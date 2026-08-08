Here's the live share price of Standard Surfactants along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Standard Surfactants
|1.64
|0.30
|-0.89
|-0.45
|-14.96
|-1.56
|-16.77
|Pee Cee Cosma Sope
|9.05
|31.02
|12.33
|-3.62
|-16.98
|17.22
|19.21
|Hipolin
|1.87
|63.37
|2.50
|79.82
|17.80
|10.37
|22.17
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Standard Surfactants has declined 14.96% compared to peers like Pee Cee Cosma Sope (-16.98%), Hipolin (17.80%). From a 5 year perspective, Standard Surfactants has underperformed peers relative to Pee Cee Cosma Sope (19.21%) and Hipolin (22.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|51.33
|51.67
|10
|51.6
|51.62
|20
|51.83
|51.57
|50
|50.71
|51.4
|100
|51.44
|51.62
|200
|52.16
|52.26
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Standard Surfactants remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.11%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 37.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 17, 2026, 06:16 AM IST IST
|Standard Surfact - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 28, 2026, 12:44 AM IST IST
|Standard Surfact - Publish Of AFR In English And Hindi Daily
|Jun 26, 2026, 01:18 AM IST IST
|Standard Surfact - Audited Financial Results For The Period Ended 31.03.2026
|Jun 26, 2026, 01:04 AM IST IST
|Standard Surfact - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 25.06.2026
|Jun 23, 2026, 12:41 AM IST IST
|Standard Surfact - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Audited Financial Results And Financial Sta
Source: Dion Global
Standard Surfactants Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24243UP1989PLC010950 and registration number is 010950. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of detergent and similar washing agents excluding soap. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 244.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Standard Surfactants is ₹52.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Standard Surfactants is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Standard Surfactants is ₹43.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Standard Surfactants are ₹52.90 and ₹49.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Standard Surfactants stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Standard Surfactants is ₹69.00 and 52-week low of Standard Surfactants is ₹44.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Standard Surfactants has shown returns of 4.49% over the past day, 0.3% for the past month, -0.89% over 3 months, -14.96% over 1 year, -1.56% across 3 years, and -16.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Standard Surfactants are 57.08 and 2.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global