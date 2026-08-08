Here's the live share price of SSPDL along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SSPDL
|-2.91
|-1.39
|6.99
|57.25
|-13.8
|4.73
|-4.88
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.7
|3.84
|1.8
|-1.66
|12.15
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|4.09
|-23.28
|-26.28
|-30.52
|23.2
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|0.69
|-5.38
|-6.66
|-10.06
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.6
|-1.55
|-8.17
|-10.89
|-9.6
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.16
|27.56
|90.41
|68.19
|89
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-9.39
|-19.82
|-19.75
|-32.84
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.3
|1.22
|-14.28
|-7.88
|-34.47
|-2.22
|11.3
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-1.54
|12.95
|15.52
|32.33
|29
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-5.76
|-0.2
|-4.38
|-27.27
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-0.5
|-3.32
|-8.23
|-14.51
|3
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-10
|-11.93
|3.32
|-9.94
|7.32
|20.9
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.1
|-8.16
|-12.41
|-21.17
|-35.41
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|12.7
|-16
|-6.04
|-31.73
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.5
|10.68
|7.58
|-3.3
|-32.05
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-7.33
|15.72
|20.3
|41.25
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.6
|-8.92
|-18.11
|22.52
|42.78
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-0.34
|-12.24
|-21.32
|-44.75
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-5.92
|-13.67
|-27.75
|-38.4
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-9.86
|-1.11
|-7.07
|-19.03
|-16.6
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SSPDL has declined 13.80% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (12.15%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-30.52%), NBCC (India) (-10.06%). From a 5 year perspective, SSPDL has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|16.96
|16.64
|10
|16.84
|16.81
|20
|17.06
|17.07
|50
|17.91
|17.16
|100
|16.08
|16.64
|200
|15.33
|16.4
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SSPDL remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:46 PM IST IST
|SSPDL - Compliance Of Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Intimat
|Jul 20, 2026, 11:03 PM IST IST
|SSPDL - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 09:03 PM IST IST
|SSPDL - Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 22, 2026, 08:20 PM IST IST
|SSPDL - Board Meeting Intimation for Compliance Of Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements
|Apr 18, 2026, 09:55 PM IST IST
|SSPDL - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
SSPDL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100TG1994PLC018540 and registration number is 018540. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SSPDL is ₹16.37 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SSPDL is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SSPDL is ₹21.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SSPDL are ₹16.96 and ₹15.67.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SSPDL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SSPDL is ₹23.70 and 52-week low of SSPDL is ₹9.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SSPDL has shown returns of 5.34% over the past day, -5.59% for the past month, 5.61% over 3 months, -14.61% over 1 year, 4.73% across 3 years, and -4.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SSPDL are 2.82 and 2.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global