SSPN Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SSPN FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.70 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SSPN Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.70₹5.70
₹5.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.28₹10.39
₹5.70
Open Price
₹5.70
Prev. Close
₹5.70
Volume
4,000

SSPN Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.7
  • R25.7
  • R35.7
  • Pivot
    5.7
  • S15.7
  • S25.7
  • S35.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.565.76
  • 108.525.95
  • 209.086.28
  • 508.637
  • 1008.77.83
  • 20012.4610.51

SSPN Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-8.06-17.39-26.45-25.00-87.00-50.22
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

SSPN Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

SSPN Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
15 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
15 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
08 Sep, 2021Board MeetingA.G.M.

About SSPN Finance Ltd.

SSPN Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923MH2012PLC225735 and registration number is 225735. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Sheela Somnath Kadechkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhupesh Kumar
    Director & CEO
  • Ms. Sanvedi Rane
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nandu Ischaram Bawa
    Director & CFO

FAQs on SSPN Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SSPN Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of SSPN Finance Ltd. is ₹2.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SSPN Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SSPN Finance Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of SSPN Finance Ltd. is 0.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of SSPN Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SSPN Finance Ltd. is ₹5.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SSPN Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SSPN Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SSPN Finance Ltd. is ₹10.39 and 52-week low of SSPN Finance Ltd. is ₹5.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

