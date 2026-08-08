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Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Share Price

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BSE

SRI LAKSHMI SARASWATHI TEXTILES (ARNI)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹31.00 Closed
2.14₹ 0.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹31.00₹31.00
₹31.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.00₹45.99
₹31.00
Open Price
₹31.00
Prev. Close
₹30.35
Volume
195

Source: Dion Global

Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni)		1.91-4.3224.59.85-19.27-7.8421.19
KPR Mill		2.11-3.2712.179.268.7218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-34.4619.7654.0721.5210.34
Trident		1.820.16-5.3-11.25-9.13-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.113.8339.3638.5282.8526.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.9319.6463.4171.9432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-0.7924.11.68.2215.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-5.03-3.232.1622.1474.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.2111.7217.136.6336.187.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.344.01-2.1-4.31-7.441.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.4-3.46-11.42-5.4-21.640.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-4.09-10.95-54.4-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.242.611.46-16.8615.685.57
Ashima		0.3320.686.951.11-23.911.65-0.6
Super Sales India		0.6135.1439.0277.836.02-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-39.43-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-0.76-5.76-1.65-30.696.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.844.7618.87-6.293.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-1.75-10.42-21.47-8.73-18.131.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9414.72.32-0.66-6.885.1-4.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) has declined 19.27% compared to peers like KPR Mill (8.72%), Vardhman Textiles (54.07%), Trident (-9.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
531.0831.27
1031.131.28
2031.8530.85
5028.2229.42
10027.8829.59
20032.4731.78

Source: Dion Global

Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 44.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 08:07 PM IST ISTSri Lakshmi Sara - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting - June 30, 2026
Jul 27, 2026, 10:24 PM IST ISTSri Lakshmi Sara - 62Nd AGM - INTIMATION OF BOOK - CLOSURE
Jul 27, 2026, 10:19 PM IST ISTSri Lakshmi Sara - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 27, 2026, 10:07 PM IST ISTSri Lakshmi Sara - Notice Of 62Nd Annual General Meeting
Jul 27, 2026, 10:03 PM IST ISTSri Lakshmi Sara - Annual Report FY 2025-26 And Notice Of 62Nd Annual General Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni)

Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/05/1964 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TN1964PLC005183 and registration number is 005183. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 87.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. S Balakrishna
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. R Padmanaban
    Joint Managing Director & CFO
  • Ms. Uma A Sharvani
    Director
  • Ms. J Sivarani
    Director
  • Mr. S Sridhara Rao
    Director

FAQs on Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Share Price

What is the share price of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) is ₹31.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni)?

The Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni)?

The market cap of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) is ₹10.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) are ₹31.00 and ₹31.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) is ₹45.99 and 52-week low of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) is ₹23.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) has shown returns of 2.14% over the past day, -4.32% for the past month, 21.95% over 3 months, -18.64% over 1 year, -7.84% across 3 years, and 21.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) are -0.66 and 0.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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