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SS Retail Share Price

Sector
Retail

SS Retail has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 16, 2026 and will close on Sep 18, 2026. The price band has been set at 403.00-424.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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SS Retail Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

SS Retail Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aditya Vision		1.86-113.8434.6123.511.36.64
Jay Jalaram Technologies		43.38-1.3331.4864.358.9-17.5327.59
Fonebox Retail		31.2535.8760.0662.0445.83-14.5-8.97
Vinit Mobile		0.51-15.5-59.83-59.83-59.83-26.22-16.67

Source: Dion Global

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About SS Retail

SS Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51599PN2016PLC164991 and registration number is 164991. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Retail - Speciality - Non Apparel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2334.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 65.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Siddharth Gunvant Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Harshal Kishor Parekh
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Deepa Siddharth Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sagar Patil
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Adke Abhishek Ashok
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Asit Chimanlal Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anupama Wagh Koppar
    Independent Director

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