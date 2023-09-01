Follow Us

STANDARD SURFACTANTS LTD.

Sector : Detergents | Smallcap | BSE
₹55.51 Closed
-3.26-1.87
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Standard Surfactants Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹55.10₹59.95
₹55.51
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹51.30₹97.00
₹55.51
Open Price
₹55.40
Prev. Close
₹57.38
Volume
4,561

Standard Surfactants Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R158.61
  • R261.7
  • R363.46
  • Pivot
    56.85
  • S153.76
  • S252
  • S348.91

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 574.2355.6
  • 1076.1855.88
  • 2080.2556.46
  • 5077.0557.6
  • 10072.3559.49
  • 20076.5263.27

Standard Surfactants Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.85-1.79-4.75-4.95-21.26189.87344.08
10.3748.20125.51197.49188.79251.78122.05
2.54-5.635.5014.3336.40138.81220.64
-0.98-3.92-16.66-21.19-36.52228.95557.89
-18.87-44.52-64.99-63.8660.97275.32256.53

Standard Surfactants Ltd. Share Holdings

Standard Surfactants Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Standard Surfactants Ltd.

Standard Surfactants Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24243UP1989PLC010950 and registration number is 010950. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of detergent and similar washing agents excluding soap. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 124.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pawan Kumar Garg
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ankur Garg
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Atul Kumar Garg
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Rajinder Pal Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Bijal Yogesh Durgavale
    Independent Director

FAQs on Standard Surfactants Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Standard Surfactants Ltd.?

The market cap of Standard Surfactants Ltd. is ₹45.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Standard Surfactants Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Standard Surfactants Ltd. is 34.16 and PB ratio of Standard Surfactants Ltd. is 1.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Standard Surfactants Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Standard Surfactants Ltd. is ₹55.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Standard Surfactants Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Standard Surfactants Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Standard Surfactants Ltd. is ₹97.00 and 52-week low of Standard Surfactants Ltd. is ₹51.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

