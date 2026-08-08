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Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) Share Price

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BSE

STANDARD SHOE SOLE AND MOULD (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹15.80 Closed
-4.99₹ -0.83
As on Jul 27, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.80₹15.80
₹15.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.80₹22.52
₹15.80
Open Price
₹15.80
Prev. Close
₹16.63
Volume
100

Source: Dion Global

Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India)		0-4.99-15.10-26.34-16.8940.5611.62
SRF		-0.22-6.80-5.61-12.37-9.884.637.87
Navin Fluorine International		9.189.4516.5825.1266.6623.3617.35
Yasho Industries		7.9245.53168.61196.19131.9234.3043.93
Andhra Sugars		7.331.14-13.8317.8617.97-6.72-4.41
Gem Aromatics		-2.63-4.6911.08-6.45-42.02-16.62-10.33
Tamilnadu Petroproducts		4.623.5513.387.117.447.34-6.16
OCCL		-2.7833.2955.8981.3219.1419.6311.36
Vikram Thermo (India)		2.866.1565.2558.4471.0229.6639.95
Beezaasan Explotech		5.9514.6670.4481.7093.2638.4721.57
Blue Pearl Agriventures		7.61-6.23-61.48-81.63-89.4831.9047.11
Devson Catalyst		5.7217.0217.0217.0217.025.383.19
Diamines & Chemicals		11.12-1.56-4.536.19-34.34-19.44-3.38
Ritesh International		5.1527.0240.2830.10133.4427.0620.11
Vahh Chemicals		5.00-19.23-21.05-21.05-21.05-7.58-4.62
Yug Decor		0-9.3464.2931.431.91-19.5325.28
Deco-Mica		5.407.621.62-5.79-20.21-2.4620.49
Vinyoflex		-4.222.65-1.51-3.87-19.49-17.2613.07
Machhar Industries		-12.97-1.28-3.030-13.5695.3658.44
Omkar Pharmachem		-9.91-15.65-46.16-48.85-41.24-15.15-5.34

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) has declined 16.89% compared to peers like SRF (-9.88%), Navin Fluorine International (66.66%), Yasho Industries (131.92%). From a 5 year perspective, Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) has underperformed peers relative to SRF (7.87%) and Navin Fluorine International (17.35%).

Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
516.9516.63
1016.7716.97
2017.617.62
5019.2918.08
10016.9116.95
2001514.97

Source: Dion Global

Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) saw a rise in promoter holding to 26.60%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 73.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 19, 2026, 01:10 AM IST ISTStandard Shoe Sole - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 05:11 AM IST ISTStandard Shoe Sole - Non-Applicability Of Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulatio
May 30, 2026, 10:18 PM IST ISTStandard Shoe Sole - Intimation Regarding Receipt Of Shareholders' Approval For Reclassification Of Promoter/Promoter Group F
May 30, 2026, 06:51 PM IST ISTStandard Shoe Sole - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
May 30, 2026, 04:48 AM IST ISTStandard Shoe Sole - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM

Source: Dion Global

About Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India)

Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/07/1973 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24119WB1973PLC028902 and registration number is 028902. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of footwear. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Suresh Pillutla
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Iram Anjum Beg
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sangita Parida
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Shanti Tunk
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Kolla
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) is ₹15.80 as on Jul 27, 2026.

What kind of stock is Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India)?

The Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India)?

The market cap of Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) is ₹8.19 Cr as on Jul 27, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) are ₹15.80 and ₹15.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) is ₹22.52 and 52-week low of Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) is ₹15.80 as on Jul 27, 2026.

How has the Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -4.99% for the past month, -15.1% over 3 months, -16.89% over 1 year, 40.56% across 3 years, and 11.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) are -73.83 and -9.00 on Jul 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) News

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