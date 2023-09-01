Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.32
|42.60
|96.95
|246.31
|246.31
|246.31
|246.31
|-1.11
|-5.12
|-5.72
|8.34
|-11.36
|75.80
|114.46
|5.04
|10.34
|-8.33
|-4.16
|-8.98
|464.13
|330.21
|7.00
|2.84
|-4.68
|-8.85
|-41.26
|-6.31
|44.82
|1.13
|8.52
|0.01
|1.65
|-20.12
|-10.95
|-10.95
|-5.57
|-9.36
|9.49
|13.45
|7.55
|27.96
|27.96
|-0.88
|4.80
|-9.81
|48.71
|31.71
|90.95
|90.95
|22.45
|67.68
|86.40
|164.42
|134.45
|353.00
|83.55
|-0.71
|-1.66
|8.40
|11.52
|-18.38
|57.52
|108.94
|8.97
|8.84
|3.70
|24.68
|-15.86
|114.60
|206.80
|11.67
|9.32
|10.57
|33.34
|13.60
|159.84
|558.70
|-1.34
|3.64
|3.79
|-10.09
|-30.34
|-25.74
|-25.74
|12.01
|6.36
|6.25
|37.23
|1.37
|929.90
|529.04
|-2.05
|16.94
|26.28
|33.14
|100.59
|114.00
|114.00
|3.54
|11.09
|26.16
|24.11
|-1.25
|228.04
|48.32
|9.50
|13.01
|16.07
|5.85
|-1.17
|523.11
|133.69
|-0.58
|4.39
|4.79
|16.28
|-1.59
|366.56
|329.03
|5.03
|3.79
|5.19
|4.39
|-32.26
|-52.18
|-52.18
|2.72
|14.83
|26.68
|68.67
|16.99
|61.15
|61.15
|7.49
|6.11
|42.48
|42.45
|-8.69
|14.89
|14.89
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Chemicals - Speciality - Others
The market cap of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd. is ₹206.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd. is 7.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd. is ₹145.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd. is ₹166.70 and 52-week low of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd. is ₹35.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.