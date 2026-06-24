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Sri Priyanka Geo Commex Share Price

Sector
Mining

Sri Priyanka Geo Commex has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 24, 2026 and will close on Jun 29, 2026. The price band has been set at 207.00-212.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Sri Priyanka Geo Commex Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Sri Priyanka Geo Commex Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Coal India		-1.46-2.98-2.3910.9813.2125.324.52
Vedanta		-6.08-15.28-56.38-51.96-37.380.662.31
NMDC		-3.21-5.4713.544.5825.3834.687.42
Bharat Coking Coal		7.3314.1828.971.381.380.460.27
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation		-2.9-8.265.6813.9252.8353.0751.68
Gravita India		2.753.1230.84-7.341.5340.8768.63
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores		-2.56-9.7222.29-7.693533.2318.79
Ashapura Minechem		-1.732.5344.98-19.5568.6373.1734.81
MOIL		-4.64-6.26-0.51-16.76-23.3120.167.44
Deccan Gold Mines		7.9946.9481.2581.2581.2521.9212.63
The Orissa Minerals Development Company		-3.18-1.6721.85-16.91-16.216.853.34
20 Microns		11.944.9544.33.9-7.430.4227.17
VISA Chrome		8.28-13.9955.15-10.2738.5155.4334.95
Nile		-4.38-3.752.612.612.610.860.52
Vishnusurya Projects And Infra		-1.34-6.2617.67-10.63-4.3528.2816.12
Goa Carbon		0.641.4141.212.98-13.44-8.5-0.27
Anmol India		-8.16-0.2612.48-18.62-34.41-37.6-17.28
Rajdarshan Industries		1.42-1.387.64-19.24-17.651.8719.95

Source: Dion Global

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

About Sri Priyanka Geo Commex

Sri Priyanka Geo Commex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/04/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U10402TN1990PLC019110 and registration number is 019110. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Mining/Minerals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 60.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Venkata Sai Shiv Prasad Nuthalapati
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kumar Nuthalapati
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Nuthalapati Veera Vikram
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Velayutham Anburaj
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Priya Rao
    Independent Director

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