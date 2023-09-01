Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|19 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/07/1973 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24119WB1973PLC028902 and registration number is 028902. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of footwear. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) Ltd. is ₹3.57 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.
P/E ratio of Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) Ltd. is -10.27 and PB ratio of Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) Ltd. is 70.38 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) Ltd. is ₹6.89 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) Ltd. is ₹19.00 and 52-week low of Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) Ltd. is ₹5.42 as on Aug 30, 2023.