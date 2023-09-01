Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.50
|31.71
|52.15
|-40.90
|-42.37
|115.42
|18.21
|5.85
|2.42
|32.30
|34.07
|43.59
|130.83
|63.64
|-3.05
|-12.63
|-4.41
|86.26
|-60.32
|91.29
|1,586.59
|1.55
|20.79
|29.82
|114.60
|-19.29
|750.39
|880.53
|4.04
|4.42
|18.56
|24.85
|7.63
|328.91
|226.97
|2.48
|19.92
|40.06
|51.65
|0.38
|541.68
|396.29
|0.52
|-3.16
|15.72
|25.51
|34.08
|131.17
|97.56
|-0.08
|-1.79
|18.51
|31.39
|14.19
|95.30
|157.77
|11.24
|11.03
|77.76
|97.16
|102.34
|171.37
|119.17
|6.12
|16.02
|46.23
|71.53
|78.02
|163.02
|76.76
|6.37
|11.82
|25.04
|24.21
|7.39
|41.04
|-14.75
|9.57
|11.90
|46.60
|89.24
|-6.31
|481.04
|-49.74
|5.35
|1.31
|39.13
|37.08
|-3.97
|570.81
|-60.60
|8.10
|8.96
|74.11
|76.50
|92.37
|568.67
|225.34
|7.62
|22.06
|35.37
|19.56
|2.76
|225.00
|101.72
|6.11
|14.70
|37.46
|51.01
|63.99
|135.42
|65.06
|29.93
|33.91
|102.02
|99.71
|68.03
|134.56
|69.66
|2.48
|1.11
|64.55
|145.22
|362.14
|1,273.15
|1,273.15
|-5.28
|6.04
|76.94
|102.76
|90.03
|2,644.11
|2,050.06
|13.85
|72.94
|88.12
|95.60
|66.49
|165.40
|104.10
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
SRM Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100DL1985PLC303047 and registration number is 303047. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Generation/Distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of SRM Energy Ltd. is ₹4.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of SRM Energy Ltd. is -12.23 and PB ratio of SRM Energy Ltd. is -1.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SRM Energy Ltd. is ₹4.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SRM Energy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SRM Energy Ltd. is ₹8.37 and 52-week low of SRM Energy Ltd. is ₹2.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.