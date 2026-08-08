What is the share price of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) is ₹56.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore)? The Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore)? The market cap of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) is ₹39.86 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) are ₹58.25 and ₹55.11.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) is ₹64.80 and 52-week low of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) is ₹32.60 as on .

How has the Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) performed historically in terms of returns? The Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) has shown returns of -2.18% over the past day, 1.84% for the past month, 25.42% over 3 months, 6.69% over 1 year, 26.52% across 3 years, and 25.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) are 20.42 and 4.21 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global