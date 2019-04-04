Shriram City Union Finance to issue NCDs after 5 years to raise up to Rs 750 crore

By: | Updated: April 4, 2019 3:59 AM

Proceeds will be utilised for various financing, lending, investments, repaying existing liabilities or loans, towards its business operations, capital expenditure, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes, after meeting the spends related to the issue, the company said.

The cost of borrowing in Q3FY19 was at 9.7%, while the incremental cost of borrowing was 9.5-9.8%, said Krithika Doraiswawamy, assistant vice-president at the firm. Borrowing cost will remain high for a couple of quarters, she said.

Shriram City Union Finance on Wednesday announced a public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCD), rated as AA/Stable by Crisil, to raise up to `750 crore. The issue, which opens on April 5 and closes on May 3, will be for two- to five-year tenors at coupon rates ranging from 9.55% to 9.75% on an annual basis.
The company has come back to raise funds through NCDs after five years in order to diversify the source of funds and focus on a lesser bank bowing, said YS Chakravarti, executive director (operations) at the firm.

At present, 50% of the total funds are sourced through bank borrowings and 15% from the fixed deposits, Chakravarti added. The tranche 1 issue has a base size of `100 crore with a green-shoe option of up to `650 crore. But the issue has a shelf limit of `3,000 crore. “Trance 2 of this issue can be expected in next 3-4 months,” a company official said.

The net interest margin of the firm remained at 13% in Q3FY19.

Despite providing a higher coupon rate, Shriram City Union Finance might not receive an overwhelming response like the NCD issued by L&T finance, which is coming up with second trance of its issue, as the former issue is not AAA rated, the experts said.

“The tranche 1 of our public issue received an overwhelming response and was oversubscribed on Day 1. The feedback we received was that there were many investors who missed out on investing in our first tranche. Therefore, we saw the need to come up with a second tranche,” an official spokesperson of L&T Finance said.

