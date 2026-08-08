What is the share price of SRM Energy? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SRM Energy is ₹23.50 as on .

What kind of stock is SRM Energy? The SRM Energy is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SRM Energy? The market cap of SRM Energy is ₹21.29 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SRM Energy? Today’s highest and lowest price of SRM Energy are ₹24.23 and ₹22.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SRM Energy? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SRM Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SRM Energy is ₹30.07 and 52-week low of SRM Energy is ₹10.09 as on .

How has the SRM Energy performed historically in terms of returns? The SRM Energy has shown returns of 1.82% over the past day, -5.28% for the past month, 32.32% over 3 months, 100.34% over 1 year, 82.75% across 3 years, and 41.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SRM Energy? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SRM Energy are -55.42 and -0.46 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global