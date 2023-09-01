Follow Us

Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd. Share Price

SRI RAMAKRISHNA MILLS (COIMBATORE) LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹30.00 Closed
-0.1-0.03
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.70₹30.03
₹30.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.00₹42.00
₹30.00
Open Price
₹30.03
Prev. Close
₹30.03
Volume
5,032

Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R130.45
  • R230.91
  • R331.78
  • Pivot
    29.58
  • S129.12
  • S228.25
  • S327.79

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 531.9329.92
  • 1031.7830
  • 2032.6429.58
  • 5035.4127.94
  • 10033.1726.29
  • 20032.5525.72

Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.048.5035.0721.26-22.88262.32120.59
8.4920.5132.1430.2126.30600.55457.97
8.1122.5723.2227.057.44511.90485.22
4.598.3719.0726.0019.74140.1379.78
0.4913.7729.2585.3551.34240.93210.40
11.8530.4625.3749.5540.07701.15231.94
3.604.3614.5745.957.79895.11633.92
10.243.8812.1111.26-8.90144.5527.75
5.42-3.4110.0627.29-9.4929.60-13.02
4.189.552.0915.90-28.91311.27425.34
-0.94-3.27-15.99-9.13-45.5779.4650.21
0.08-0.75-16.64-50.44-17.33791.531,170.53
7.997.3050.2056.6734.94346.30110.30
4.4019.4211.3531.83-11.60562.64236.40
18.5813.0718.8922.90-6.98389.39111.96
-4.23-1.45-8.13-11.83-15.92114.83-34.73
5.830.0728.5823.10-25.13123.0131.63
8.080.8727.7235.20-2.1170.97-49.77
-0.465.901.6512.39-23.58244.80157.31
-1.81-4.0510.171.81-35.211,301.11154.36

Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd. Share Holdings

Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd.

Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/09/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TZ1946PLC000175 and registration number is 000175. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of textile fibres. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. D Lakshminarayanaswamy
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. L Nagaswarna
    Director
  • Mr. Ravichandran Dhamodaran
    Director
  • Mr. R Guru Chandrasekar
    Director
  • Mr. P Muthuswamy
    Director
  • Mr. C Baalasubramaniyam
    Director

FAQs on Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd.?

The market cap of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd. is ₹21.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd. is 20.22 and PB ratio of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd. is 1.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd. is ₹30.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd. is ₹42.00 and 52-week low of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd. is ₹15.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

