Here's the live share price of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni)
|1.91
|-4.32
|24.5
|9.85
|-19.27
|-7.84
|21.19
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-3.27
|12.17
|9.26
|8.72
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-3
|4.46
|19.76
|54.07
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|0.16
|-5.3
|-11.25
|-9.13
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|3.83
|39.36
|38.52
|82.85
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.93
|19.64
|63.41
|71.94
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-0.79
|24.1
|1.6
|8.22
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-5.03
|-3.23
|2.16
|22.14
|7
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|11.72
|17.1
|36.63
|36.18
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|4.01
|-2.1
|-4.31
|-7.44
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.4
|-3.46
|-11.42
|-5.4
|-21.64
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-4.09
|-10.95
|-54.4
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.24
|2.6
|11.46
|-16.86
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|20.68
|6.95
|1.11
|-23.9
|11.65
|-0.6
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|35.14
|39.02
|77.8
|36.02
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-39.43
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-0.76
|-5.76
|-1.65
|-30.69
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|4.76
|18.87
|-6.29
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-1.75
|-10.42
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.1
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|14.7
|2.32
|-0.66
|-6.88
|5.1
|-4.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) has declined 19.27% compared to peers like KPR Mill (8.72%), Vardhman Textiles (54.07%), Trident (-9.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|31.08
|31.27
|10
|31.1
|31.28
|20
|31.85
|30.85
|50
|28.22
|29.42
|100
|27.88
|29.59
|200
|32.47
|31.78
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 44.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:07 PM IST IST
|Sri Lakshmi Sara - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting - June 30, 2026
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:24 PM IST IST
|Sri Lakshmi Sara - 62Nd AGM - INTIMATION OF BOOK - CLOSURE
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:19 PM IST IST
|Sri Lakshmi Sara - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:07 PM IST IST
|Sri Lakshmi Sara - Notice Of 62Nd Annual General Meeting
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:03 PM IST IST
|Sri Lakshmi Sara - Annual Report FY 2025-26 And Notice Of 62Nd Annual General Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/05/1964 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TN1964PLC005183 and registration number is 005183. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 87.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) is ₹31.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) is ₹10.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) are ₹31.00 and ₹31.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) is ₹45.99 and 52-week low of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) is ₹23.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) has shown returns of 2.14% over the past day, -4.32% for the past month, 21.95% over 3 months, -18.64% over 1 year, -7.84% across 3 years, and 21.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) are -0.66 and 0.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global