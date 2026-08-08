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Square Four Projects India Share Price

NSE
BSE

SQUARE FOUR PROJECTS INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Square Four Projects India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9.09 Closed
3.30₹ 0.29
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Square Four Projects India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.20₹9.25
₹9.09
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.60₹11.00
₹9.09
Open Price
₹8.98
Prev. Close
₹8.80
Volume
2,071

Source: Dion Global

Square Four Projects India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Square Four Projects India		6.4412.927.078.8610.850.3723.22
DLF		-2.11-0.944.23-3.88-15.139.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.759.6925.1210.82-1.0318.5023.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-5.316.73-0.51-2.8139.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-8.643.538.2930.1230.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-6.766.1813.5510.3917.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.601.5110.2214.961.039.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6615.1211.509.9013.4346.2656.00
Brigade Enterprises		0.4912.820.32-3.82-18.699.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-7.58-13.47-14.0131.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.402.48-11.44-12.11-27.6820.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-6.65-13.24-26.59-27.376.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-7.0027.5726.4924.41-6.06-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.641.40-9.57-6.83-36.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.426.1714.224.2713.54-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-10.47-5.35-2.24-11.9011.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-10.368.693.95-14.1620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-3.74-23.06-14.19-21.20-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-4.39-4.99-14.22-22.7827.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.092.588.3841.637.19-10.53-6.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Square Four Projects India has gained 10.85% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Square Four Projects India has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

Square Four Projects India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Square Four Projects India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58.178.47
108.238.39
208.368.43
508.778.55
1008.468.59
2008.768.76

Source: Dion Global

Square Four Projects India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Square Four Projects India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.10%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Square Four Projects India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:12 AM IST ISTSquare Four Projects - 34Th AGM Of The Company Will Be Held On 24.09.2026
Aug 06, 2026, 12:01 AM IST ISTSquare Four Projects - Book Closure For 34Th AGM Of The Company Will Be Held On 24.09.2026
Aug 05, 2026, 11:31 PM IST ISTSquare Four Projects - UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30.06.2026
Aug 05, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTSquare Four Projects - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING - UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED
Jul 16, 2026, 01:08 AM IST ISTSquare Four Projects - Board Meeting Intimation for The Unaudited Financial Results (Provisional) Of The Company For The Qua

Source: Dion Global

About Square Four Projects India

Square Four Projects India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230WB1992PLC192922 and registration number is 192922. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Realty. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ganesh Kumar Singhania
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Somnath Samanta
    Director
  • Mr. Ravish Kumar Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Ankita Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Square Four Projects India Share Price

What is the share price of Square Four Projects India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Square Four Projects India is ₹9.09 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Square Four Projects India?

The Square Four Projects India is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Square Four Projects India?

The market cap of Square Four Projects India is ₹17.83 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Square Four Projects India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Square Four Projects India are ₹9.25 and ₹8.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Square Four Projects India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Square Four Projects India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Square Four Projects India is ₹11.00 and 52-week low of Square Four Projects India is ₹6.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Square Four Projects India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Square Four Projects India has shown returns of 3.3% over the past day, 12.92% for the past month, 7.07% over 3 months, 10.85% over 1 year, 0.37% across 3 years, and 23.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Square Four Projects India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Square Four Projects India are -60.60 and 0.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Square Four Projects India News

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