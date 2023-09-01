Follow Us

SPS INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹28.82 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SPS International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.82₹28.82
₹28.82
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.70₹28.82
₹28.82
Open Price
₹28.82
Prev. Close
₹28.82
Volume
0

SPS International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R128.82
  • R228.82
  • R328.82
  • Pivot
    28.82
  • S128.82
  • S228.82
  • S328.82

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.628.06
  • 1019.2427.21
  • 2018.3825.87
  • 5014.5722.65
  • 10010.2518.54
  • 2007.7514.41

SPS International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
04.9915.7027.5254.12328.23220.22
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

SPS International Ltd. Share Holdings

SPS International Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
01 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About SPS International Ltd.

SPS International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140HR1993PLC031900 and registration number is 031900. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Surendra Kumar Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Shikha Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Chand Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shreyans Kumar Patni
    Independent Director

FAQs on SPS International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SPS International Ltd.?

The market cap of SPS International Ltd. is ₹12.21 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SPS International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SPS International Ltd. is -66.71 and PB ratio of SPS International Ltd. is 3.05 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of SPS International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SPS International Ltd. is ₹28.82 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SPS International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SPS International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SPS International Ltd. is ₹28.82 and 52-week low of SPS International Ltd. is ₹18.70 as on Aug 28, 2023.

