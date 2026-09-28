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SRIT India Share Price

Sector
Information Technology

SRIT India has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 28, 2026 and will close on Sep 30, 2026. The price band has been set at 123.00-130.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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SRIT India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

SRIT India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tata Consultancy Services		-1.09-8.28-0.76-12.88-28.18-16.51-11.51
Infosys		-4.87-10.7-3.52-21.23-30.97-12.13-10.29
HCL Technologies		0.7-3.1214.11-7.8-9.84-0.14-0.58
Wipro		-1.68-7.52-6.53-14.39-30.43-7.47-12.89
Tech Mahindra		0.71-1.467.9611.249.976.011.12
LTM		-4.49-8.4510.77-2.8-19.55-8.77-7.35
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-2.45-4.68-7.8215.2742.4412.517.33
Oracle Financial Services Software		-9.47-8.73-0.9655.0326.4837.6118.63
Persistent Systems		-0.81-3.9124.979.648.52224.39
Coforge		-3.1-5.1119.6255.8515.9619.0610.5
Mphasis		-2.89-6.921.195.53-15.46-3.6-7.04
Hexaware Technologies		-5.31-10.5-4.3712.12-25.21-13.32-8.22
Tata Technologies		-2.69-11.4-1.6730.355.36-18.8-11.74
ESDS Software Solution		12.5293.893.893.893.824.6814.15
Pine Labs		-8.065.8111.399.42-29.62-11.05-6.78
Tata Elxsi		-2.44-12.69-19.94-23.41-39.9-24.03-11.04
TBO Tek		-0.8-0.5617.8553.6113.536.463.83
Sigma Advanced Systems		9.2330.0761.9509.22500.33172.02121.36
KPIT Technologies		-2.37-11.97-27.07-21.31-57.17-20.948.19

Source: Dion Global

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About SRIT India

SRIT India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72200KA1999PLC025692 and registration number is 025692. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 357.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nambiar Raghavan Madhusoodan
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Prasaktha Vakkiyl Nambiar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Martin Poovakkulam Chacko
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Karthick Varadarajan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R Thiyagarajan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Thiruvengadam Ashok
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Balachandran Menon
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R Ravichandran
    Non Executive Director

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