SS Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SS INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT CONSULTANTS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹4.80 Closed
00
As on Aug 10, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SS Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.80₹4.80
₹4.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.15₹14.40
₹4.80
Open Price
₹4.80
Prev. Close
₹4.80
Volume
0

SS Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.8
  • R24.8
  • R34.8
  • Pivot
    4.8
  • S14.8
  • S24.8
  • S34.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.844.34
  • 1013.514.56
  • 2016.794.93
  • 5020.015.81
  • 10020.087.54
  • 20014.719.77

SS Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.09-10.28-22.58-19.33-66.67-33.33-80.80
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

SS Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd. Share Holdings

SS Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 Dec, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
15 Jul, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jul, 2020Board MeetingAudited Results
30 May, 2019Board MeetingAudited Results

About SS Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd.

SS Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/06/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400TG2007PLC054360 and registration number is 054360. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2020.

Management

  • Mr. Satyanarayana Sundara
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Seshagiri Rao Palle
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Durga Bai Sreepathi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Venkatasesha Jagadeesh Siddi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sravan Kumar Palle
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abdul Majeed kadambot
    Independent Director

FAQs on SS Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SS Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd.?

The market cap of SS Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd. is ₹6.80 Cr as on Aug 10, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SS Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SS Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of SS Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd. is 0.15 as on Aug 10, 2023.

What is the share price of SS Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SS Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd. is ₹4.80 as on Aug 10, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SS Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SS Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SS Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd. is ₹14.40 and 52-week low of SS Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd. is ₹4.15 as on Aug 10, 2023.

