Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd. Share Price

SRI ADHIKARI BROTHERS TELEVISION NETWORK LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | NSE
₹1.35 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.35₹1.35
₹1.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.30₹2.70
₹1.35
Open Price
₹1.35
Prev. Close
₹1.35
Volume
824

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.35
  • R21.35
  • R31.35
  • Pivot
    1.35
  • S11.35
  • S21.35
  • S31.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.291.4
  • 102.241.4
  • 201.981.4
  • 501.751.44
  • 1001.771.53
  • 2001.91.64

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-6.90-10.00-15.62-10.008.00-81.25
-1.2010.7636.6431.777.2730.10-47.45
2.7416.3437.0141.3223.7833.13-20.22
3.0913.6425.6215.88-4.0926.8331.03
-1.17-5.3612.415.45-17.88103.20516.87
3.3721.8633.4753.2814.6055.965.14
1.79-5.2924.4618.14-5.48685.70550.58
2.4419.126.1417.40-5.6685.8928.77
1.165.44-1.232.0025.262.7982.42
7.405.8020.3744.6613.42-4.58-4.58
2.6413.9260.23121.63111.461,660.804,052.83
-3.720.8427.9218.6926.1371.56-74.47
1.504.9721.1510.46-6.11-49.10-7.90
0.353.6635.9749.0133.731,146.1557.28
-1.72-20.47-9.2515.7821.73125.957.51
1.874.5634.5743.8916.89-42.44-15.50
2.4314.3942.2635.31-11.9367.4192.31
-2.20-5.74-10.468.09-56.41532.84492.04
6.577.4216.306.29-21.82-3.39-50.76
0.427.6651.2733.52-34.8870.71-59.83

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd. Share Holdings

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • Change in Auditors
    Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Change in Auditors of the company.
    14-Aug, 2023 | 10:29 AM
  • Financial Result Updates
    Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2023.
    14-Aug, 2023 | 10:21 AM
  • Outcome of Board Meeting
    Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 14, 2023.
    14-Aug, 2023 | 10:19 AM

About Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd.

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32200MH1994PLC083853 and registration number is 083853. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Markand Adhikari
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Latasha Jadhav
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. M Soundara Pandian
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ganesh P Raut
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Umakanth Bhyravajoshyulu
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd.?

The market cap of Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd. is ₹4.72 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd. is -0.22 and PB ratio of Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd. is -0.05 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd. is ₹1.35 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd. is ₹2.70 and 52-week low of Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd. is ₹1.30 as on Aug 28, 2023.

