What is the share price of Stanpacks (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Stanpacks (India) is ₹9.71 as on .

What kind of stock is Stanpacks (India)? The Stanpacks (India) is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Stanpacks (India)? The market cap of Stanpacks (India) is ₹5.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Stanpacks (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Stanpacks (India) are ₹9.71 and ₹9.71.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Stanpacks (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Stanpacks (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Stanpacks (India) is ₹15.75 and 52-week low of Stanpacks (India) is ₹9.02 as on .

How has the Stanpacks (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Stanpacks (India) has shown returns of 0.21% over the past day, 2.43% for the past month, -7.7% over 3 months, -22.26% over 1 year, 5.12% across 3 years, and 9.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Stanpacks (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Stanpacks (India) are -67.90 and 0.85 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global