Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure Ltd. Share Price

SRI HAVISHA HOSPITALITY AND INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | NSE
₹1.75 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.70₹1.75
₹1.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.60₹3.05
₹1.75
Open Price
₹1.75
Prev. Close
₹1.75
Volume
25,436

Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.73
  • R21.77
  • R31.78
  • Pivot
    1.72
  • S11.68
  • S21.67
  • S31.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.151.75
  • 102.211.74
  • 202.311.75
  • 502.521.76
  • 1002.391.81
  • 2002.681.92

Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-2.7800-37.50150.0045.83
8.237.017.2234.6843.96324.36220.88
4.323.192.9614.26-18.1817.7565.78
15.7529.8025.9870.3770.58212.7655.72
7.522.5016.5749.0748.34162.00242.40
3.4812.0324.7548.3566.54241.9285.38
1.4611.8014.6437.1251.22285.8939.87
-1.0317.1031.1645.3650.84228.64139.39
0.5911.3119.2320.73-2.0659.89-1.37
0.09-0.1214.18-1.56-38.7019.4219.42
9.10-0.11-1.6115.5735.42305.02109.94
3.87-0.490.3525.9014.1694.2612.19
2.40-15.190.5522.5536.6663.9618.30
33.7030.8258.7079.8083.42257.844.89
25.6356.8542.8249.725.7214.32-80.42
4.50-4.00-11.220.45-1.96541.03105.61
6.88-14.12-4.8433.9436.68311.57107.01
-5.38-12.41-4.2663.48112.11507.47188.64
10.3329.0829.1468.7697.10205.06151.98
4.43-2.080.7919.9510.5593.9485.51

Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure Ltd. Share Holdings

Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure Ltd.

Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/07/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40102TG1993PLC015988 and registration number is 015988. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 60.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. D V Manohar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. B K Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Annaiahsetty Bala Setty
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. V Subrahmanyam
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Deekshita Dontamsetti
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhaya Shanker
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satya Pinjala
    Whole Time Executive Director
  • Ms. Dharmin Dontamsetti
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Prof. Prabhu Sydney Miranda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Polepeddi Sathyanarayana
    Addnl. & Ind.Director

FAQs on Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure Ltd.?

The market cap of Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹26.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure Ltd. is 224.36 and PB ratio of Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure Ltd. is 6.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹1.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹3.05 and 52-week low of Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹1.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

