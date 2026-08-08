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SRM Energy Share Price

NSE
BSE

SRM ENERGY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Power
Theme
Renewable Energy

Here's the live share price of SRM Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹23.50 Closed
1.82₹ 0.42
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SRM Energy Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.02₹24.23
₹23.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.09₹30.07
₹23.50
Open Price
₹23.08
Prev. Close
₹23.08
Volume
7,743

Source: Dion Global

SRM Energy Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SRM Energy		4.40-5.2832.3236.31100.3482.7541.86
Adani Power		-1.44-4.49-9.5237.6479.9956.1763.18
NTPC		-0.62-2.54-13.85-4.664.5516.5624.20
Adani Green Energy		-0.93-9.790.3739.4046.2012.398.67
Tata Power Company		0.111.01-13.253.32-1.1917.8723.61
JSW Energy		2.144.14-1.6618.006.1224.7317.95
NHPC		-2.14-2.41-5.63-2.40-7.6715.8424.06
NTPC Green Energy		1.46-1.29-16.133.95-10.73-9.17-5.61
Torrent Power		-6.45-5.56-22.79-7.71-2.6226.0723.70
NLC India		1.44-0.08-8.0515.0329.4536.0439.31
SJVN		-1.06-5.37-15.13-7.42-27.286.2320.07
CESC		-1.15-1.86-12.255.95-1.2727.8816.33
NAVA		5.43-3.71-18.600.66-4.2045.8659.64
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions		-1.013.9013.7152.6752.6715.158.83
Juniper Green Energy		-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-1.33-0.80
Vedanta Power		2.72-15.22-13.38-13.38-13.38-4.68-2.83
Inox Wind Energy		-1.21-7.846.650.6152.47185.15120.68
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		-2.022.17-7.4818.27-5.3335.8030.05
Reliance Power		4.02-2.48-16.41-14.35-46.209.3013.87
GMR Power and Urban Infra		-2.20-3.10-12.53-7.93-15.6268.3817.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SRM Energy has gained 100.34% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, SRM Energy has outperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).

SRM Energy Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SRM Energy Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
523.2522.29
1023.8222.84
2023.5423.01
5021.3821.97
10019.5820.67
2001919.2

Source: Dion Global

SRM Energy Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SRM Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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SRM Energy Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:42 PM IST ISTSRM Energy - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 10:37 PM IST ISTSRM Energy - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 5Th August 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 09:57 PM IST ISTSRM Energy - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 5Th August, 2026
Jul 04, 2026, 08:31 PM IST ISTSRM Energy - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 23, 2026, 09:43 PM IST ISTSRM Energy - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot

Source: Dion Global

About SRM Energy

SRM Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100DL1985PLC303047 and registration number is 303047. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Generation/Distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sharad Rastogi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Sharma
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Tanu Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Parshant Chohan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on SRM Energy Share Price

What is the share price of SRM Energy?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SRM Energy is ₹23.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is SRM Energy?

The SRM Energy is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SRM Energy?

The market cap of SRM Energy is ₹21.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SRM Energy?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SRM Energy are ₹24.23 and ₹22.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SRM Energy?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SRM Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SRM Energy is ₹30.07 and 52-week low of SRM Energy is ₹10.09 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the SRM Energy performed historically in terms of returns?

The SRM Energy has shown returns of 1.82% over the past day, -5.28% for the past month, 32.32% over 3 months, 100.34% over 1 year, 82.75% across 3 years, and 41.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SRM Energy?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SRM Energy are -55.42 and -0.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

SRM Energy News

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