Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Share Price

Construction

Srinibas Pradhan Constructions has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Mar 6, 2026 and will close on Mar 10, 2026. The price band has been set at 91.00-98.00.

Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Price Performance

Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Larsen & Toubro		-5.78-0.610.0113.6524.6623.5622.51
Rail Vikas Nigam		-12.27-11.8-10.17-15.22-16.9562.2354.72
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-2.91-4.5-5.7-4.63-9.579.6128.92
NBCC (India)		-7.67-13.97-22.5-15.099.9553.8120.7
Afcons Infrastructure		-4.16-15.87-28.62-35.14-32.3-15.63-9.7
Cemindia Projects		-4.33-16.76-31.16-21.977.5272.9645.02
NCC		-6.81-5.98-14.96-30.76-23.3315.179.97
Welspun Enterprises		-6.3-2.07-11.46-5.783.6353.0630.97
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		-0.49-12.89-23.81-1910.0717.8621.25
PNC Infratech		-6.87-15.22-20.84-37.03-27.41-12.17-6
Keystone Realtors		-2.75-14.86-26.41-35.05-24.15-5.15-6.41
Hindustan Construction Company		-8.7-15.57-18.24-32.96-19.810.9317.47
Man Infraconstruction		-6.86-13.82-25.19-37.32-34.268.9929.44
AGI Infra		0.7823.3112.532.2289.6952.0728.6
KNR Constructions		-7.81-16.68-16.82-37.69-43.61-23.49-10.32
Ashoka Buildcon		-11.78-19.85-23.79-34.08-32.8416.251.51
Ramky Infrastructure		3.553.39-13.66-14.499.3821.7139.85
HG Infra Engineering		-10.34-22.83-39.33-49.89-53.33-13.1811.97
Hubtown		1.98-3.49-27.61-33.8711.3677.2564.85
About Srinibas Pradhan Constructions

Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45201OR2020PLC034275 and registration number is 034275. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ramakanta Pradhan
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Srinibas Pradhan
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Jyotshna Pradhan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Biranchi Narayan Hota
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Ayushi Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Prithiwiraj Singdeo
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

Srinibas Pradhan Constructions News

