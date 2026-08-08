Here's the live share price of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore)
|0
|5.8
|27.85
|24.92
|10.48
|26.52
|25.76
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-3.27
|12.17
|9.26
|8.72
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-3
|4.46
|19.76
|54.07
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|0.16
|-5.3
|-11.25
|-9.13
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|3.83
|39.36
|38.52
|82.85
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.93
|19.64
|63.41
|71.94
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-0.79
|24.1
|1.6
|8.22
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-5.03
|-3.23
|2.16
|22.14
|7
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|11.72
|17.1
|36.63
|36.18
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|4.01
|-2.1
|-4.31
|-7.44
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.4
|-3.46
|-11.42
|-5.4
|-21.64
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-4.09
|-10.95
|-54.4
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.24
|2.6
|11.46
|-16.86
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|20.68
|6.95
|1.11
|-23.9
|11.65
|-0.6
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|35.14
|39.02
|77.8
|36.02
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-39.43
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-0.76
|-5.76
|-1.65
|-30.69
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|4.76
|18.87
|-6.29
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-1.75
|-10.42
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.1
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|14.7
|2.32
|-0.66
|-6.88
|5.1
|-4.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) has gained 10.48% compared to peers like KPR Mill (8.72%), Vardhman Textiles (54.07%), Trident (-9.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|56.32
|55.79
|10
|56.76
|56.2
|20
|56.88
|56.18
|50
|54.06
|53.91
|100
|47.93
|50.68
|200
|45.91
|48.91
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:18 PM IST IST
|Sri Rama. Mills (Coi - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The First Quar
|Jul 03, 2026, 06:06 AM IST IST
|Sri Rama. Mills (Coi - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 06:00 AM IST IST
|Sri Rama. Mills (Coi - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 05:38 AM IST IST
|Sri Rama. Mills (Coi - AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31.03.2026
|May 29, 2026, 05:34 AM IST IST
|Sri Rama. Mills (Coi - Board Meeting Outcome for AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/09/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TZ1946PLC000175 and registration number is 000175. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of textile fibres. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 97.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) is ₹56.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) is ₹39.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) are ₹58.25 and ₹55.11.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) is ₹64.80 and 52-week low of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) is ₹32.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) has shown returns of -2.18% over the past day, 1.84% for the past month, 25.42% over 3 months, 6.69% over 1 year, 26.52% across 3 years, and 25.76% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) are 20.42 and 4.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global