Standard Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

STANDARD INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Inorganic - Caustic Soda/Soda Ash | Smallcap | NSE
₹23.85 Closed
-0.42-0.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Standard Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.70₹24.15
₹23.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.70₹38.60
₹23.85
Open Price
₹24.15
Prev. Close
₹23.95
Volume
45,456

Standard Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R124.17
  • R224.38
  • R324.62
  • Pivot
    23.93
  • S123.72
  • S223.48
  • S323.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 523.0823.67
  • 1022.5923.32
  • 2022.2423.15
  • 5022.823.88
  • 10024.9825.19
  • 2002025.83

Standard Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.061.27-9.83-17.624.61142.1346.77
5.92-0.1610.557.71-5.97245.4239.48
16.6311.3925.3816.701.44271.77135.84
12.269.1412.7615.14-18.93110.1828.09
9.506.864.12-1.51-20.8492.7753.82
6.3011.0612.1237.8212.67147.06127.27

Standard Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Standard Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Standard Industries Ltd.

Standard Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1892 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1892PLC000089 and registration number is 000089. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 435.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep R Mafatlal
    Chairman
  • Mr. D H Parekh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Tashwinder Singh
    Director
  • Mrs. Divya P Mafatlal
    Director
  • Mr. Shobhan Diwanji
    Director
  • Ms. Khurshed M Thanawalla
    Director

FAQs on Standard Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Standard Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Standard Industries Ltd. is ₹153.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Standard Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Standard Industries Ltd. is 9.77 and PB ratio of Standard Industries Ltd. is 0.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Standard Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Standard Industries Ltd. is ₹23.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Standard Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Standard Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Standard Industries Ltd. is ₹38.60 and 52-week low of Standard Industries Ltd. is ₹20.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

