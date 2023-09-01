Follow Us

SSPDL LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹15.65 Closed
0.970.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
SSPDL Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.03₹15.65
₹15.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.50₹23.50
₹15.65
Open Price
₹15.50
Prev. Close
₹15.50
Volume
2,103

SSPDL Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R115.86
  • R216.06
  • R316.48
  • Pivot
    15.44
  • S115.24
  • S214.82
  • S314.62

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 518.3915.31
  • 1018.4515.02
  • 2017.9614.84
  • 5018.4814.95
  • 10017.6715.15
  • 20016.4615.47

SSPDL Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.0611.39-1.149.82-19.1216.79-56.59
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

SSPDL Ltd. Share Holdings

SSPDL Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About SSPDL Ltd.

SSPDL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100TG1994PLC018540 and registration number is 018540. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Prakash Challa
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. E Bhaskar Rao
    Director
  • Mr. B Lokanath
    Director
  • Mrs. Sridevi Challa
    Director
  • Mr. K Shashi Chandra
    Director
  • Mr. P Murali Krishna
    Director

FAQs on SSPDL Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SSPDL Ltd.?

The market cap of SSPDL Ltd. is ₹20.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SSPDL Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SSPDL Ltd. is -2.57 and PB ratio of SSPDL Ltd. is 8.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of SSPDL Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SSPDL Ltd. is ₹15.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SSPDL Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SSPDL Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SSPDL Ltd. is ₹23.50 and 52-week low of SSPDL Ltd. is ₹12.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

