SRIVASAVI ADHESIVE TAPES LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Speciality - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹145.45 Closed
-0.14-0.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹139.40₹145.45
₹145.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹35.50₹166.70
₹145.45
Open Price
₹145.00
Prev. Close
₹145.65
Volume
36,000

Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1147.47
  • R2149.48
  • R3153.52
  • Pivot
    143.43
  • S1141.42
  • S2137.38
  • S3135.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.4148.71
  • 104.2146.32
  • 202.1137.38
  • 500.84117.17
  • 1000.4296.08
  • 2000.210

Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.3242.6096.95246.31246.31246.31246.31
-1.11-5.12-5.728.34-11.3675.80114.46
5.0410.34-8.33-4.16-8.98464.13330.21
7.002.84-4.68-8.85-41.26-6.3144.82
1.138.520.011.65-20.12-10.95-10.95
-5.57-9.369.4913.457.5527.9627.96
-0.884.80-9.8148.7131.7190.9590.95
22.4567.6886.40164.42134.45353.0083.55
-0.71-1.668.4011.52-18.3857.52108.94
8.978.843.7024.68-15.86114.60206.80
11.679.3210.5733.3413.60159.84558.70
-1.343.643.79-10.09-30.34-25.74-25.74
12.016.366.2537.231.37929.90529.04
-2.0516.9426.2833.14100.59114.00114.00
3.5411.0926.1624.11-1.25228.0448.32
9.5013.0116.075.85-1.17523.11133.69
-0.584.394.7916.28-1.59366.56329.03
5.033.795.194.39-32.26-52.18-52.18
2.7214.8326.6868.6716.9961.1561.15
7.496.1142.4842.45-8.6914.8914.89

Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd. Share Holdings

Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd.

Chemicals - Speciality - Others

Management

  • Ms. D A Ashwini
    Executive Director
  • Mr. K N Rathnamma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prajakta Sangoram
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. D K Gopi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Giriraj Bhutra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd.?

The market cap of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd. is ₹206.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd. is 7.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd. is ₹145.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd. is ₹166.70 and 52-week low of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd. is ₹35.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

