Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-11.14
|-0.25
|12.87
|-36.16
|144.79
|52.58
|-3.50
|9.80
|8.93
|2.87
|10.85
|123.03
|6.88
|2.42
|26.02
|35.44
|81.09
|144.83
|791.64
|298.57
|-1.61
|-13.58
|-1.78
|22.81
|16.57
|-31.32
|62.34
|10.20
|-4.23
|-8.69
|-10.28
|-42.73
|80.01
|104.89
|26.00
|9.27
|14.84
|14.07
|-38.34
|42.10
|52.39
|5.11
|4.06
|49.93
|74.99
|20.79
|255.60
|-4.82
|6.71
|6.38
|1.42
|15.44
|-34.68
|55.19
|143.31
|7.74
|23.85
|68.99
|99.89
|53.18
|403.47
|464.44
|3.65
|0.43
|-7.43
|31.34
|36.40
|1.68
|-2.60
|-2.63
|2.92
|28.00
|70.67
|24.01
|6,208.16
|2,786.34
|12.46
|11.91
|21.11
|9.31
|-19.93
|186.02
|332.38
|7.33
|-6.95
|14.98
|45.76
|0.55
|296.80
|235.75
|4.12
|0.21
|-16.47
|15.84
|82.11
|260.05
|187.60
|2.88
|-12.12
|-14.21
|2.23
|-43.91
|50.09
|98.61
|-2.04
|7.55
|6.01
|11.39
|7.95
|7.95
|7.95
|-5.55
|-2.88
|20.66
|17.32
|-7.91
|145.26
|90.05
|1.55
|-0.64
|7.27
|20.54
|-30.82
|21.96
|-32.41
|-6.70
|-24.09
|-4.05
|71.28
|176.60
|2,335.41
|2,572.00
|9.83
|16.76
|94.05
|123.92
|37.96
|233.81
|193.34
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Stanpacks (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36991TN1991PLC021888 and registration number is 021888. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Stanpacks (India) Ltd. is ₹4.86 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.
P/E ratio of Stanpacks (India) Ltd. is -3.39 and PB ratio of Stanpacks (India) Ltd. is 0.73 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Stanpacks (India) Ltd. is ₹7.98 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Stanpacks (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Stanpacks (India) Ltd. is ₹17.89 and 52-week low of Stanpacks (India) Ltd. is ₹5.66 as on Aug 30, 2023.