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Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Share Price

NSE
BSE

SRI NACHAMMAI COTTON MILLS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹28.00 Closed
2.12₹ 0.58
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.00₹28.00
₹28.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.90₹39.94
₹28.00
Open Price
₹28.00
Prev. Close
₹27.42
Volume
5

Source: Dion Global

Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills		5.66-1.96-19.54-8.91-18.58-7.17-15.05
KPR Mill		2.11-3.2712.179.268.7218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-34.4619.7654.0721.5210.34
Trident		1.820.16-5.3-11.25-9.13-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.113.8339.3638.5282.8526.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.9319.6463.4171.9432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-0.7924.11.68.2215.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-5.03-3.232.1622.1474.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.2111.7217.136.6336.187.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.344.01-2.1-4.31-7.441.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.4-3.46-11.42-5.4-21.640.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-4.09-10.95-54.4-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.242.611.46-16.8615.685.57
Ashima		0.3320.686.951.11-23.911.65-0.6
Super Sales India		0.6135.1439.0277.836.02-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-39.43-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-0.76-5.76-1.65-30.696.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.844.7618.87-6.293.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-1.75-10.42-21.47-8.73-18.131.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9414.72.32-0.66-6.885.1-4.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills has declined 18.58% compared to peers like KPR Mill (8.72%), Vardhman Textiles (54.07%), Trident (-9.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
526.1826.82
1026.926.92
2027.8627.39
5028.5928.62
10030.7629.8
20031.2831.1

Source: Dion Global

Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills saw a rise in promoter holding to 55.61%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 44.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 09:31 PM IST ISTSri Nachammai Co - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 11/08/2026
Jul 10, 2026, 04:28 PM IST ISTSri Nachammai Co - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 20, 2026, 05:36 AM IST ISTSri Nachammai Co - Announcement Regarding Minor Fire Accident At Mill
May 19, 2026, 07:39 PM IST ISTSri Nachammai Co - Related Party Transaction Report As On 31/03/2026
May 19, 2026, 07:35 PM IST ISTSri Nachammai Co - For The Year Ended 31/03/2026

Source: Dion Global

About Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills

Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/03/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115TZ1980PLC000916 and registration number is 000916. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 64.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. P Umayal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. P Palaniappan
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. C Renuka
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sujatha Sivakumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. A Arunkumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. N Dinesh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Share Price

What is the share price of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills is ₹28.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills?

The Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills?

The market cap of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills is ₹12.04 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills are ₹28.00 and ₹28.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills is ₹39.94 and 52-week low of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills is ₹24.90 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills has shown returns of 2.12% over the past day, -1.96% for the past month, -18.39% over 3 months, -16.39% over 1 year, -7.17% across 3 years, and -15.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills are -3.17 and 0.98 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills News

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