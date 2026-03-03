Here's the live share price of SRM Contractors along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of SRM Contractors has gained 12.06% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 31.11%.
SRM Contractors’s current P/E of 11.82x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SRM Contractors
|-0.33
|-6.92
|-24.61
|-10.92
|38.01
|20.90
|12.06
|Larsen & Toubro
|-4.51
|0.71
|1.98
|12.95
|27.14
|23.64
|22.13
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|-6.86
|-7.66
|-3.88
|-10.43
|-7.40
|65.75
|56.41
|NBCC (India)
|-5.49
|-10.95
|-21.14
|-13.45
|21.44
|55.61
|21.63
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-0.60
|-3.97
|-6.98
|-7.07
|-7.00
|10.77
|28.72
|Afcons Infrastructure
|-8.13
|-16.53
|-29.88
|-34.91
|-30.23
|-15.87
|-9.85
|Cemindia Projects
|-3.04
|-15.16
|-30.89
|-20.90
|8.86
|75.31
|46.25
|NCC
|0.67
|-1.80
|-11.19
|-29.54
|-15.13
|18.43
|10.15
|Welspun Enterprises
|-6.36
|-0.23
|-9.82
|-3.36
|12.38
|55.20
|37.23
|Keystone Realtors
|-0.62
|-14.63
|-19.86
|-29.18
|-17.19
|-3.44
|-4.95
|PNC Infratech
|-4.61
|-10.16
|-16.11
|-33.77
|-20.35
|-10.47
|-5.02
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|-7.71
|-15.15
|-25.81
|-22.48
|12.72
|16.39
|21.02
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-7.98
|-14.82
|-24.83
|-29.07
|-14.71
|11.40
|18.03
|Man Infraconstruction
|-5.26
|-6.98
|-24.08
|-36.90
|-29.19
|9.49
|32.31
|AGI Infra
|3.13
|17.36
|12.15
|29.42
|86.21
|84.42
|121.51
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-7.98
|-15.37
|-22.49
|-32.73
|-22.09
|19.26
|2.83
|KNR Constructions
|-4.92
|-18.10
|-14.70
|-34.66
|-40.37
|-21.69
|-9.26
|HG Infra Engineering
|-6.75
|-18.76
|-36.73
|-46.71
|-46.06
|-10.27
|12.96
|Ramky Infrastructure
|-4.29
|-6.84
|-22.36
|-22.28
|5.48
|17.93
|37.63
|Hubtown
|2.81
|-2.47
|-30.91
|-38.34
|6.10
|75.88
|63.61
Over the last one year, SRM Contractors has gained 38.01% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.14%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.40%), NBCC (India) (21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, SRM Contractors has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.41%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|421.24
|419.92
|10
|421.89
|421.6
|20
|423.65
|428.65
|50
|470.79
|460.2
|100
|518.43
|483.28
|200
|495.1
|469.56
In the latest quarter, SRM Contractors saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.59%, while DII stake decreased to 1.26%, FII holding fell to 0.05%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 19, 2026, 12:01 AM IST
|SRM Contractors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 17, 2026, 5:44 AM IST
|SRM Contractors - Submission Of Audio Recording Of Earnings Conference Call
|Feb 16, 2026, 3:29 PM IST
|SRM Contractors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 14, 2026, 12:33 AM IST
|SRM Contractors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 14, 2026, 12:17 AM IST
|SRM Contractors - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December
SRM Contractors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/09/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Jammu & Kashmir, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45400JK2008PLC002933 and registration number is 002933. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Roads, railways, Utility projects. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 526.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SRM Contractors is ₹417.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The SRM Contractors is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SRM Contractors is ₹957.69 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SRM Contractors are ₹419.70 and ₹396.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SRM Contractors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SRM Contractors is ₹652.25 and 52-week low of SRM Contractors is ₹287.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The SRM Contractors has shown returns of 0.01% over the past day, -8.09% for the past month, -26.94% over 3 months, 31.11% over 1 year, 20.9% across 3 years, and 12.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SRM Contractors are 11.82 and 2.96 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.