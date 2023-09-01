Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/09/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TZ1946PLC000175 and registration number is 000175. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of textile fibres. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd. is ₹21.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd. is 20.22 and PB ratio of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd. is 1.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd. is ₹30.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd. is ₹42.00 and 52-week low of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd. is ₹15.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.