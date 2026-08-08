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Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure Share Price

NSE
BSE

SRI HAVISHA HOSPITALITY AND INFRASTRUCTURE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.45 Closed
-5.23₹ -0.08
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.42₹1.60
₹1.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.05₹2.48
₹1.45
Open Price
₹1.54
Prev. Close
₹1.53
Volume
82,171

Source: Dion Global

Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure		8.216.62-8.81-16.67-29.27-5.72-2.31
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure has declined 29.27% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.291.36
101.261.32
201.241.29
501.331.33
1001.411.42
2001.621.58

Source: Dion Global

Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.39%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 65.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 10:44 PM IST ISTSri Havisha Hospital - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting To Be Held On 12Th August, 2026 For Appro
Jul 03, 2026, 06:48 PM IST ISTSri Havisha Hospital - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 06:13 AM IST ISTSri Havisha Hospital - Submission Of SEBI Warning Letter- Non-Compliance With The Provisions Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And
Jun 29, 2026, 07:33 PM IST ISTSri Havisha Hospital - Submission Of SEBI Warning Letter Dated 25.06.2026
May 28, 2026, 02:47 AM IST ISTSri Havisha Hospital - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure

Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/07/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40102TG1993PLC015988 and registration number is 015988. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 60.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Venkat Manohar Dontamsetti
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. Annaiahsetty Bala Setty
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Deekshita Dontamsetti
    Non-Exe. Non Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Abhaya Shanker
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satya Pinjala
    Whole Time Executive Director
  • Ms. Dharmin Dontamsetti
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Prof. Prabhu Sydney Miranda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Polepeddi Sathyanarayana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahalingam Jayaraman Iyer
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satyanarayana Reddy Theepi Reddy
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure Share Price

What is the share price of Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure is ₹1.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure?

The Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure?

The market cap of Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure is ₹22.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure are ₹1.60 and ₹1.42.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure is ₹2.48 and 52-week low of Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure is ₹1.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure has shown returns of -5.23% over the past day, 6.62% for the past month, -8.81% over 3 months, -29.27% over 1 year, -5.72% across 3 years, and -2.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure are -4.42 and -2.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure News

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