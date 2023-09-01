Follow Us

Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

STANDARD SHOE SOLE AND MOULD (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.89 Closed
00
As on Aug 30, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.89₹6.89
₹6.89
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.42₹19.00
₹6.89
Open Price
₹6.89
Prev. Close
₹6.89
Volume
0

Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.89
  • R26.89
  • R36.89
  • Pivot
    6.89
  • S16.89
  • S26.89
  • S36.89

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.436.41
  • 1013.026.36
  • 2017.186.96
  • 5017.819.32
  • 10013.5210.98
  • 2001110.78

Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
021.0914.83-43.52-59.23-24.45-26.31
3.155.88-3.806.65-10.57190.06494.79
2.571.540.8410.016.89136.55570.80
12.748.531.1122.9631.0695.59149.46
4.5538.0847.5846.8513.87103.24-28.27
2.953.966.1331.6711.781,391.321,525.68
7.8430.7751.0388.4330.26378.01390.31
13.077.8515.3910.94-13.63127.1095.47
4.338.0019.0829.28-6.41102.886.52
13.30-7.48-18.2535.989.9511.16211.88
2.0537.5949.33111.32119.18700.00479.31
4.90-6.71-16.93-21.56-59.92274.49521.42
9.64-13.89-10.44-14.92-2.2111.9566.17
9.76-1.96-12.54-13.63-69.31973.99452.83
10.2133.9062.6662.6662.6662.6662.66

Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
19 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) Ltd.

Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/07/1973 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24119WB1973PLC028902 and registration number is 028902. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of footwear. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Sudha Tenani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Issar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bal Kishan Das
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mithun Paul
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sudarshan Kumar Mishra
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sangita Das
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) Ltd. is ₹3.57 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) Ltd. is -10.27 and PB ratio of Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) Ltd. is 70.38 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the share price of Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) Ltd. is ₹6.89 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) Ltd. is ₹19.00 and 52-week low of Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) Ltd. is ₹5.42 as on Aug 30, 2023.

