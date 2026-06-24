Sri Priyanka Geo Commex has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 24, 2026 and will close on Jun 29, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹207.00-212.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Coal India
|-1.46
|-2.98
|-2.39
|10.98
|13.21
|25.3
|24.52
|Vedanta
|-6.08
|-15.28
|-56.38
|-51.96
|-37.38
|0.66
|2.31
|NMDC
|-3.21
|-5.47
|13.54
|4.58
|25.38
|34.68
|7.42
|Bharat Coking Coal
|7.33
|14.18
|28.97
|1.38
|1.38
|0.46
|0.27
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|-2.9
|-8.26
|5.68
|13.92
|52.83
|53.07
|51.68
|Gravita India
|2.75
|3.12
|30.84
|-7.34
|1.53
|40.87
|68.63
|Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores
|-2.56
|-9.72
|22.29
|-7.69
|35
|33.23
|18.79
|Ashapura Minechem
|-1.73
|2.53
|44.98
|-19.55
|68.63
|73.17
|34.81
|MOIL
|-4.64
|-6.26
|-0.51
|-16.76
|-23.31
|20.16
|7.44
|Deccan Gold Mines
|7.99
|46.94
|81.25
|81.25
|81.25
|21.92
|12.63
|The Orissa Minerals Development Company
|-3.18
|-1.67
|21.85
|-16.91
|-16.21
|6.85
|3.34
|20 Microns
|11.94
|4.95
|44.3
|3.9
|-7.4
|30.42
|27.17
|VISA Chrome
|8.28
|-13.99
|55.15
|-10.27
|38.51
|55.43
|34.95
|Nile
|-4.38
|-3.75
|2.61
|2.61
|2.61
|0.86
|0.52
|Vishnusurya Projects And Infra
|-1.34
|-6.26
|17.67
|-10.63
|-4.35
|28.28
|16.12
|Goa Carbon
|0.64
|1.41
|41.21
|2.98
|-13.44
|-8.5
|-0.27
|Anmol India
|-8.16
|-0.26
|12.48
|-18.62
|-34.41
|-37.6
|-17.28
|Rajdarshan Industries
|1.42
|-1.38
|7.64
|-19.24
|-17.65
|1.87
|19.95
Source: Dion Global
Sri Priyanka Geo Commex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/04/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U10402TN1990PLC019110 and registration number is 019110. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Mining/Minerals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 60.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global