What is the share price of Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure is ₹1.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure? The Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure? The market cap of Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure is ₹22.26 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure are ₹1.60 and ₹1.42.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure is ₹2.48 and 52-week low of Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure is ₹1.05 as on .

How has the Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns? The Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure has shown returns of -5.23% over the past day, 6.62% for the past month, -8.81% over 3 months, -29.27% over 1 year, -5.72% across 3 years, and -2.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure are -4.42 and -2.35 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global