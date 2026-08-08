Here's the live share price of SRG Fingrow Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SRG Fingrow Finance
|0
|4.84
|30.00
|2.36
|-8.77
|21.49
|-4.10
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SRG Fingrow Finance has declined 8.77% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, SRG Fingrow Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|25.33
|26.02
|10
|25.54
|26.54
|20
|28.4
|29.69
|50
|44.1
|36.04
|100
|37.57
|36.27
|200
|30.99
|32.62
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SRG Fingrow Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 31.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 09:18 PM IST IST
|SRG Fingrow Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 24, 2026, 12:24 AM IST IST
|SRG Fingrow Finance - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jun 22, 2026, 06:31 PM IST IST
|SRG Fingrow Finance - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
|May 28, 2026, 05:56 AM IST IST
|SRG Fingrow Finance - Extra-Ordinary General Meeting To Be Held On 22Nd June 2026
|May 27, 2026, 08:36 PM IST IST
|SRG Fingrow Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for For Financial Results For Half Year And Year Ended March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
SRG Fingrow Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120RJ1995PLC009631 and registration number is 009631. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SRG Fingrow Finance is ₹26.00 as on Jul 28, 2026.
The SRG Fingrow Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SRG Fingrow Finance is ₹13.98 Cr as on Jul 28, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SRG Fingrow Finance are ₹26.00 and ₹25.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SRG Fingrow Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SRG Fingrow Finance is ₹28.99 and 52-week low of SRG Fingrow Finance is ₹17.30 as on Jul 28, 2026.
The SRG Fingrow Finance has shown returns of -9.88% over the past day, 4.84% for the past month, 30.0% over 3 months, -8.77% over 1 year, 21.49% across 3 years, and -4.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SRG Fingrow Finance are 65.49 and 0.93 on Jul 28, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global