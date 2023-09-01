Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|10.53
|5.00
|0
|-17.65
|-48.78
|-72.37
|-95.55
|1.23
|0.42
|3.69
|18.61
|1.65
|100.34
|167.99
|0.67
|-3.71
|4.40
|12.66
|-13.02
|138.07
|127.57
|4.32
|-0.14
|8.14
|47.23
|43.03
|367.55
|273.88
|1.62
|-1.23
|4.96
|16.44
|28.02
|177.09
|141.53
|2.47
|-4.58
|-7.63
|11.88
|-9.38
|4.25
|23.42
|2.64
|3.22
|35.67
|56.62
|43.94
|170.90
|49.49
|0.83
|-5.73
|12.77
|32.22
|21.55
|9.55
|214.09
|2.42
|-6.14
|7.13
|21.12
|61.78
|200.33
|30.52
|1.48
|0.93
|1.55
|17.05
|44.36
|122.67
|0.94
|3.15
|15.40
|32.97
|33.65
|13.63
|55.00
|108.62
|-4.84
|3.61
|19.24
|40.33
|34.04
|1,030.76
|177.99
|3.99
|-4.71
|20.51
|40.08
|59.43
|104.58
|-24.59
|-0.46
|-0.99
|2.40
|12.29
|24.30
|68.70
|62.51
|1.83
|7.52
|37.86
|38.56
|5.08
|-20.44
|-64.11
|1.42
|-4.03
|34.25
|36.28
|72.74
|561.46
|-17.46
|0.05
|-4.82
|12.87
|45.91
|43.60
|101.92
|270.24
|-2.06
|0.89
|33.80
|33.32
|48.63
|48.63
|48.63
|0.74
|-1.66
|27.67
|32.59
|25.01
|29.40
|88.89
|3.29
|-0.46
|17.94
|64.29
|46.16
|119.74
|62.82
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29219WB1985PLC055352 and registration number is 055352. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 503.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. is ₹105.65 Cr as on Aug 11, 2023.
P/E ratio of SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. is -175.0 and PB ratio of SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. is -0.38 as on Aug 11, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. is ₹2.10 as on Aug 11, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. is ₹5.60 and 52-week low of SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. is ₹1.85 as on Aug 11, 2023.