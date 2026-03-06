Srinibas Pradhan Constructions has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Mar 6, 2026 and will close on Mar 10, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹91.00-98.00.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Larsen & Toubro
|-5.78
|-0.61
|0.01
|13.65
|24.66
|23.56
|22.51
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|-12.27
|-11.8
|-10.17
|-15.22
|-16.95
|62.23
|54.72
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-2.91
|-4.5
|-5.7
|-4.63
|-9.57
|9.61
|28.92
|NBCC (India)
|-7.67
|-13.97
|-22.5
|-15.09
|9.95
|53.81
|20.7
|Afcons Infrastructure
|-4.16
|-15.87
|-28.62
|-35.14
|-32.3
|-15.63
|-9.7
|Cemindia Projects
|-4.33
|-16.76
|-31.16
|-21.97
|7.52
|72.96
|45.02
|NCC
|-6.81
|-5.98
|-14.96
|-30.76
|-23.33
|15.17
|9.97
|Welspun Enterprises
|-6.3
|-2.07
|-11.46
|-5.78
|3.63
|53.06
|30.97
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|-0.49
|-12.89
|-23.81
|-19
|10.07
|17.86
|21.25
|PNC Infratech
|-6.87
|-15.22
|-20.84
|-37.03
|-27.41
|-12.17
|-6
|Keystone Realtors
|-2.75
|-14.86
|-26.41
|-35.05
|-24.15
|-5.15
|-6.41
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-8.7
|-15.57
|-18.24
|-32.96
|-19.8
|10.93
|17.47
|Man Infraconstruction
|-6.86
|-13.82
|-25.19
|-37.32
|-34.26
|8.99
|29.44
|AGI Infra
|0.78
|23.31
|12.5
|32.22
|89.69
|52.07
|28.6
|KNR Constructions
|-7.81
|-16.68
|-16.82
|-37.69
|-43.61
|-23.49
|-10.32
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-11.78
|-19.85
|-23.79
|-34.08
|-32.84
|16.25
|1.51
|Ramky Infrastructure
|3.55
|3.39
|-13.66
|-14.49
|9.38
|21.71
|39.85
|HG Infra Engineering
|-10.34
|-22.83
|-39.33
|-49.89
|-53.33
|-13.18
|11.97
|Hubtown
|1.98
|-3.49
|-27.61
|-33.87
|11.36
|77.25
|64.85
Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45201OR2020PLC034275 and registration number is 034275. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.