What is the share price of Standard Surfactants? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Standard Surfactants is ₹52.63 as on .

What kind of stock is Standard Surfactants? The Standard Surfactants is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Standard Surfactants? The market cap of Standard Surfactants is ₹43.48 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Standard Surfactants? Today’s highest and lowest price of Standard Surfactants are ₹52.90 and ₹49.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Standard Surfactants? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Standard Surfactants stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Standard Surfactants is ₹69.00 and 52-week low of Standard Surfactants is ₹44.10 as on .

How has the Standard Surfactants performed historically in terms of returns? The Standard Surfactants has shown returns of 4.49% over the past day, 0.3% for the past month, -0.89% over 3 months, -14.96% over 1 year, -1.56% across 3 years, and -16.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Standard Surfactants? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Standard Surfactants are 57.08 and 2.81 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global