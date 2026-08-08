Here's the live share price of Standard Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Standard Industries
|1.68
|4.70
|6.21
|0.24
|-9.90
|-8.83
|0.39
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Standard Industries has declined 9.90% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Standard Industries has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|16.6
|16.83
|10
|16.32
|16.61
|20
|16.21
|16.37
|50
|15.94
|16.03
|100
|15.36
|15.87
|200
|15.89
|16.41
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Standard Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 42.82%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 05:54 AM IST IST
|Standard Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For Approval Of UnauditedFinancial Results
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:44 PM IST IST
|Standard Industries - Notice Of 129Th AGM To Be Held On 18Th August, 2026 At 3 Pm
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|Standard Industries - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|Standard Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 14, 2026, 09:43 PM IST IST
|Standard Industries - Assignment / Transfer Of Development Rights Of Freehold Land And Building Of The Company As Intimated O
Source: Dion Global
Standard Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1892 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1892PLC000089 and registration number is 000089. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Standard Industries is ₹16.93 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Standard Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Standard Industries is ₹108.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Standard Industries are ₹17.59 and ₹16.93.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Standard Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Standard Industries is ₹21.40 and 52-week low of Standard Industries is ₹11.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Standard Industries has shown returns of -0.41% over the past day, 4.7% for the past month, 6.21% over 3 months, -9.9% over 1 year, -8.83% across 3 years, and 0.39% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Standard Industries are -5.58 and 0.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.73 per annum.
Source: Dion Global