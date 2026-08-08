Here's the live share price of SSPN Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SSPN Finance
|0
|0
|-26.32
|-26.32
|31.33
|6.17
|-6.71
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SSPN Finance has gained 31.33% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, SSPN Finance has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8.67
|8.2
|10
|9.53
|8.69
|20
|9.2
|8.73
|50
|7.72
|8.15
|100
|7.33
|7.8
|200
|7.7
|8.63
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SSPN Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 13, 2026, 08:32 PM IST IST
|SSPN Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 03:43 AM IST IST
|SSPN Finance - Financial Statements For Half Year And Financial Year Ended On 31.03.2026
|May 31, 2026, 03:40 AM IST IST
|SSPN Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 30.05.2026
|Jan 15, 2026, 07:37 PM IST IST
|SSPN Finance L - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Nov 15, 2025, 02:24 AM IST IST
|SSPN Finance L - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 14.11.2025
Source: Dion Global
SSPN Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923MH2012PLC225735 and registration number is 225735. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SSPN Finance is ₹7.42 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The SSPN Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SSPN Finance is ₹2.81 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SSPN Finance are ₹7.42 and ₹7.42.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SSPN Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SSPN Finance is ₹10.59 and 52-week low of SSPN Finance is ₹4.50 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The SSPN Finance has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -26.32% over 3 months, 31.33% over 1 year, 6.17% across 3 years, and -6.71% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SSPN Finance are 285.38 and 0.64 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global