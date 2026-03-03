Here's the live share price of Spunweb Nonwoven along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Spunweb Nonwoven has declined 8.21% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -34.85%.
Spunweb Nonwoven’s current P/E of 13.77x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Spunweb Nonwoven
|-10.17
|-13.84
|-31.06
|-28.11
|-34.85
|-13.31
|-8.21
|KPR Mill
|-5.68
|-12.25
|-13.75
|-12.91
|10.32
|14.40
|35.25
|Vardhman Textiles
|1.45
|6.94
|27.09
|31.50
|46.37
|20.43
|19.05
|Trident
|-5.53
|-14.87
|-13.09
|-13.88
|-3.32
|-6.91
|11.63
|Indo Count Industries
|-1.33
|-8.29
|-15.40
|6.92
|-1.70
|25.22
|15.46
|Nitin Spinners
|-1.37
|8.00
|17.37
|12.84
|24.55
|21.40
|36.31
|Pashupati Cotspin
|4.94
|25.65
|24.01
|49.24
|68.00
|115.64
|75.40
|Le Merite Exports
|-1.68
|-3.06
|-11.66
|24.66
|49.33
|103.80
|41.62
|Faze Three
|-9.01
|0.79
|-7.82
|1.99
|28.60
|17.10
|7.75
|AB Cotspin India
|-0.87
|-2.51
|-2.11
|0.66
|-13.47
|109.59
|58.97
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|-0.88
|1.87
|9.46
|-6.84
|3.70
|-2.03
|6.59
|Nahar Poly Films
|-2.55
|-3.95
|-8.78
|-23.09
|27.29
|1.89
|19.84
|Precot
|-7.47
|10.65
|6.59
|-8.10
|2.71
|46.39
|34.45
|Vardhman Polytex
|13.52
|16.81
|19.94
|-10.54
|-17.50
|65.51
|31.09
|Ginni Filaments
|-0.18
|-4.11
|2.53
|-16.67
|93.20
|19.96
|15.37
|Axita Cotton
|-6.39
|-6.59
|-9.05
|6.37
|-6.59
|-31.38
|-1.81
|Ashima
|-0.07
|-12.75
|-19.75
|-40.02
|-17.95
|-0.13
|-0.73
|DCM Nouvelle
|-7.04
|-8.02
|-4.54
|-22.08
|-20.74
|-2.41
|10.92
|Shiva Texyarn
|-4.29
|-15.30
|-19.94
|-17.19
|-20.80
|10.05
|2.26
|Maral Overseas
|-5.79
|1.91
|-6.32
|-21.67
|-25.04
|-5.98
|7.81
Over the last one year, Spunweb Nonwoven has declined 34.85% compared to peers like KPR Mill (10.32%), Vardhman Textiles (46.37%), Trident (-3.32%). From a 5 year perspective, Spunweb Nonwoven has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (35.25%) and Vardhman Textiles (19.05%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|117.75
|114
|10
|119.69
|116.51
|20
|118.34
|118.46
|50
|126.03
|124.83
|100
|136.67
|132.52
|200
|105.93
|0
In the latest quarter, Spunweb Nonwoven remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.47%, FII holding fell to 0.87%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Spunweb Nonwoven fact sheet for more information
Spunweb Nonwoven Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/08/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17291GJ2015PTC084107 and registration number is 084107. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 210.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spunweb Nonwoven is ₹103.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Spunweb Nonwoven is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Spunweb Nonwoven is ₹248.99 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Spunweb Nonwoven are ₹105.00 and ₹90.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Spunweb Nonwoven stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Spunweb Nonwoven is ₹173.55 and 52-week low of Spunweb Nonwoven is ₹90.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Spunweb Nonwoven has shown returns of -3.91% over the past day, -9.74% for the past month, -33.48% over 3 months, -34.85% over 1 year, -13.31% across 3 years, and -8.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Spunweb Nonwoven are 13.77 and 2.26 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.