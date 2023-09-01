Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

SRM Energy Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SRM ENERGY LTD.

Sector : Power - Generation/Distribution | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.61 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:33 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SRM Energy Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.60₹4.61
₹4.61
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.63₹8.37
₹4.61
Open Price
₹4.60
Prev. Close
₹4.61
Volume
1,030

SRM Energy Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.61
  • R24.62
  • R34.62
  • Pivot
    4.61
  • S14.6
  • S24.6
  • S34.59

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.594.59
  • 107.784.43
  • 207.764.14
  • 507.854.2
  • 1005.744.71
  • 2004.555.09

SRM Energy Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.5031.7152.15-40.90-42.37115.4218.21
5.852.4232.3034.0743.59130.8363.64
-3.05-12.63-4.4186.26-60.3291.291,586.59
1.5520.7929.82114.60-19.29750.39880.53
4.044.4218.5624.857.63328.91226.97
2.4819.9240.0651.650.38541.68396.29
0.52-3.1615.7225.5134.08131.1797.56
-0.08-1.7918.5131.3914.1995.30157.77
11.2411.0377.7697.16102.34171.37119.17
6.1216.0246.2371.5378.02163.0276.76
6.3711.8225.0424.217.3941.04-14.75
9.5711.9046.6089.24-6.31481.04-49.74
5.351.3139.1337.08-3.97570.81-60.60
8.108.9674.1176.5092.37568.67225.34
7.6222.0635.3719.562.76225.00101.72
6.1114.7037.4651.0163.99135.4265.06
29.9333.91102.0299.7168.03134.5669.66
2.481.1164.55145.22362.141,273.151,273.15
-5.286.0476.94102.7690.032,644.112,050.06
13.8572.9488.1295.6066.49165.40104.10

SRM Energy Ltd. Share Holdings

SRM Energy Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About SRM Energy Ltd.

SRM Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100DL1985PLC303047 and registration number is 303047. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Generation/Distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vishal Rastogi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Sharma
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Parshant Chohan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Tanu Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on SRM Energy Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SRM Energy Ltd.?

The market cap of SRM Energy Ltd. is ₹4.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SRM Energy Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SRM Energy Ltd. is -12.23 and PB ratio of SRM Energy Ltd. is -1.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of SRM Energy Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SRM Energy Ltd. is ₹4.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SRM Energy Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SRM Energy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SRM Energy Ltd. is ₹8.37 and 52-week low of SRM Energy Ltd. is ₹2.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data