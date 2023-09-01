Follow Us

Stanpacks (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

STANPACKS (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | BSE
₹7.98 Closed
00
As on Aug 30, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Stanpacks (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.98₹7.98
₹7.98
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.66₹17.89
₹7.98
Open Price
₹7.98
Prev. Close
₹7.98
Volume
0

Stanpacks (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.98
  • R27.98
  • R37.98
  • Pivot
    7.98
  • S17.98
  • S27.98
  • S37.98

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 515.718.22
  • 1015.188.28
  • 2012.428.09
  • 5012.637.9
  • 10012.568.09
  • 2008.588.45

Stanpacks (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-11.14-0.2512.87-36.16144.7952.58
-3.509.808.932.8710.85123.036.88
2.4226.0235.4481.09144.83791.64298.57
-1.61-13.58-1.7822.8116.57-31.3262.34
10.20-4.23-8.69-10.28-42.7380.01104.89
26.009.2714.8414.07-38.3442.1052.39
5.114.0649.9374.9920.79255.60-4.82
6.716.381.4215.44-34.6855.19143.31
7.7423.8568.9999.8953.18403.47464.44
3.650.43-7.4331.3436.401.68-2.60
-2.632.9228.0070.6724.016,208.162,786.34
12.4611.9121.119.31-19.93186.02332.38
7.33-6.9514.9845.760.55296.80235.75
4.120.21-16.4715.8482.11260.05187.60
2.88-12.12-14.212.23-43.9150.0998.61
-2.047.556.0111.397.957.957.95
-5.55-2.8820.6617.32-7.91145.2690.05
1.55-0.647.2720.54-30.8221.96-32.41
-6.70-24.09-4.0571.28176.602,335.412,572.00
9.8316.7694.05123.9237.96233.81193.34

Stanpacks (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Stanpacks (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Stanpacks (India) Ltd.

Stanpacks (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36991TN1991PLC021888 and registration number is 021888. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. G V Gopinath
    Managing Director
  • Mr. G S Sridhar
    Joint Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. G S Rajasekar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shobha Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. R Sukumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. S Ramakrishnan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Stanpacks (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Stanpacks (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Stanpacks (India) Ltd. is ₹4.86 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Stanpacks (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Stanpacks (India) Ltd. is -3.39 and PB ratio of Stanpacks (India) Ltd. is 0.73 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the share price of Stanpacks (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Stanpacks (India) Ltd. is ₹7.98 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Stanpacks (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Stanpacks (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Stanpacks (India) Ltd. is ₹17.89 and 52-week low of Stanpacks (India) Ltd. is ₹5.66 as on Aug 30, 2023.

