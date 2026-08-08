Here's the live share price of SRM Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SRM Energy
|4.40
|-5.28
|32.32
|36.31
|100.34
|82.75
|41.86
|Adani Power
|-1.44
|-4.49
|-9.52
|37.64
|79.99
|56.17
|63.18
|NTPC
|-0.62
|-2.54
|-13.85
|-4.66
|4.55
|16.56
|24.20
|Adani Green Energy
|-0.93
|-9.79
|0.37
|39.40
|46.20
|12.39
|8.67
|Tata Power Company
|0.11
|1.01
|-13.25
|3.32
|-1.19
|17.87
|23.61
|JSW Energy
|2.14
|4.14
|-1.66
|18.00
|6.12
|24.73
|17.95
|NHPC
|-2.14
|-2.41
|-5.63
|-2.40
|-7.67
|15.84
|24.06
|NTPC Green Energy
|1.46
|-1.29
|-16.13
|3.95
|-10.73
|-9.17
|-5.61
|Torrent Power
|-6.45
|-5.56
|-22.79
|-7.71
|-2.62
|26.07
|23.70
|NLC India
|1.44
|-0.08
|-8.05
|15.03
|29.45
|36.04
|39.31
|SJVN
|-1.06
|-5.37
|-15.13
|-7.42
|-27.28
|6.23
|20.07
|CESC
|-1.15
|-1.86
|-12.25
|5.95
|-1.27
|27.88
|16.33
|NAVA
|5.43
|-3.71
|-18.60
|0.66
|-4.20
|45.86
|59.64
|Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions
|-1.01
|3.90
|13.71
|52.67
|52.67
|15.15
|8.83
|Juniper Green Energy
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-1.33
|-0.80
|Vedanta Power
|2.72
|-15.22
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-4.68
|-2.83
|Inox Wind Energy
|-1.21
|-7.84
|6.65
|0.61
|52.47
|185.15
|120.68
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|-2.02
|2.17
|-7.48
|18.27
|-5.33
|35.80
|30.05
|Reliance Power
|4.02
|-2.48
|-16.41
|-14.35
|-46.20
|9.30
|13.87
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|-2.20
|-3.10
|-12.53
|-7.93
|-15.62
|68.38
|17.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SRM Energy has gained 100.34% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, SRM Energy has outperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|23.25
|22.29
|10
|23.82
|22.84
|20
|23.54
|23.01
|50
|21.38
|21.97
|100
|19.58
|20.67
|200
|19
|19.2
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SRM Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:42 PM IST IST
|SRM Energy - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:37 PM IST IST
|SRM Energy - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 5Th August 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:57 PM IST IST
|SRM Energy - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 5Th August, 2026
|Jul 04, 2026, 08:31 PM IST IST
|SRM Energy - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 23, 2026, 09:43 PM IST IST
|SRM Energy - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Source: Dion Global
SRM Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100DL1985PLC303047 and registration number is 303047. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Generation/Distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SRM Energy is ₹23.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SRM Energy is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SRM Energy is ₹21.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SRM Energy are ₹24.23 and ₹22.02.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SRM Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SRM Energy is ₹30.07 and 52-week low of SRM Energy is ₹10.09 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SRM Energy has shown returns of 1.82% over the past day, -5.28% for the past month, 32.32% over 3 months, 100.34% over 1 year, 82.75% across 3 years, and 41.86% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SRM Energy are -55.42 and -0.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global