MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/05/1964 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TN1964PLC005183 and registration number is 005183. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 150.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd. is ₹13.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd. is -0.55 and PB ratio of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd. is -0.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd. is ₹39.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd. is ₹61.40 and 52-week low of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd. is ₹26.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.