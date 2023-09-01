Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|1.32
|0.52
|0.52
|1.85
|92.50
|71.87
|8.49
|20.51
|32.14
|30.21
|26.30
|600.55
|457.97
|8.11
|22.57
|23.22
|27.05
|7.44
|511.90
|485.22
|4.59
|8.37
|19.07
|26.00
|19.74
|140.13
|79.78
|0.49
|13.77
|29.25
|85.35
|51.34
|240.93
|210.40
|11.85
|30.46
|25.37
|49.55
|40.07
|701.15
|231.94
|3.60
|4.36
|14.57
|45.95
|7.79
|895.11
|633.92
|10.24
|3.88
|12.11
|11.26
|-8.90
|144.55
|27.75
|5.42
|-3.41
|10.06
|27.29
|-9.49
|29.60
|-13.02
|4.18
|9.55
|2.09
|15.90
|-28.91
|311.27
|425.34
|-0.94
|-3.27
|-15.99
|-9.13
|-45.57
|79.46
|50.21
|0.08
|-0.75
|-16.64
|-50.44
|-17.33
|791.53
|1,170.53
|7.99
|7.30
|50.20
|56.67
|34.94
|346.30
|110.30
|4.40
|19.42
|11.35
|31.83
|-11.60
|562.64
|236.40
|18.58
|13.07
|18.89
|22.90
|-6.98
|389.39
|111.96
|-4.23
|-1.45
|-8.13
|-11.83
|-15.92
|114.83
|-34.73
|5.83
|0.07
|28.58
|23.10
|-25.13
|123.01
|31.63
|8.08
|0.87
|27.72
|35.20
|-2.11
|70.97
|-49.77
|-0.46
|5.90
|1.65
|12.39
|-23.58
|244.80
|157.31
|-1.81
|-4.05
|10.17
|1.81
|-35.21
|1,301.11
|154.36
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1991PLC011732 and registration number is 011732. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cotton ginning, cleaning and bailing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd. is ₹1.72 Cr as on Aug 22, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd. is -27.3 and PB ratio of Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd. is -0.94 as on Aug 22, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd. is ₹3.85 as on Aug 22, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd. is ₹4.09 and 52-week low of Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd. is ₹3.65 as on Aug 22, 2023.