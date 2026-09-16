SS Retail has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 16, 2026 and will close on Sep 18, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹403.00-424.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aditya Vision
|1.86
|-1
|13.84
|34.61
|23.5
|11.3
|6.64
|Jay Jalaram Technologies
|43.38
|-1.33
|31.48
|64.35
|8.9
|-17.53
|27.59
|Fonebox Retail
|31.25
|35.87
|60.06
|62.04
|45.83
|-14.5
|-8.97
|Vinit Mobile
|0.51
|-15.5
|-59.83
|-59.83
|-59.83
|-26.22
|-16.67
Source: Dion Global
SS Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51599PN2016PLC164991 and registration number is 164991. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Retail - Speciality - Non Apparel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2334.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 65.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global