.8-14.93-9.59-17.06-4.8-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6517.6547.0330.2268.7555.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-3.83-17.09-18.76-1.7129.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.712.72124.9190.4377.1710.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.2610.47-4.416.822.4322.373.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Stanpacks (India) has declined 22.26% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (120.83%), Time Technoplast (-11.32%), EPL (-0.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Stanpacks (India) has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Stanpacks (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Stanpacks (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.619.73
109.59.65
209.629.74
5010.2910.11
10010.5610.56
20011.5711.24

Source: Dion Global

Stanpacks (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Stanpacks (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.44%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 67.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Stanpacks (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:23 PM IST ISTStanpacks (India - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter End
Jul 22, 2026, 08:09 PM IST ISTStanpacks (India - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 20, 2026, 11:48 PM IST ISTStanpacks (India - Shareholder Meeting - AGM On 13Th August 2026(Thursday)
Jul 07, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTStanpacks (India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 15, 2026, 07:15 PM IST ISTStanpacks (India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome For Board Meeting - Standalone Audited Financials Results Of The Company

Source: Dion Global

About Stanpacks (India)

Stanpacks (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36991TN1991PLC021888 and registration number is 021888. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. R Mohan
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. G V Gopinath
    Managing Director
  • Mr. G S Sridhar
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Girish Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Revathi Srinivas
    Independent Director

FAQs on Stanpacks (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Stanpacks (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Stanpacks (India) is ₹9.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Stanpacks (India)?

The Stanpacks (India) is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Stanpacks (India)?

The market cap of Stanpacks (India) is ₹5.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Stanpacks (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Stanpacks (India) are ₹9.71 and ₹9.71.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Stanpacks (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Stanpacks (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Stanpacks (India) is ₹15.75 and 52-week low of Stanpacks (India) is ₹9.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Stanpacks (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Stanpacks (India) has shown returns of 0.21% over the past day, 2.43% for the past month, -7.7% over 3 months, -22.26% over 1 year, 5.12% across 3 years, and 9.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Stanpacks (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Stanpacks (India) are -67.90 and 0.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Stanpacks (India) News

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