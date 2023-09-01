Follow Us

SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SREI INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹2.10 Closed
00
As on Aug 11, 2023, 3:59 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.00₹2.10
₹2.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.85₹5.60
₹2.10
Open Price
₹2.00
Prev. Close
₹2.10
Volume
0

SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.13
  • R22.17
  • R32.23
  • Pivot
    2.07
  • S12.03
  • S21.97
  • S31.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.252
  • 104.661.98
  • 204.471.99
  • 504.232.12
  • 1004.412.46
  • 2005.053.2

SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.535.000-17.65-48.78-72.37-95.55
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
  • Reply to Clarification- Financial results
    The Exchange had sought clarification from SREI Infrastructure Finance Limited for the quarter ended 30-Jun-2023 with respect to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. On basis of above the Company was required to clarify the following: -1. Financial results not signed by authorized signatory/ies The response of the Company is enclosed.
    21-Aug, 2023 | 10:45 AM

About SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd.

SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29219WB1985PLC055352 and registration number is 055352. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 503.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hemant Kanoria
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sunil Kanoria
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Ram Krishna Agarwal
    Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Deepali Pant Rajeev Joshi
    Director
  • Mr. Shyamalendu Chatterjee
    Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Punita Kumar Sinha
    Director
  • Mr. Malay Mukherjee
    Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Tamali Sengupta
    Director

FAQs on SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. is ₹105.65 Cr as on Aug 11, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. is -175.0 and PB ratio of SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. is -0.38 as on Aug 11, 2023.

What is the share price of SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. is ₹2.10 as on Aug 11, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. is ₹5.60 and 52-week low of SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. is ₹1.85 as on Aug 11, 2023.

