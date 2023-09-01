Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.63
|-23.23
|-9.73
|-7.83
|-17.00
|-14.87
|-33.30
|3.67
|-10.71
|21.37
|60.57
|25.27
|193.06
|193.06
|3.26
|-2.69
|17.36
|47.15
|15.50
|77.07
|135.85
|4.15
|1.82
|19.85
|29.99
|8.94
|193.57
|147.79
|1.87
|-1.37
|28.29
|18.62
|-22.99
|33.65
|-27.42
|-5.34
|-6.78
|-6.78
|-6.78
|-6.78
|-6.78
|-6.78
|0.96
|2.69
|0.60
|8.39
|22.63
|127.03
|75.00
|5.91
|3.84
|-29.51
|61.37
|1,356.20
|761.66
|220.04
|0
|0
|-7.69
|-14.29
|-36.92
|339.02
|-22.96
|13.49
|32.22
|46.62
|34.33
|44.42
|-76.18
|-92.63
|0
|-7.03
|-2.45
|-12.24
|0
|198.61
|207.14
|3.66
|15.23
|16.17
|57.41
|171.28
|272.26
|218.75
|-9.08
|-7.22
|-6.09
|-2.02
|-30.15
|-30.15
|-30.15
|-0.43
|-0.14
|0.14
|-0.71
|-13.12
|-48.10
|-25.27
|0
|-0.40
|-6.30
|22.18
|37.11
|20.16
|103.63
|-1.97
|59.30
|16.84
|5.79
|73.97
|127.39
|129.29
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Stock Split
|14 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Square Four Projects India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230WB1992PLC192922 and registration number is 192922. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Square Four Projects India Ltd. is ₹14.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Square Four Projects India Ltd. is 878.82 and PB ratio of Square Four Projects India Ltd. is 2.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Square Four Projects India Ltd. is ₹7.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Square Four Projects India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Square Four Projects India Ltd. is ₹11.04 and 52-week low of Square Four Projects India Ltd. is ₹4.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.