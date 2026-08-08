Here's the live share price of Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India)
|0
|-4.99
|-15.10
|-26.34
|-16.89
|40.56
|11.62
|SRF
|-0.22
|-6.80
|-5.61
|-12.37
|-9.88
|4.63
|7.87
|Navin Fluorine International
|9.18
|9.45
|16.58
|25.12
|66.66
|23.36
|17.35
|Yasho Industries
|7.92
|45.53
|168.61
|196.19
|131.92
|34.30
|43.93
|Andhra Sugars
|7.33
|1.14
|-13.83
|17.86
|17.97
|-6.72
|-4.41
|Gem Aromatics
|-2.63
|-4.69
|11.08
|-6.45
|-42.02
|-16.62
|-10.33
|Tamilnadu Petroproducts
|4.62
|3.55
|13.38
|7.11
|7.44
|7.34
|-6.16
|OCCL
|-2.78
|33.29
|55.89
|81.32
|19.14
|19.63
|11.36
|Vikram Thermo (India)
|2.86
|6.15
|65.25
|58.44
|71.02
|29.66
|39.95
|Beezaasan Explotech
|5.95
|14.66
|70.44
|81.70
|93.26
|38.47
|21.57
|Blue Pearl Agriventures
|7.61
|-6.23
|-61.48
|-81.63
|-89.48
|31.90
|47.11
|Devson Catalyst
|5.72
|17.02
|17.02
|17.02
|17.02
|5.38
|3.19
|Diamines & Chemicals
|11.12
|-1.56
|-4.53
|6.19
|-34.34
|-19.44
|-3.38
|Ritesh International
|5.15
|27.02
|40.28
|30.10
|133.44
|27.06
|20.11
|Vahh Chemicals
|5.00
|-19.23
|-21.05
|-21.05
|-21.05
|-7.58
|-4.62
|Yug Decor
|0
|-9.34
|64.29
|31.43
|1.91
|-19.53
|25.28
|Deco-Mica
|5.40
|7.62
|1.62
|-5.79
|-20.21
|-2.46
|20.49
|Vinyoflex
|-4.22
|2.65
|-1.51
|-3.87
|-19.49
|-17.26
|13.07
|Machhar Industries
|-12.97
|-1.28
|-3.03
|0
|-13.56
|95.36
|58.44
|Omkar Pharmachem
|-9.91
|-15.65
|-46.16
|-48.85
|-41.24
|-15.15
|-5.34
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) has declined 16.89% compared to peers like SRF (-9.88%), Navin Fluorine International (66.66%), Yasho Industries (131.92%). From a 5 year perspective, Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) has underperformed peers relative to SRF (7.87%) and Navin Fluorine International (17.35%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|16.95
|16.63
|10
|16.77
|16.97
|20
|17.6
|17.62
|50
|19.29
|18.08
|100
|16.91
|16.95
|200
|15
|14.97
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) saw a rise in promoter holding to 26.60%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 73.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 19, 2026, 01:10 AM IST IST
|Standard Shoe Sole - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 05:11 AM IST IST
|Standard Shoe Sole - Non-Applicability Of Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulatio
|May 30, 2026, 10:18 PM IST IST
|Standard Shoe Sole - Intimation Regarding Receipt Of Shareholders' Approval For Reclassification Of Promoter/Promoter Group F
|May 30, 2026, 06:51 PM IST IST
|Standard Shoe Sole - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|May 30, 2026, 04:48 AM IST IST
|Standard Shoe Sole - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Source: Dion Global
Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/07/1973 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24119WB1973PLC028902 and registration number is 028902. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of footwear. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) is ₹15.80 as on Jul 27, 2026.
The Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) is ₹8.19 Cr as on Jul 27, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) are ₹15.80 and ₹15.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) is ₹22.52 and 52-week low of Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) is ₹15.80 as on Jul 27, 2026.
The Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -4.99% for the past month, -15.1% over 3 months, -16.89% over 1 year, 40.56% across 3 years, and 11.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) are -73.83 and -9.00 on Jul 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global