What is the share price of Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) is ₹15.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India)? The Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India)? The market cap of Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) is ₹8.19 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) are ₹15.80 and ₹15.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) is ₹22.52 and 52-week low of Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) is ₹15.80 as on .

How has the Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -4.99% for the past month, -15.1% over 3 months, -16.89% over 1 year, 40.56% across 3 years, and 11.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) are -73.83 and -9.00 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global