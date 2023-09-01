What is the Market Cap of SSPDL Ltd.? The market cap of SSPDL Ltd. is ₹20.23 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SSPDL Ltd.? P/E ratio of SSPDL Ltd. is -2.57 and PB ratio of SSPDL Ltd. is 8.77 as on .

What is the share price of SSPDL Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SSPDL Ltd. is ₹15.65 as on .