SRIVARI SPICES AND FOODS LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹133.00 Closed
2.313
As on Sep 5, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Srivari Spices and Foods Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹128.20₹137.95
₹133.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹101.50₹149.35
₹133.00
Open Price
₹137.00
Prev. Close
₹130.00
Volume
57,000

Srivari Spices and Foods Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1137.9
  • R2142.8
  • R3147.65
  • Pivot
    133.05
  • S1128.15
  • S2123.3
  • S3118.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 543.68135.91
  • 1021.84130.58
  • 2010.920
  • 504.370
  • 1002.180
  • 2001.090

Srivari Spices and Foods Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.8524.8224.8224.8224.8224.8224.82
-0.36-2.120.6818.7314.1434.01111.66
-0.35-3.11-3.584.5223.2721.2446.00
-2.0414.1036.3932.5023.75118.34119.36
12.0812.6417.4640.7115.5373.5273.52
5.925.2733.2839.2660.3460.3460.34
2.080.7913.0011.39-5.961.52-11.12
4.884.870.6915.926.6519.9119.91
-1.43-3.82-2.93-2.7020.09226.64559.06
-3.077.8028.4994.31171.0071.3271.32
-3.09-0.757.9724.82-10.48-11.70-11.70
-0.022.5536.6652.2130.5821.1721.17
-0.6918.4739.5282.6734.5441.2265.83
4.583.7832.0853.9158.62218.71322.90
1.304.3924.8275.6154.5245.51-14.43
0.090.530.8422.3476.29172.5562.90
-3.2317.1587.28141.5566.7181.19-32.68
-4.442.9811.7514.6312.1749.50-22.34
1.00-1.224.5215.652.20244.70391.40
15.3474.77141.65233.62378.85938.08588.99

Srivari Spices and Foods Ltd. Share Holdings

About Srivari Spices and Foods Ltd.

Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others

Management

  • Ms. Neihaa Rathi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Uday Kiran Reddy Sama
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rashida Younus Ahmedabadwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hari Prasad Puttumurthi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Srivari Spices and Foods Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Srivari Spices and Foods Ltd.?

The market cap of Srivari Spices and Foods Ltd. is ₹94.99 Cr as on Sep 05, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Srivari Spices and Foods Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Srivari Spices and Foods Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Srivari Spices and Foods Ltd. is 8.45 as on Sep 05, 2023.

What is the share price of Srivari Spices and Foods Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Srivari Spices and Foods Ltd. is ₹133.00 as on Sep 05, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Srivari Spices and Foods Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Srivari Spices and Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Srivari Spices and Foods Ltd. is ₹149.35 and 52-week low of Srivari Spices and Foods Ltd. is ₹101.50 as on Sep 05, 2023.

