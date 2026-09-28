SRIT India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72200KA1999PLC025692 and registration number is 025692. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 357.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.