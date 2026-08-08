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SSPDL Share Price

NSE
BSE

SSPDL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of SSPDL along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹16.37 Closed
5.34₹ 0.83
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SSPDL Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.67₹16.96
₹16.37
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.50₹23.70
₹16.37
Open Price
₹16.96
Prev. Close
₹15.54
Volume
3,249

Source: Dion Global

SSPDL Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SSPDL		-2.91-1.396.9957.25-13.84.73-4.88
Larsen & Toubro		2.73.841.8-1.6612.1515.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.794.09-23.28-26.28-30.5223.250.71
NBCC (India)		0.420.69-5.38-6.66-10.0643.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.6-1.55-8.17-10.89-9.615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.1627.5690.4168.198971.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-9.39-19.82-19.75-32.84-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.31.22-14.28-7.88-34.47-2.2211.3
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-1.5412.9515.5232.332942.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-5.76-0.2-4.38-27.27-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-0.5-3.32-8.23-14.51316.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-10-11.933.32-9.947.3220.9
Keystone Realtors		-5.1-8.16-12.41-21.17-35.41-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5112.7-16-6.04-31.73-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.510.687.58-3.3-32.05-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-7.3315.7220.341.256.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.6-8.92-18.1122.5242.7874.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-0.34-12.24-21.32-44.75-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-5.92-13.67-27.75-38.44.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-9.86-1.11-7.07-19.03-16.611.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SSPDL has declined 13.80% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (12.15%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-30.52%), NBCC (India) (-10.06%). From a 5 year perspective, SSPDL has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

SSPDL Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SSPDL Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
516.9616.64
1016.8416.81
2017.0617.07
5017.9117.16
10016.0816.64
20015.3316.4

Source: Dion Global

SSPDL Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SSPDL remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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SSPDL Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:46 PM IST ISTSSPDL - Compliance Of Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Intimat
Jul 20, 2026, 11:03 PM IST ISTSSPDL - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 09:03 PM IST ISTSSPDL - Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 22, 2026, 08:20 PM IST ISTSSPDL - Board Meeting Intimation for Compliance Of Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements
Apr 18, 2026, 09:55 PM IST ISTSSPDL - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About SSPDL

SSPDL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100TG1994PLC018540 and registration number is 018540. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Construction, Contracting & Engineering
  • Address
    3rd Floor, Serene Towers, 8-2-623/A, Road No.10, Hyderabad Telangana 500034
  • Contact
    info@sspdl.com
    http://www.sspdl.com

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prakash Challa
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. E Bhaskar Rao
    Director
  • Mr. K Shashi Chandra
    Director
  • Mr. P Murali Krishna
    Director
  • Mrs. S Devaki Reddy
    Director
  • Mr. S Suryanarayana
    Director

FAQs on SSPDL Share Price

What is the share price of SSPDL?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SSPDL is ₹16.37 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is SSPDL?

The SSPDL is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SSPDL?

The market cap of SSPDL is ₹21.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SSPDL?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SSPDL are ₹16.96 and ₹15.67.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SSPDL?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SSPDL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SSPDL is ₹23.70 and 52-week low of SSPDL is ₹9.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the SSPDL performed historically in terms of returns?

The SSPDL has shown returns of 5.34% over the past day, -5.59% for the past month, 5.61% over 3 months, -14.61% over 1 year, 4.73% across 3 years, and -4.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SSPDL?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SSPDL are 2.82 and 2.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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