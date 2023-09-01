What is the Market Cap of Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd.? The market cap of Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd. is ₹1.72 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd.? P/E ratio of Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd. is -27.3 and PB ratio of Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd. is -0.94 as on .

What is the share price of Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd. is ₹3.85 as on .