What is the share price of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes is ₹90.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes? The Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes? The market cap of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes is ₹127.57 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes? Today’s highest and lowest price of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes are ₹90.00 and ₹90.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes is ₹98.00 and 52-week low of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes is ₹39.00 as on .

How has the Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes performed historically in terms of returns? The Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes has shown returns of 2.33% over the past day, 9.76% for the past month, 45.75% over 3 months, 45.04% over 1 year, -11.5% across 3 years, and 16.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes are 21.24 and 2.73 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global