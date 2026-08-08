What is the share price of SSPDL? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SSPDL is ₹16.37 as on .

What kind of stock is SSPDL? The SSPDL is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SSPDL? The market cap of SSPDL is ₹21.17 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SSPDL? Today’s highest and lowest price of SSPDL are ₹16.96 and ₹15.67.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SSPDL? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SSPDL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SSPDL is ₹23.70 and 52-week low of SSPDL is ₹9.50 as on .

How has the SSPDL performed historically in terms of returns? The SSPDL has shown returns of 5.34% over the past day, -5.59% for the past month, 5.61% over 3 months, -14.61% over 1 year, 4.73% across 3 years, and -4.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SSPDL? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SSPDL are 2.82 and 2.22 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global