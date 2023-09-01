Name
Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32200MH1994PLC083853 and registration number is 083853. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd. is ₹4.72 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd. is -0.22 and PB ratio of Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd. is -0.05 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd. is ₹1.35 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd. is ₹2.70 and 52-week low of Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd. is ₹1.30 as on Aug 28, 2023.