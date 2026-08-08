Here's the live share price of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes
|8.11
|9.76
|45.75
|83.67
|45.04
|-11.50
|16.47
|Pidilite Industries
|3.02
|2.32
|14.45
|11.54
|8.82
|8.34
|8.27
|Apar Industries
|15.91
|17.50
|29.92
|73.78
|91.40
|63.38
|90.83
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3.46
|14.08
|18.95
|28.60
|25.78
|17.45
|21.31
|Aether Industries
|3.38
|19.67
|31.02
|61.03
|112.68
|15.33
|15.50
|Aarti Industries
|2.66
|4.94
|2.86
|6.74
|32.67
|1.88
|-12.00
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|0.75
|0.13
|4.31
|32.32
|47.28
|51.11
|16.27
|Anupam Rasayan India
|0.56
|-4.45
|-11.15
|-7.93
|7.74
|9.46
|11.35
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|-2.10
|-1.93
|-5.18
|7.43
|-12.86
|-2.72
|-1.64
|Clean Science & Technology
|8.32
|-1.09
|-9.32
|-0.53
|-33.54
|-15.88
|-13.08
|Galaxy Surfactants
|6.28
|2.33
|7.42
|11.33
|-15.53
|-7.64
|-8.48
|Neogen Chemicals
|0.43
|3.91
|17.44
|53.58
|43.52
|9.10
|17.78
|Fineotex Chemical
|5.90
|11.79
|50.05
|72.00
|75.03
|11.51
|29.25
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|-3.88
|38.58
|26.17
|39.66
|59.80
|0.60
|-3.74
|Grauer & Weil (India)
|-8.61
|-10.12
|-0.10
|2.66
|2.66
|-15.99
|1.10
|Rossari Biotech
|1.91
|-0.48
|-4.70
|-4.60
|-21.81
|-15.12
|-17.88
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|-0.91
|-6.46
|-7.10
|-24.65
|-48.24
|-6.27
|-6.61
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|-3.72
|-4.23
|-24.45
|-21.33
|-41.39
|-6.84
|-3.33
|Paushak
|12.22
|31.58
|37.32
|51.20
|20.15
|6.31
|3.74
|Transpek Industry
|-4.46
|25.67
|3.81
|11.05
|11.05
|3.55
|2.12
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes has gained 45.04% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.82%), Apar Industries (91.40%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes has outperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.27%) and Apar Industries (90.83%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|84.28
|83.97
|10
|84
|84
|20
|84.63
|82.24
|50
|69.21
|74.02
|100
|60.65
|66.39
|200
|56.75
|63.34
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes saw a rise in promoter holding to 74.57%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24295KA2010PLC052908 and registration number is 052908. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Speciality. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 107.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes is ₹90.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes is ₹127.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes are ₹90.00 and ₹90.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes is ₹98.00 and 52-week low of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes is ₹39.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes has shown returns of 2.33% over the past day, 9.76% for the past month, 45.75% over 3 months, 45.04% over 1 year, -11.5% across 3 years, and 16.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes are 21.24 and 2.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global