Here's the live share price of SRM Contractors along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹417.40 Closed
0.01₹ 0.05
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
SRM Contractors Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹396.95₹419.70
₹417.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹287.35₹652.25
₹417.40
Open Price
₹401.10
Prev. Close
₹417.35
Volume
6,801

Over the last 5 years, the share price of SRM Contractors has gained 12.06% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 31.11%.

SRM Contractors’s current P/E of 11.82x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

SRM Contractors Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SRM Contractors		-0.33-6.92-24.61-10.9238.0120.9012.06
Larsen & Toubro		-4.510.711.9812.9527.1423.6422.13
Rail Vikas Nigam		-6.86-7.66-3.88-10.43-7.4065.7556.41
NBCC (India)		-5.49-10.95-21.14-13.4521.4455.6121.63
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-0.60-3.97-6.98-7.07-7.0010.7728.72
Afcons Infrastructure		-8.13-16.53-29.88-34.91-30.23-15.87-9.85
Cemindia Projects		-3.04-15.16-30.89-20.908.8675.3146.25
NCC		0.67-1.80-11.19-29.54-15.1318.4310.15
Welspun Enterprises		-6.36-0.23-9.82-3.3612.3855.2037.23
Keystone Realtors		-0.62-14.63-19.86-29.18-17.19-3.44-4.95
PNC Infratech		-4.61-10.16-16.11-33.77-20.35-10.47-5.02
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		-7.71-15.15-25.81-22.4812.7216.3921.02
Hindustan Construction Company		-7.98-14.82-24.83-29.07-14.7111.4018.03
Man Infraconstruction		-5.26-6.98-24.08-36.90-29.199.4932.31
AGI Infra		3.1317.3612.1529.4286.2184.42121.51
Ashoka Buildcon		-7.98-15.37-22.49-32.73-22.0919.262.83
KNR Constructions		-4.92-18.10-14.70-34.66-40.37-21.69-9.26
HG Infra Engineering		-6.75-18.76-36.73-46.71-46.06-10.2712.96
Ramky Infrastructure		-4.29-6.84-22.36-22.285.4817.9337.63
Hubtown		2.81-2.47-30.91-38.346.1075.8863.61

Over the last one year, SRM Contractors has gained 38.01% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.14%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.40%), NBCC (India) (21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, SRM Contractors has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.41%).

SRM Contractors Financials

SRM Contractors Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5421.24419.92
10421.89421.6
20423.65428.65
50470.79460.2
100518.43483.28
200495.1469.56

SRM Contractors Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SRM Contractors saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.59%, while DII stake decreased to 1.26%, FII holding fell to 0.05%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

SRM Contractors Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 19, 2026, 12:01 AM ISTSRM Contractors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 17, 2026, 5:44 AM ISTSRM Contractors - Submission Of Audio Recording Of Earnings Conference Call
Feb 16, 2026, 3:29 PM ISTSRM Contractors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 14, 2026, 12:33 AM ISTSRM Contractors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 14, 2026, 12:17 AM ISTSRM Contractors - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December

About SRM Contractors

SRM Contractors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/09/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Jammu & Kashmir, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45400JK2008PLC002933 and registration number is 002933. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Roads, railways, Utility projects. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 526.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Mehta
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Ashley Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Puneet Pal Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sushil Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yudhvir Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on SRM Contractors Share Price

What is the share price of SRM Contractors?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SRM Contractors is ₹417.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is SRM Contractors?

The SRM Contractors is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SRM Contractors?

The market cap of SRM Contractors is ₹957.69 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SRM Contractors?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SRM Contractors are ₹419.70 and ₹396.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SRM Contractors?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SRM Contractors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SRM Contractors is ₹652.25 and 52-week low of SRM Contractors is ₹287.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the SRM Contractors performed historically in terms of returns?

The SRM Contractors has shown returns of 0.01% over the past day, -8.09% for the past month, -26.94% over 3 months, 31.11% over 1 year, 20.9% across 3 years, and 12.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SRM Contractors?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SRM Contractors are 11.82 and 2.96 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

SRM Contractors News

