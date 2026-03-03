Facebook Pixel Code
Spunweb Nonwoven Share Price

NSE
BSE

SPUNWEB NONWOVEN

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Spunweb Nonwoven along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹103.30 Closed
-3.91₹ -4.20
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:57 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Spunweb Nonwoven Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹90.05₹105.00
₹103.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹90.05₹173.55
₹103.30
Open Price
₹90.05
Prev. Close
₹107.50
Volume
1,54,800

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Spunweb Nonwoven has declined 8.21% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -34.85%.

Spunweb Nonwoven’s current P/E of 13.77x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Spunweb Nonwoven Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Spunweb Nonwoven		-10.17-13.84-31.06-28.11-34.85-13.31-8.21
KPR Mill		-5.68-12.25-13.75-12.9110.3214.4035.25
Vardhman Textiles		1.456.9427.0931.5046.3720.4319.05
Trident		-5.53-14.87-13.09-13.88-3.32-6.9111.63
Indo Count Industries		-1.33-8.29-15.406.92-1.7025.2215.46
Nitin Spinners		-1.378.0017.3712.8424.5521.4036.31
Pashupati Cotspin		4.9425.6524.0149.2468.00115.6475.40
Le Merite Exports		-1.68-3.06-11.6624.6649.33103.8041.62
Faze Three		-9.010.79-7.821.9928.6017.107.75
AB Cotspin India		-0.87-2.51-2.110.66-13.47109.5958.97
Ambika Cotton Mills		-0.881.879.46-6.843.70-2.036.59
Nahar Poly Films		-2.55-3.95-8.78-23.0927.291.8919.84
Precot		-7.4710.656.59-8.102.7146.3934.45
Vardhman Polytex		13.5216.8119.94-10.54-17.5065.5131.09
Ginni Filaments		-0.18-4.112.53-16.6793.2019.9615.37
Axita Cotton		-6.39-6.59-9.056.37-6.59-31.38-1.81
Ashima		-0.07-12.75-19.75-40.02-17.95-0.13-0.73
DCM Nouvelle		-7.04-8.02-4.54-22.08-20.74-2.4110.92
Shiva Texyarn		-4.29-15.30-19.94-17.19-20.8010.052.26
Maral Overseas		-5.791.91-6.32-21.67-25.04-5.987.81

Over the last one year, Spunweb Nonwoven has declined 34.85% compared to peers like KPR Mill (10.32%), Vardhman Textiles (46.37%), Trident (-3.32%). From a 5 year perspective, Spunweb Nonwoven has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (35.25%) and Vardhman Textiles (19.05%).

Spunweb Nonwoven Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Spunweb Nonwoven Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5117.75114
10119.69116.51
20118.34118.46
50126.03124.83
100136.67132.52
200105.930

Spunweb Nonwoven Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Spunweb Nonwoven remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.47%, FII holding fell to 0.87%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Spunweb Nonwoven Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Spunweb Nonwoven fact sheet for more information

About Spunweb Nonwoven

Spunweb Nonwoven Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/08/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17291GJ2015PTC084107 and registration number is 084107. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 210.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

  • Industry
    Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
  • Address
    Survey No.109(2), N.H. 27, Near Wankaner Boundry Post at Jalida, Wankaner Gujarat 363621
  • Contact
    cs@spunweb.in
    http://www.spunweb.com

Management

  • Mr. Jay Dilipbhai Kagathara
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kishan Dilipbhai Kagathara
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Charulata Jay Kagathara
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Amul Kantibhai Kotadia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chetankumar Jayantilal Kamani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Spunweb Nonwoven Share Price

What is the share price of Spunweb Nonwoven?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spunweb Nonwoven is ₹103.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Spunweb Nonwoven?

The Spunweb Nonwoven is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Spunweb Nonwoven?

The market cap of Spunweb Nonwoven is ₹248.99 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Spunweb Nonwoven?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Spunweb Nonwoven are ₹105.00 and ₹90.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Spunweb Nonwoven?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Spunweb Nonwoven stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Spunweb Nonwoven is ₹173.55 and 52-week low of Spunweb Nonwoven is ₹90.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Spunweb Nonwoven performed historically in terms of returns?

The Spunweb Nonwoven has shown returns of -3.91% over the past day, -9.74% for the past month, -33.48% over 3 months, -34.85% over 1 year, -13.31% across 3 years, and -8.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Spunweb Nonwoven?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Spunweb Nonwoven are 13.77 and 2.26 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Spunweb Nonwoven News

