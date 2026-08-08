What is the share price of Square Four Projects India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Square Four Projects India is ₹9.09 as on .

What kind of stock is Square Four Projects India? The Square Four Projects India is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Square Four Projects India? The market cap of Square Four Projects India is ₹17.83 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Square Four Projects India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Square Four Projects India are ₹9.25 and ₹8.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Square Four Projects India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Square Four Projects India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Square Four Projects India is ₹11.00 and 52-week low of Square Four Projects India is ₹6.60 as on .

How has the Square Four Projects India performed historically in terms of returns? The Square Four Projects India has shown returns of 3.3% over the past day, 12.92% for the past month, 7.07% over 3 months, 10.85% over 1 year, 0.37% across 3 years, and 23.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Square Four Projects India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Square Four Projects India are -60.60 and 0.93 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global