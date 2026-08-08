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SSPN Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

SSPN FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of SSPN Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.42 Closed
-4.99₹ -0.39
As on Aug 05, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SSPN Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.42₹7.42
₹7.42
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.50₹10.59
₹7.42
Open Price
₹7.42
Prev. Close
₹7.81
Volume
4,000

Source: Dion Global

SSPN Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SSPN Finance		00-26.32-26.3231.336.17-6.71
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SSPN Finance has gained 31.33% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, SSPN Finance has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

SSPN Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SSPN Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58.678.2
109.538.69
209.28.73
507.728.15
1007.337.8
2007.78.63

Source: Dion Global

SSPN Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SSPN Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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SSPN Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 13, 2026, 08:32 PM IST ISTSSPN Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 03:43 AM IST ISTSSPN Finance - Financial Statements For Half Year And Financial Year Ended On 31.03.2026
May 31, 2026, 03:40 AM IST ISTSSPN Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 30.05.2026
Jan 15, 2026, 07:37 PM IST ISTSSPN Finance L - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Nov 15, 2025, 02:24 AM IST ISTSSPN Finance L - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 14.11.2025

Source: Dion Global

About SSPN Finance

SSPN Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923MH2012PLC225735 and registration number is 225735. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Finance & Investments
  • Address
    B-404, 4th Floor Royal Enclave, Parsi Panchayat Road Andheri East, Mumbai Maharashtra 400069
  • Contact
    info@sspnfin.com
    www.sspnfin.com

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bhupesh Kumar
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sachin Ramchandra Vadgave
    Director
  • Mrs. Sheela Somnath Kadechkar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sanvedi Rane
    Independent Director

FAQs on SSPN Finance Share Price

What is the share price of SSPN Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SSPN Finance is ₹7.42 as on Aug 05, 2026.

What kind of stock is SSPN Finance?

The SSPN Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SSPN Finance?

The market cap of SSPN Finance is ₹2.81 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SSPN Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SSPN Finance are ₹7.42 and ₹7.42.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SSPN Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SSPN Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SSPN Finance is ₹10.59 and 52-week low of SSPN Finance is ₹4.50 as on Aug 05, 2026.

How has the SSPN Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The SSPN Finance has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -26.32% over 3 months, 31.33% over 1 year, 6.17% across 3 years, and -6.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SSPN Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SSPN Finance are 285.38 and 0.64 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

SSPN Finance News

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