What is the share price of Standard Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Standard Industries is ₹16.93 as on .

What kind of stock is Standard Industries? The Standard Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Standard Industries? The market cap of Standard Industries is ₹108.91 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Standard Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Standard Industries are ₹17.59 and ₹16.93.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Standard Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Standard Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Standard Industries is ₹21.40 and 52-week low of Standard Industries is ₹11.75 as on .

How has the Standard Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Standard Industries has shown returns of -0.41% over the past day, 4.7% for the past month, 6.21% over 3 months, -9.9% over 1 year, -8.83% across 3 years, and 0.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Standard Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Standard Industries are -5.58 and 0.95 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.73 per annum.

Source: Dion Global