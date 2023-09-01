Follow Us

Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SREE JAYALAKSHMI AUTOSPIN LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.85 Closed
00
As on Aug 22, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.85₹3.85
₹3.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.65₹4.09
₹3.85
Open Price
₹3.85
Prev. Close
₹3.85
Volume
0

Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.85
  • R23.85
  • R33.85
  • Pivot
    3.85
  • S13.85
  • S23.85
  • S33.85

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.83.85
  • 103.693.85
  • 203.593.82
  • 503.413.61
  • 1002.663.42
  • 2003.153.96

Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
01.320.520.521.8592.5071.87
8.4920.5132.1430.2126.30600.55457.97
8.1122.5723.2227.057.44511.90485.22
4.598.3719.0726.0019.74140.1379.78
0.4913.7729.2585.3551.34240.93210.40
11.8530.4625.3749.5540.07701.15231.94
3.604.3614.5745.957.79895.11633.92
10.243.8812.1111.26-8.90144.5527.75
5.42-3.4110.0627.29-9.4929.60-13.02
4.189.552.0915.90-28.91311.27425.34
-0.94-3.27-15.99-9.13-45.5779.4650.21
0.08-0.75-16.64-50.44-17.33791.531,170.53
7.997.3050.2056.6734.94346.30110.30
4.4019.4211.3531.83-11.60562.64236.40
18.5813.0718.8922.90-6.98389.39111.96
-4.23-1.45-8.13-11.83-15.92114.83-34.73
5.830.0728.5823.10-25.13123.0131.63
8.080.8727.7235.20-2.1170.97-49.77
-0.465.901.6512.39-23.58244.80157.31
-1.81-4.0510.171.81-35.211,301.11154.36

Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd. Share Holdings

Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd.

Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1991PLC011732 and registration number is 011732. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cotton ginning, cleaning and bailing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. K V Prabhakar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. U Vijaya Prabhakar
    Director
  • Mr. Ram Murthy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. T Chandrashekar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd.?

The market cap of Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd. is ₹1.72 Cr as on Aug 22, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd. is -27.3 and PB ratio of Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd. is -0.94 as on Aug 22, 2023.

What is the share price of Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd. is ₹3.85 as on Aug 22, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd. is ₹4.09 and 52-week low of Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd. is ₹3.65 as on Aug 22, 2023.

