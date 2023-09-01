Follow Us

SRI NACHAMMAI COTTON MILLS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹33.10 Closed
-5.43-1.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.00₹35.00
₹33.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.70₹57.00
₹33.10
Open Price
₹35.00
Prev. Close
₹35.00
Volume
707

Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R134.4
  • R235.7
  • R336.4
  • Pivot
    33.7
  • S132.4
  • S231.7
  • S330.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 549.8133.5
  • 1049.5133.32
  • 2048.8133.66
  • 5050.4734.22
  • 10051.9334.8
  • 20054.1937.08

Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.12-2.397.09-6.52-34.39188.8394.71
8.4920.5132.1430.2126.30600.55457.97
8.1122.5723.2227.057.44511.90485.22
4.598.3719.0726.0019.74140.1379.78
0.4913.7729.2585.3551.34240.93210.40
11.8530.4625.3749.5540.07701.15231.94
3.604.3614.5745.957.79895.11633.92
10.243.8812.1111.26-8.90144.5527.75
5.42-3.4110.0627.29-9.4929.60-13.02
4.189.552.0915.90-28.91311.27425.34
-0.94-3.27-15.99-9.13-45.5779.4650.21
0.08-0.75-16.64-50.44-17.33791.531,170.53
7.997.3050.2056.6734.94346.30110.30
4.4019.4211.3531.83-11.60562.64236.40
18.5813.0718.8922.90-6.98389.39111.96
-4.23-1.45-8.13-11.83-15.92114.83-34.73
5.830.0728.5823.10-25.13123.0131.63
8.080.8727.7235.20-2.1170.97-49.77
-0.465.901.6512.39-23.58244.80157.31
-1.81-4.0510.171.81-35.211,301.11154.36

Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd. Share Holdings

Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd.

Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/03/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115TZ1980PLC000916 and registration number is 000916. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 204.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. P Palaniappan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. P Umayal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. C Renuka
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. A Annamalai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sujatha Sivakumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. S Ravichandran
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. P L Subbiah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. A Alagappan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd.?

The market cap of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd. is ₹14.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd. is -2.14 and PB ratio of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd. is 0.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd. is ₹33.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd. is ₹57.00 and 52-week low of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd. is ₹28.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

