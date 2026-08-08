Here's the live share price of Srivari Spices and Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Srivari Spices and Foods
|-9.04
|-16.90
|136.24
|142.55
|43.03
|34.00
|19.20
|Nestle India
|2.01
|4.63
|4.34
|18.86
|37.83
|11.10
|11.09
|Britannia Industries
|1.73
|1.16
|-5.23
|-5.70
|0.61
|5.75
|8.67
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.57
|-7.29
|5.98
|31.12
|38.18
|22.15
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.83
|-3.00
|-7.53
|-7.04
|-14.57
|8.85
|14.45
|Orkla India
|1.71
|-6.00
|-11.99
|-3.33
|-20.57
|-7.39
|-4.50
|Hindustan Foods
|0.27
|6.95
|5.21
|13.05
|6.65
|0.40
|8.59
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.69
|29.61
|10.06
|-1.22
|-25.21
|5.92
|21.84
|Gopal Snacks
|2.74
|2.19
|-16.70
|-6.90
|-23.53
|-8.49
|-5.19
|Prataap Snacks
|5.86
|0.19
|21.59
|12.71
|34.38
|12.16
|11.28
|ADF Foods
|-4.15
|-16.33
|-2.66
|15.26
|13.76
|5.72
|9.02
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|1.71
|8.96
|11.77
|23.92
|-12.38
|-12.40
|-11.56
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.98
|12.32
|45.35
|7.98
|7.98
|2.59
|1.55
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.94
|-24.33
|31.11
|21.42
|46.51
|17.44
|41.01
|HMA Agro Industries
|8.33
|1.51
|-9.82
|-20.06
|-27.66
|-28.63
|-17.61
|Krishival Foods
|-1.11
|-3.89
|5.80
|15.51
|8.84
|14.92
|56.18
|Freshara Agro Exports
|6.98
|21.49
|71.29
|82.44
|92.90
|38.97
|21.83
|Hexagon Nutrition
|-0.06
|-6.19
|26.63
|26.63
|26.63
|8.19
|4.83
|Euro India Fresh Foods
|-14.17
|-15.46
|8.81
|8.59
|13.38
|23.25
|25.94
|Proventus Agrocom
|6.17
|10.61
|30.30
|45.64
|81.05
|24.20
|14.82
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Srivari Spices and Foods has gained 43.03% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.83%), Britannia Industries (0.61%), Zydus Wellness (38.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Srivari Spices and Foods has outperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.09%) and Britannia Industries (8.67%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|255.59
|255.9
|10
|257.96
|257.74
|20
|266.26
|257.84
|50
|232.16
|233
|100
|173.35
|199.17
|200
|152.46
|175.8
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Srivari Spices and Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.35%, FII holding rose to 0.21%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Srivari Spices and Foods fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Srivari Spices and Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/01/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15494TG2019PLC130131 and registration number is 130131. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 111.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Srivari Spices and Foods is ₹236.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Srivari Spices and Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Srivari Spices and Foods is ₹202.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Srivari Spices and Foods are ₹239.95 and ₹234.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Srivari Spices and Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Srivari Spices and Foods is ₹295.10 and 52-week low of Srivari Spices and Foods is ₹86.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Srivari Spices and Foods has shown returns of -2.56% over the past day, -16.9% for the past month, 136.24% over 3 months, 43.03% over 1 year, 34.0% across 3 years, and 19.2% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Srivari Spices and Foods are 17.19 and 3.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global