What is the share price of Srivari Spices and Foods? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Srivari Spices and Foods is ₹236.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Srivari Spices and Foods? The Srivari Spices and Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Srivari Spices and Foods? The market cap of Srivari Spices and Foods is ₹202.26 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Srivari Spices and Foods? Today’s highest and lowest price of Srivari Spices and Foods are ₹239.95 and ₹234.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Srivari Spices and Foods? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Srivari Spices and Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Srivari Spices and Foods is ₹295.10 and 52-week low of Srivari Spices and Foods is ₹86.00 as on .

How has the Srivari Spices and Foods performed historically in terms of returns? The Srivari Spices and Foods has shown returns of -2.56% over the past day, -16.9% for the past month, 136.24% over 3 months, 43.03% over 1 year, 34.0% across 3 years, and 19.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Srivari Spices and Foods? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Srivari Spices and Foods are 17.19 and 3.05 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global