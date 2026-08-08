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Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Share Price

NSE
BSE

SRIVASAVI ADHESIVE TAPES

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹90.00 Closed
2.33₹ 2.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹90.00₹90.00
₹90.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹39.00₹98.00
₹90.00
Open Price
₹90.00
Prev. Close
₹87.95
Volume
1,000

Source: Dion Global

Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes		8.119.7645.7583.6745.04-11.5016.47
Pidilite Industries		3.022.3214.4511.548.828.348.27
Apar Industries		15.9117.5029.9273.7891.4063.3890.83
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3.4614.0818.9528.6025.7817.4521.31
Aether Industries		3.3819.6731.0261.03112.6815.3315.50
Aarti Industries		2.664.942.866.7432.671.88-12.00
Privi Speciality Chemicals		0.750.134.3132.3247.2851.1116.27
Anupam Rasayan India		0.56-4.45-11.15-7.937.749.4611.35
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		-2.10-1.93-5.187.43-12.86-2.72-1.64
Clean Science & Technology		8.32-1.09-9.32-0.53-33.54-15.88-13.08
Galaxy Surfactants		6.282.337.4211.33-15.53-7.64-8.48
Neogen Chemicals		0.433.9117.4453.5843.529.1017.78
Fineotex Chemical		5.9011.7950.0572.0075.0311.5129.25
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		-3.8838.5826.1739.6659.800.60-3.74
Grauer & Weil (India)		-8.61-10.12-0.102.662.66-15.991.10
Rossari Biotech		1.91-0.48-4.70-4.60-21.81-15.12-17.88
Camlin Fine Sciences		-0.91-6.46-7.10-24.65-48.24-6.27-6.61
Thirumalai Chemicals		-3.72-4.23-24.45-21.33-41.39-6.84-3.33
Paushak		12.2231.5837.3251.2020.156.313.74
Transpek Industry		-4.4625.673.8111.0511.053.552.12

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes has gained 45.04% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.82%), Apar Industries (91.40%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes has outperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.27%) and Apar Industries (90.83%).

Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
584.2883.97
108484
2084.6382.24
5069.2174.02
10060.6566.39
20056.7563.34

Source: Dion Global

Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes saw a rise in promoter holding to 74.57%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes

Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24295KA2010PLC052908 and registration number is 052908. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Speciality. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 107.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. D N Anilkumara
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. D A Ashwini
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. D K Gopi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Vijaya Lakshmi Nanjundappa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Prasad Ravishankar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Share Price

What is the share price of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes is ₹90.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes?

The Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes?

The market cap of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes is ₹127.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes are ₹90.00 and ₹90.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes is ₹98.00 and 52-week low of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes is ₹39.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes performed historically in terms of returns?

The Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes has shown returns of 2.33% over the past day, 9.76% for the past month, 45.75% over 3 months, 45.04% over 1 year, -11.5% across 3 years, and 16.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes are 21.24 and 2.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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