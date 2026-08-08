What is the share price of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills is ₹28.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills? The Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills? The market cap of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills is ₹12.04 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills are ₹28.00 and ₹28.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills is ₹39.94 and 52-week low of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills is ₹24.90 as on .

How has the Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills performed historically in terms of returns? The Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills has shown returns of 2.12% over the past day, -1.96% for the past month, -18.39% over 3 months, -16.39% over 1 year, -7.17% across 3 years, and -15.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills are -3.17 and 0.98 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global