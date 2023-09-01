Follow Us

Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd. Share Price

SRI LAKSHMI SARASWATHI TEXTILES (ARNI) LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹39.00 Closed
0.050.02
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.60₹42.19
₹39.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.53₹61.40
₹39.00
Open Price
₹36.60
Prev. Close
₹38.98
Volume
1,882

Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R141.93
  • R244.85
  • R347.52
  • Pivot
    39.26
  • S136.34
  • S233.67
  • S330.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 548.1238.23
  • 1048.8837.83
  • 2049.2537.41
  • 5050.0736.05
  • 10050.5435.43
  • 20057.1337.01

Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.59-0.6130.0013.77-22.70290.00165.31
8.4920.5132.1430.2126.30600.55457.97
8.1122.5723.2227.057.44511.90485.22
4.598.3719.0726.0019.74140.1379.78
0.4913.7729.2585.3551.34240.93210.40
11.8530.4625.3749.5540.07701.15231.94
3.604.3614.5745.957.79895.11633.92
10.243.8812.1111.26-8.90144.5527.75
5.42-3.4110.0627.29-9.4929.60-13.02
4.189.552.0915.90-28.91311.27425.34
-0.94-3.27-15.99-9.13-45.5779.4650.21
0.08-0.75-16.64-50.44-17.33791.531,170.53
7.997.3050.2056.6734.94346.30110.30
4.4019.4211.3531.83-11.60562.64236.40
18.5813.0718.8922.90-6.98389.39111.96
-4.23-1.45-8.13-11.83-15.92114.83-34.73
5.830.0728.5823.10-25.13123.0131.63
8.080.8727.7235.20-2.1170.97-49.77
-0.465.901.6512.39-23.58244.80157.31
-1.81-4.0510.171.81-35.211,301.11154.36

Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd. Share Holdings

Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd.

Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/05/1964 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TN1964PLC005183 and registration number is 005183. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 150.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S Balakrishna
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. R Padmanaban
    Joint Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. J M Grover
    Director
  • Ms. J Sivarani
    Director
  • Mr. S Sridhara Rao
    Director

FAQs on Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd.?

The market cap of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd. is ₹13.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd. is -0.55 and PB ratio of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd. is -0.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd. is ₹39.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd. is ₹61.40 and 52-week low of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd. is ₹26.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.

