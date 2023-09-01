Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-8.06
|-17.39
|-26.45
|-25.00
|-87.00
|-50.22
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|15 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|15 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|08 Sep, 2021
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
SSPN Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923MH2012PLC225735 and registration number is 225735. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of SSPN Finance Ltd. is ₹2.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of SSPN Finance Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of SSPN Finance Ltd. is 0.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SSPN Finance Ltd. is ₹5.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SSPN Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SSPN Finance Ltd. is ₹10.39 and 52-week low of SSPN Finance Ltd. is ₹5.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.