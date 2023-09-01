Follow Us

Square Four Projects India Ltd. Share Price

SQUARE FOUR PROJECTS INDIA LTD.

Sector : Realty | Smallcap | BSE
₹7.47 Closed
-0.4-0.03
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Square Four Projects India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.13₹7.50
₹7.47
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.00₹11.04
₹7.47
Open Price
₹7.13
Prev. Close
₹7.50
Volume
1,231

Square Four Projects India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.6
  • R27.74
  • R37.97
  • Pivot
    7.37
  • S17.23
  • S27
  • S36.86

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 516.617.37
  • 1016.867.52
  • 2017.467.94
  • 5017.88.3
  • 10017.28.16
  • 20012.248

Square Four Projects India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.63-23.23-9.73-7.83-17.00-14.87-33.30
3.67-10.7121.3760.5725.27193.06193.06
3.26-2.6917.3647.1515.5077.07135.85
4.151.8219.8529.998.94193.57147.79
1.87-1.3728.2918.62-22.9933.65-27.42
-5.34-6.78-6.78-6.78-6.78-6.78-6.78
0.962.690.608.3922.63127.0375.00
5.913.84-29.5161.371,356.20761.66220.04
00-7.69-14.29-36.92339.02-22.96
13.4932.2246.6234.3344.42-76.18-92.63
0-7.03-2.45-12.240198.61207.14
3.6615.2316.1757.41171.28272.26218.75
-9.08-7.22-6.09-2.02-30.15-30.15-30.15
-0.43-0.140.14-0.71-13.12-48.10-25.27
0-0.40-6.3022.1837.1120.16103.63
-1.9759.3016.845.7973.97127.39129.29

Square Four Projects India Ltd. Share Holdings

Square Four Projects India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Mar, 2023Board MeetingStock Split
14 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Square Four Projects India Ltd.

Square Four Projects India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230WB1992PLC192922 and registration number is 192922. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ganesh Kumar Singhania
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Somnath Samanta
    Director
  • Mr. Jai Kumar Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shabana Anjoom
    Independent Director

FAQs on Square Four Projects India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Square Four Projects India Ltd.?

The market cap of Square Four Projects India Ltd. is ₹14.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Square Four Projects India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Square Four Projects India Ltd. is 878.82 and PB ratio of Square Four Projects India Ltd. is 2.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Square Four Projects India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Square Four Projects India Ltd. is ₹7.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Square Four Projects India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Square Four Projects India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Square Four Projects India Ltd. is ₹11.04 and 52-week low of Square Four Projects India Ltd. is ₹4.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

