Here's the live share price of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills
|5.66
|-1.96
|-19.54
|-8.91
|-18.58
|-7.17
|-15.05
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-3.27
|12.17
|9.26
|8.72
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-3
|4.46
|19.76
|54.07
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|0.16
|-5.3
|-11.25
|-9.13
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|3.83
|39.36
|38.52
|82.85
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.93
|19.64
|63.41
|71.94
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-0.79
|24.1
|1.6
|8.22
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-5.03
|-3.23
|2.16
|22.14
|7
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|11.72
|17.1
|36.63
|36.18
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|4.01
|-2.1
|-4.31
|-7.44
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.4
|-3.46
|-11.42
|-5.4
|-21.64
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-4.09
|-10.95
|-54.4
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.24
|2.6
|11.46
|-16.86
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|20.68
|6.95
|1.11
|-23.9
|11.65
|-0.6
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|35.14
|39.02
|77.8
|36.02
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-39.43
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-0.76
|-5.76
|-1.65
|-30.69
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|4.76
|18.87
|-6.29
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-1.75
|-10.42
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.1
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|14.7
|2.32
|-0.66
|-6.88
|5.1
|-4.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills has declined 18.58% compared to peers like KPR Mill (8.72%), Vardhman Textiles (54.07%), Trident (-9.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|26.18
|26.82
|10
|26.9
|26.92
|20
|27.86
|27.39
|50
|28.59
|28.62
|100
|30.76
|29.8
|200
|31.28
|31.1
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills saw a rise in promoter holding to 55.61%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 44.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:31 PM IST IST
|Sri Nachammai Co - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 11/08/2026
|Jul 10, 2026, 04:28 PM IST IST
|Sri Nachammai Co - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 20, 2026, 05:36 AM IST IST
|Sri Nachammai Co - Announcement Regarding Minor Fire Accident At Mill
|May 19, 2026, 07:39 PM IST IST
|Sri Nachammai Co - Related Party Transaction Report As On 31/03/2026
|May 19, 2026, 07:35 PM IST IST
|Sri Nachammai Co - For The Year Ended 31/03/2026
Source: Dion Global
Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/03/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115TZ1980PLC000916 and registration number is 000916. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 64.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills is ₹28.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills is ₹12.04 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills are ₹28.00 and ₹28.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills is ₹39.94 and 52-week low of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills is ₹24.90 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills has shown returns of 2.12% over the past day, -1.96% for the past month, -18.39% over 3 months, -16.39% over 1 year, -7.17% across 3 years, and -15.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills are -3.17 and 0.98 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global