Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.85
|24.82
|24.82
|24.82
|24.82
|24.82
|24.82
|-0.36
|-2.12
|0.68
|18.73
|14.14
|34.01
|111.66
|-0.35
|-3.11
|-3.58
|4.52
|23.27
|21.24
|46.00
|-2.04
|14.10
|36.39
|32.50
|23.75
|118.34
|119.36
|12.08
|12.64
|17.46
|40.71
|15.53
|73.52
|73.52
|5.92
|5.27
|33.28
|39.26
|60.34
|60.34
|60.34
|2.08
|0.79
|13.00
|11.39
|-5.96
|1.52
|-11.12
|4.88
|4.87
|0.69
|15.92
|6.65
|19.91
|19.91
|-1.43
|-3.82
|-2.93
|-2.70
|20.09
|226.64
|559.06
|-3.07
|7.80
|28.49
|94.31
|171.00
|71.32
|71.32
|-3.09
|-0.75
|7.97
|24.82
|-10.48
|-11.70
|-11.70
|-0.02
|2.55
|36.66
|52.21
|30.58
|21.17
|21.17
|-0.69
|18.47
|39.52
|82.67
|34.54
|41.22
|65.83
|4.58
|3.78
|32.08
|53.91
|58.62
|218.71
|322.90
|1.30
|4.39
|24.82
|75.61
|54.52
|45.51
|-14.43
|0.09
|0.53
|0.84
|22.34
|76.29
|172.55
|62.90
|-3.23
|17.15
|87.28
|141.55
|66.71
|81.19
|-32.68
|-4.44
|2.98
|11.75
|14.63
|12.17
|49.50
|-22.34
|1.00
|-1.22
|4.52
|15.65
|2.20
|244.70
|391.40
|15.34
|74.77
|141.65
|233.62
|378.85
|938.08
|588.99
Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others
The market cap of Srivari Spices and Foods Ltd. is ₹94.99 Cr as on Sep 05, 2023.
P/E ratio of Srivari Spices and Foods Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Srivari Spices and Foods Ltd. is 8.45 as on Sep 05, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Srivari Spices and Foods Ltd. is ₹133.00 as on Sep 05, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Srivari Spices and Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Srivari Spices and Foods Ltd. is ₹149.35 and 52-week low of Srivari Spices and Foods Ltd. is ₹101.50 as on Sep 05, 2023.