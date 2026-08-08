What is the share price of SRG Fingrow Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SRG Fingrow Finance is ₹26.00 as on .

What kind of stock is SRG Fingrow Finance? The SRG Fingrow Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SRG Fingrow Finance? The market cap of SRG Fingrow Finance is ₹13.98 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SRG Fingrow Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of SRG Fingrow Finance are ₹26.00 and ₹25.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SRG Fingrow Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SRG Fingrow Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SRG Fingrow Finance is ₹28.99 and 52-week low of SRG Fingrow Finance is ₹17.30 as on .

How has the SRG Fingrow Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The SRG Fingrow Finance has shown returns of -9.88% over the past day, 4.84% for the past month, 30.0% over 3 months, -8.77% over 1 year, 21.49% across 3 years, and -4.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SRG Fingrow Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SRG Fingrow Finance are 65.49 and 0.93 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global