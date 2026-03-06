Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45201OR2020PLC034275 and registration number is 034275. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.