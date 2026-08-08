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Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Share Price

NSE
BSE

SRI RAMAKRISHNA MILLS (COIMBATORE)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹56.00 Closed
-2.18₹ -1.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹55.11₹58.25
₹56.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.60₹64.80
₹56.00
Open Price
₹57.25
Prev. Close
₹57.25
Volume
466

Source: Dion Global

Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore)		05.827.8524.9210.4826.5225.76
KPR Mill		2.11-3.2712.179.268.7218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-34.4619.7654.0721.5210.34
Trident		1.820.16-5.3-11.25-9.13-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.113.8339.3638.5282.8526.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.9319.6463.4171.9432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-0.7924.11.68.2215.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-5.03-3.232.1622.1474.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.2111.7217.136.6336.187.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.344.01-2.1-4.31-7.441.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.4-3.46-11.42-5.4-21.640.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-4.09-10.95-54.4-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.242.611.46-16.8615.685.57
Ashima		0.3320.686.951.11-23.911.65-0.6
Super Sales India		0.6135.1439.0277.836.02-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-39.43-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-0.76-5.76-1.65-30.696.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.844.7618.87-6.293.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-1.75-10.42-21.47-8.73-18.131.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9414.72.32-0.66-6.885.1-4.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) has gained 10.48% compared to peers like KPR Mill (8.72%), Vardhman Textiles (54.07%), Trident (-9.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
556.3255.79
1056.7656.2
2056.8856.18
5054.0653.91
10047.9350.68
20045.9148.91

Source: Dion Global

Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 08:18 PM IST ISTSri Rama. Mills (Coi - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The First Quar
Jul 03, 2026, 06:06 AM IST ISTSri Rama. Mills (Coi - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 06:00 AM IST ISTSri Rama. Mills (Coi - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 05:38 AM IST ISTSri Rama. Mills (Coi - AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31.03.2026
May 29, 2026, 05:34 AM IST ISTSri Rama. Mills (Coi - Board Meeting Outcome for AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore)

Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/09/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TZ1946PLC000175 and registration number is 000175. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of textile fibres. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 97.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. D Lakshminarayanaswamy
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. L Nagaswarna
    Director
  • Mr. Ravichandran Dhamodaran
    Director
  • Mr. R Guru Chandrasekar
    Director
  • Mr. P Muthuswamy
    Director
  • Mr. C Baalasubramaniyam
    Director

FAQs on Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Share Price

What is the share price of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) is ₹56.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore)?

The Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore)?

The market cap of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) is ₹39.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) are ₹58.25 and ₹55.11.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) is ₹64.80 and 52-week low of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) is ₹32.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) has shown returns of -2.18% over the past day, 1.84% for the past month, 25.42% over 3 months, 6.69% over 1 year, 26.52% across 3 years, and 25.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) are 20.42 and 4.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) News

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