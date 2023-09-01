Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|01 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
SPS International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140HR1993PLC031900 and registration number is 031900. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of SPS International Ltd. is ₹12.21 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of SPS International Ltd. is -66.71 and PB ratio of SPS International Ltd. is 3.05 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SPS International Ltd. is ₹28.82 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SPS International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SPS International Ltd. is ₹28.82 and 52-week low of SPS International Ltd. is ₹18.70 as on Aug 28, 2023.