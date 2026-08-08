Here's the live share price of Square Four Projects India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Square Four Projects India
|6.44
|12.92
|7.07
|8.86
|10.85
|0.37
|23.22
|DLF
|-2.11
|-0.94
|4.23
|-3.88
|-15.13
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|9.69
|25.12
|10.82
|-1.03
|18.50
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-5.31
|6.73
|-0.51
|-2.81
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-8.64
|3.53
|8.29
|30.12
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-6.76
|6.18
|13.55
|10.39
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.60
|1.51
|10.22
|14.96
|1.03
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|15.12
|11.50
|9.90
|13.43
|46.26
|56.00
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|12.82
|0.32
|-3.82
|-18.69
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-7.58
|-13.47
|-14.01
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.40
|2.48
|-11.44
|-12.11
|-27.68
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-6.65
|-13.24
|-26.59
|-27.37
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7.00
|27.57
|26.49
|24.41
|-6.06
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|1.40
|-9.57
|-6.83
|-36.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|6.17
|14.22
|4.27
|13.54
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-10.47
|-5.35
|-2.24
|-11.90
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-10.36
|8.69
|3.95
|-14.16
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-3.74
|-23.06
|-14.19
|-21.20
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-4.39
|-4.99
|-14.22
|-22.78
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|2.58
|8.38
|41.63
|7.19
|-10.53
|-6.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Square Four Projects India has gained 10.85% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Square Four Projects India has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8.17
|8.47
|10
|8.23
|8.39
|20
|8.36
|8.43
|50
|8.77
|8.55
|100
|8.46
|8.59
|200
|8.76
|8.76
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Square Four Projects India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.10%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:12 AM IST IST
|Square Four Projects - 34Th AGM Of The Company Will Be Held On 24.09.2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:01 AM IST IST
|Square Four Projects - Book Closure For 34Th AGM Of The Company Will Be Held On 24.09.2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:31 PM IST IST
|Square Four Projects - UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30.06.2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|Square Four Projects - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING - UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED
|Jul 16, 2026, 01:08 AM IST IST
|Square Four Projects - Board Meeting Intimation for The Unaudited Financial Results (Provisional) Of The Company For The Qua
Source: Dion Global
Square Four Projects India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230WB1992PLC192922 and registration number is 192922. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Realty. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Square Four Projects India is ₹9.09 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Square Four Projects India is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Square Four Projects India is ₹17.83 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Square Four Projects India are ₹9.25 and ₹8.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Square Four Projects India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Square Four Projects India is ₹11.00 and 52-week low of Square Four Projects India is ₹6.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Square Four Projects India has shown returns of 3.3% over the past day, 12.92% for the past month, 7.07% over 3 months, 10.85% over 1 year, 0.37% across 3 years, and 23.22% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Square Four Projects India are -60.60 and 0.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global