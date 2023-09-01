Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|15 Jul, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31 Jul, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 May, 2019
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
SS Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/06/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400TG2007PLC054360 and registration number is 054360. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2020.
The market cap of SS Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd. is ₹6.80 Cr as on Aug 10, 2023.
P/E ratio of SS Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of SS Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd. is 0.15 as on Aug 10, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SS Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd. is ₹4.80 as on Aug 10, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SS Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SS Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd. is ₹14.40 and 52-week low of SS Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd. is ₹4.15 as on Aug 10, 2023.