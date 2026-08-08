What is the share price of SSPN Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SSPN Finance is ₹7.42 as on .

What kind of stock is SSPN Finance? The SSPN Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SSPN Finance? The market cap of SSPN Finance is ₹2.81 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SSPN Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of SSPN Finance are ₹7.42 and ₹7.42.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SSPN Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SSPN Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SSPN Finance is ₹10.59 and 52-week low of SSPN Finance is ₹4.50 as on .

How has the SSPN Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The SSPN Finance has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -26.32% over 3 months, 31.33% over 1 year, 6.17% across 3 years, and -6.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SSPN Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SSPN Finance are 285.38 and 0.64 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global