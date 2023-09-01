What is the Market Cap of Square Four Projects India Ltd.? The market cap of Square Four Projects India Ltd. is ₹14.65 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Square Four Projects India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Square Four Projects India Ltd. is 878.82 and PB ratio of Square Four Projects India Ltd. is 2.41 as on .

What is the share price of Square Four Projects India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Square Four Projects India Ltd. is ₹7.47 as on .