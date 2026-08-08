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Standard Surfactants Share Price

NSE
BSE

STANDARD SURFACTANTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Standard Surfactants along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹52.63 Closed
4.49₹ 2.26
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Standard Surfactants Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹49.50₹52.90
₹52.63
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹44.10₹69.00
₹52.63
Open Price
₹49.50
Prev. Close
₹50.37
Volume
4,352

Source: Dion Global

Standard Surfactants Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Standard Surfactants		1.640.30-0.89-0.45-14.96-1.56-16.77
Pee Cee Cosma Sope		9.0531.0212.33-3.62-16.9817.2219.21
Hipolin		1.8763.372.5079.8217.8010.3722.17

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Standard Surfactants has declined 14.96% compared to peers like Pee Cee Cosma Sope (-16.98%), Hipolin (17.80%). From a 5 year perspective, Standard Surfactants has underperformed peers relative to Pee Cee Cosma Sope (19.21%) and Hipolin (22.17%).

Standard Surfactants Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Standard Surfactants Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
551.3351.67
1051.651.62
2051.8351.57
5050.7151.4
10051.4451.62
20052.1652.26

Source: Dion Global

Standard Surfactants Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Standard Surfactants remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.11%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 37.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Standard Surfactants Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 17, 2026, 06:16 AM IST ISTStandard Surfact - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 28, 2026, 12:44 AM IST ISTStandard Surfact - Publish Of AFR In English And Hindi Daily
Jun 26, 2026, 01:18 AM IST ISTStandard Surfact - Audited Financial Results For The Period Ended 31.03.2026
Jun 26, 2026, 01:04 AM IST ISTStandard Surfact - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 25.06.2026
Jun 23, 2026, 12:41 AM IST ISTStandard Surfact - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Audited Financial Results And Financial Sta

Source: Dion Global

About Standard Surfactants

Standard Surfactants Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24243UP1989PLC010950 and registration number is 010950. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of detergent and similar washing agents excluding soap. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 244.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pawan Kumar Garg
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ankur Garg
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Atul Kumar Garg
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Rajinder Pal Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sahajdeep Singh Tuteja
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Neelu Kambo
    Independent Director

FAQs on Standard Surfactants Share Price

What is the share price of Standard Surfactants?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Standard Surfactants is ₹52.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Standard Surfactants?

The Standard Surfactants is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Standard Surfactants?

The market cap of Standard Surfactants is ₹43.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Standard Surfactants?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Standard Surfactants are ₹52.90 and ₹49.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Standard Surfactants?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Standard Surfactants stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Standard Surfactants is ₹69.00 and 52-week low of Standard Surfactants is ₹44.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Standard Surfactants performed historically in terms of returns?

The Standard Surfactants has shown returns of 4.49% over the past day, 0.3% for the past month, -0.89% over 3 months, -14.96% over 1 year, -1.56% across 3 years, and -16.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Standard Surfactants?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Standard Surfactants are 57.08 and 2.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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