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Srivari Spices and Foods Share Price

NSE
BSE

SRIVARI SPICES AND FOODS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Srivari Spices and Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹236.00 Closed
-2.56₹ -6.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:51 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Srivari Spices and Foods Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹234.05₹239.95
₹236.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹86.00₹295.10
₹236.00
Open Price
₹239.95
Prev. Close
₹242.20
Volume
8,000

Source: Dion Global

Srivari Spices and Foods Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Srivari Spices and Foods		-9.04-16.90136.24142.5543.0334.0019.20
Nestle India		2.014.634.3418.8637.8311.1011.09
Britannia Industries		1.731.16-5.23-5.700.615.758.67
Zydus Wellness		-7.57-7.295.9831.1238.1822.153.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.83-3.00-7.53-7.04-14.578.8514.45
Orkla India		1.71-6.00-11.99-3.33-20.57-7.39-4.50
Hindustan Foods		0.276.955.2113.056.650.408.59
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.6929.6110.06-1.22-25.215.9221.84
Gopal Snacks		2.742.19-16.70-6.90-23.53-8.49-5.19
Prataap Snacks		5.860.1921.5912.7134.3812.1611.28
ADF Foods		-4.15-16.33-2.6615.2613.765.729.02
Tasty Bite Eatables		1.718.9611.7723.92-12.38-12.40-11.56
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.9812.3245.357.987.982.591.55
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.94-24.3331.1121.4246.5117.4441.01
HMA Agro Industries		8.331.51-9.82-20.06-27.66-28.63-17.61
Krishival Foods		-1.11-3.895.8015.518.8414.9256.18
Freshara Agro Exports		6.9821.4971.2982.4492.9038.9721.83
Hexagon Nutrition		-0.06-6.1926.6326.6326.638.194.83
Euro India Fresh Foods		-14.17-15.468.818.5913.3823.2525.94
Proventus Agrocom		6.1710.6130.3045.6481.0524.2014.82

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Srivari Spices and Foods has gained 43.03% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.83%), Britannia Industries (0.61%), Zydus Wellness (38.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Srivari Spices and Foods has outperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.09%) and Britannia Industries (8.67%).

Srivari Spices and Foods Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Srivari Spices and Foods Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5255.59255.9
10257.96257.74
20266.26257.84
50232.16233
100173.35199.17
200152.46175.8

Source: Dion Global

Srivari Spices and Foods Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Srivari Spices and Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.35%, FII holding rose to 0.21%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Srivari Spices and Foods Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Srivari Spices and Foods fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Srivari Spices and Foods

Srivari Spices and Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/01/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15494TG2019PLC130131 and registration number is 130131. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 111.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Neihaa Rathi
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Narayan Das Rathi
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Rashida Younus Ahmedabadwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Uday Kiran Reddy Sama
    Independent Director

FAQs on Srivari Spices and Foods Share Price

What is the share price of Srivari Spices and Foods?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Srivari Spices and Foods is ₹236.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Srivari Spices and Foods?

The Srivari Spices and Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Srivari Spices and Foods?

The market cap of Srivari Spices and Foods is ₹202.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Srivari Spices and Foods?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Srivari Spices and Foods are ₹239.95 and ₹234.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Srivari Spices and Foods?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Srivari Spices and Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Srivari Spices and Foods is ₹295.10 and 52-week low of Srivari Spices and Foods is ₹86.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Srivari Spices and Foods performed historically in terms of returns?

The Srivari Spices and Foods has shown returns of -2.56% over the past day, -16.9% for the past month, 136.24% over 3 months, 43.03% over 1 year, 34.0% across 3 years, and 19.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Srivari Spices and Foods?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Srivari Spices and Foods are 17.19 and 3.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Srivari Spices and Foods News

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