What is the share price of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) is ₹31.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni)? The Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni)? The market cap of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) is ₹10.33 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) are ₹31.00 and ₹31.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) is ₹45.99 and 52-week low of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) is ₹23.00 as on .

How has the Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) performed historically in terms of returns? The Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) has shown returns of 2.14% over the past day, -4.32% for the past month, 21.95% over 3 months, -18.64% over 1 year, -7.84% across 3 years, and 21.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) are -0.66 and 0.08 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global