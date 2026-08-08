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SRG Fingrow Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

SRG FINGROW FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of SRG Fingrow Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹26.00 Closed
-9.88₹ -2.85
As on Jul 28, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SRG Fingrow Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.01₹26.00
₹26.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.30₹28.99
₹26.00
Open Price
₹25.01
Prev. Close
₹28.85
Volume
9,000

Source: Dion Global

SRG Fingrow Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SRG Fingrow Finance		04.8430.002.36-8.7721.49-4.10
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SRG Fingrow Finance has declined 8.77% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, SRG Fingrow Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

SRG Fingrow Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SRG Fingrow Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
525.3326.02
1025.5426.54
2028.429.69
5044.136.04
10037.5736.27
20030.9932.62

Source: Dion Global

SRG Fingrow Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SRG Fingrow Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 31.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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SRG Fingrow Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 09:18 PM IST ISTSRG Fingrow Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 24, 2026, 12:24 AM IST ISTSRG Fingrow Finance - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jun 22, 2026, 06:31 PM IST ISTSRG Fingrow Finance - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
May 28, 2026, 05:56 AM IST ISTSRG Fingrow Finance - Extra-Ordinary General Meeting To Be Held On 22Nd June 2026
May 27, 2026, 08:36 PM IST ISTSRG Fingrow Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for For Financial Results For Half Year And Year Ended March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About SRG Fingrow Finance

SRG Fingrow Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120RJ1995PLC009631 and registration number is 009631. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vinod K Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Seema Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Richa Bhandari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Porwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dilip Kumar Singhvi
    Independent Director

FAQs on SRG Fingrow Finance Share Price

What is the share price of SRG Fingrow Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SRG Fingrow Finance is ₹26.00 as on Jul 28, 2026.

What kind of stock is SRG Fingrow Finance?

The SRG Fingrow Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SRG Fingrow Finance?

The market cap of SRG Fingrow Finance is ₹13.98 Cr as on Jul 28, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SRG Fingrow Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SRG Fingrow Finance are ₹26.00 and ₹25.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SRG Fingrow Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SRG Fingrow Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SRG Fingrow Finance is ₹28.99 and 52-week low of SRG Fingrow Finance is ₹17.30 as on Jul 28, 2026.

How has the SRG Fingrow Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The SRG Fingrow Finance has shown returns of -9.88% over the past day, 4.84% for the past month, 30.0% over 3 months, -8.77% over 1 year, 21.49% across 3 years, and -4.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SRG Fingrow Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SRG Fingrow Finance are 65.49 and 0.93 on Jul 28, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

SRG Fingrow Finance News

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