Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.85
|-1.79
|-4.75
|-4.95
|-21.26
|189.87
|344.08
|10.37
|48.20
|125.51
|197.49
|188.79
|251.78
|122.05
|2.54
|-5.63
|5.50
|14.33
|36.40
|138.81
|220.64
|-0.98
|-3.92
|-16.66
|-21.19
|-36.52
|228.95
|557.89
|-18.87
|-44.52
|-64.99
|-63.86
|60.97
|275.32
|256.53
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Standard Surfactants Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24243UP1989PLC010950 and registration number is 010950. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of detergent and similar washing agents excluding soap. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 124.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Standard Surfactants Ltd. is ₹45.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Standard Surfactants Ltd. is 34.16 and PB ratio of Standard Surfactants Ltd. is 1.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Standard Surfactants Ltd. is ₹55.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Standard Surfactants Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Standard Surfactants Ltd. is ₹97.00 and 52-week low of Standard Surfactants Ltd. is ₹51.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.