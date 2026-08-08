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Standard Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

STANDARD INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Standard Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹16.93 Closed
-0.41₹ -0.07
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Standard Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.93₹17.59
₹16.93
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.75₹21.40
₹16.93
Open Price
₹17.59
Prev. Close
₹17.00
Volume
3,074

Source: Dion Global

Standard Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Standard Industries		1.684.706.210.24-9.90-8.830.39
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Standard Industries has declined 9.90% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Standard Industries has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Standard Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Standard Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
516.616.83
1016.3216.61
2016.2116.37
5015.9416.03
10015.3615.87
20015.8916.41

Source: Dion Global

Standard Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Standard Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 42.82%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Standard Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 05:54 AM IST ISTStandard Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For Approval Of UnauditedFinancial Results
Jul 21, 2026, 10:44 PM IST ISTStandard Industries - Notice Of 129Th AGM To Be Held On 18Th August, 2026 At 3 Pm
Jul 21, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTStandard Industries - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 14, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTStandard Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 14, 2026, 09:43 PM IST ISTStandard Industries - Assignment / Transfer Of Development Rights Of Freehold Land And Building Of The Company As Intimated O

Source: Dion Global

About Standard Industries

Standard Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1892 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1892PLC000089 and registration number is 000089. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep R Mafatlal
    Chairman
  • Mr. D H Parekh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajanya P Mafatlal
    Director
  • Mr. Tashwinder Singh
    Director
  • Mrs. Divya P Mafatlal
    Director
  • Ms. Khurshed M Thanawalla
    Director
  • Mr. Ganpatrao Patwardhan
    Director
  • Mr. Vedant Podar
    Director

FAQs on Standard Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Standard Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Standard Industries is ₹16.93 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Standard Industries?

The Standard Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Standard Industries?

The market cap of Standard Industries is ₹108.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Standard Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Standard Industries are ₹17.59 and ₹16.93.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Standard Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Standard Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Standard Industries is ₹21.40 and 52-week low of Standard Industries is ₹11.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Standard Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Standard Industries has shown returns of -0.41% over the past day, 4.7% for the past month, 6.21% over 3 months, -9.9% over 1 year, -8.83% across 3 years, and 0.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Standard Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Standard Industries are -5.58 and 0.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.73 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Standard Industries News

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