What is the Market Cap of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd.? The market cap of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd. is ₹13.00 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd.? P/E ratio of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd. is -0.55 and PB ratio of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd. is -0.47 as on .

What is the share price of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd. is ₹39.00 as on .