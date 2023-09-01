What is the Market Cap of Standard Surfactants Ltd.? The market cap of Standard Surfactants Ltd. is ₹45.86 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Standard Surfactants Ltd.? P/E ratio of Standard Surfactants Ltd. is 34.16 and PB ratio of Standard Surfactants Ltd. is 1.83 as on .

What is the share price of Standard Surfactants Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Standard Surfactants Ltd. is ₹55.51 as on .