Sri Priyanka Geo Commex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/04/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U10402TN1990PLC019110 and registration number is 019110. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Mining/Minerals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 60.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.