SS Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51599PN2016PLC164991 and registration number is 164991. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Retail - Speciality - Non Apparel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2334.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 65.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.