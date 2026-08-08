Here's the live share price of Stanpacks (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Stanpacks (India)
|0
|7.65
|-4.8
|-10.42
|-22.26
|5.12
|9.78
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|2.73
|32.74
|63.83
|120.83
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|16.47
|8.5
|3.62
|-11.32
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-2.93
|-4.92
|3.51
|-0.79
|1.4
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-7.14
|-2.63
|-31.5
|-27.54
|0.5
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|6.23
|15.15
|14.15
|-21.12
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|5.16
|2.18
|-17.79
|-25.83
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.92
|11.95
|-2.27
|-16.92
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|9.97
|17.6
|25.73
|-1.23
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|-4.36
|-12.43
|46.38
|17.24
|-0.62
|-11.4
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-22.93
|-3.48
|11.04
|-1.91
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|9.86
|9.12
|40.76
|-12.97
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|34.77
|50.76
|43.69
|32.33
|3.1
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-1.36
|-9.49
|-11.21
|-14.19
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-0.8
|-14.93
|-9.59
|-17.06
|-4.8
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|17.65
|47.03
|30.22
|68.75
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-3.83
|-17.09
|-18.76
|-1.71
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|2.72
|124.91
|90.43
|77.17
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|10.47
|-4.41
|6.82
|2.43
|22.37
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Stanpacks (India) has declined 22.26% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (120.83%), Time Technoplast (-11.32%), EPL (-0.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Stanpacks (India) has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.61
|9.73
|10
|9.5
|9.65
|20
|9.62
|9.74
|50
|10.29
|10.11
|100
|10.56
|10.56
|200
|11.57
|11.24
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Stanpacks (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.44%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 67.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:23 PM IST IST
|Stanpacks (India - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter End
|Jul 22, 2026, 08:09 PM IST IST
|Stanpacks (India - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 20, 2026, 11:48 PM IST IST
|Stanpacks (India - Shareholder Meeting - AGM On 13Th August 2026(Thursday)
|Jul 07, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|Stanpacks (India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 15, 2026, 07:15 PM IST IST
|Stanpacks (India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome For Board Meeting - Standalone Audited Financials Results Of The Company
Source: Dion Global
Stanpacks (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36991TN1991PLC021888 and registration number is 021888. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Stanpacks (India) is ₹9.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Stanpacks (India) is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Stanpacks (India) is ₹5.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Stanpacks (India) are ₹9.71 and ₹9.71.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Stanpacks (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Stanpacks (India) is ₹15.75 and 52-week low of Stanpacks (India) is ₹9.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Stanpacks (India) has shown returns of 0.21% over the past day, 2.43% for the past month, -7.7% over 3 months, -22.26% over 1 year, 5.12% across 3 years, and 9.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Stanpacks (India) are -67.90 and 0.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global