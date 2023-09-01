What is the Market Cap of Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) Ltd.? The market cap of Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) Ltd. is ₹3.57 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) Ltd.? P/E ratio of Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) Ltd. is -10.27 and PB ratio of Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) Ltd. is 70.38 as on .

What is the share price of Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) Ltd. is ₹6.89 as on .