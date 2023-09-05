What is the Market Cap of Srivari Spices and Foods Ltd.? The market cap of Srivari Spices and Foods Ltd. is ₹94.99 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Srivari Spices and Foods Ltd.? P/E ratio of Srivari Spices and Foods Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Srivari Spices and Foods Ltd. is 8.45 as on .

What is the share price of Srivari Spices and Foods Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Srivari Spices and Foods Ltd. is ₹133.00 as on .