Here's the live share price of Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure
|8.21
|6.62
|-8.81
|-16.67
|-29.27
|-5.72
|-2.31
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure has declined 29.27% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.29
|1.36
|10
|1.26
|1.32
|20
|1.24
|1.29
|50
|1.33
|1.33
|100
|1.41
|1.42
|200
|1.62
|1.58
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.39%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 65.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:44 PM IST IST
|Sri Havisha Hospital - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting To Be Held On 12Th August, 2026 For Appro
|Jul 03, 2026, 06:48 PM IST IST
|Sri Havisha Hospital - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 06:13 AM IST IST
|Sri Havisha Hospital - Submission Of SEBI Warning Letter- Non-Compliance With The Provisions Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And
|Jun 29, 2026, 07:33 PM IST IST
|Sri Havisha Hospital - Submission Of SEBI Warning Letter Dated 25.06.2026
|May 28, 2026, 02:47 AM IST IST
|Sri Havisha Hospital - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/07/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40102TG1993PLC015988 and registration number is 015988. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 60.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure is ₹1.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure is ₹22.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure are ₹1.60 and ₹1.42.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure is ₹2.48 and 52-week low of Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure is ₹1.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure has shown returns of -5.23% over the past day, 6.62% for the past month, -8.81% over 3 months, -29.27% over 1 year, -5.72% across 3 years, and -2.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure are -4.42 and -2.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global