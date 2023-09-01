Follow Us

SPS FINQUEST LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹80.18 Closed
-5-4.22
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SPS Finquest Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹80.18₹85.00
₹80.18
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹63.47₹118.00
₹80.18
Open Price
₹82.40
Prev. Close
₹84.40
Volume
1,588

SPS Finquest Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R183.39
  • R286.61
  • R388.21
  • Pivot
    81.79
  • S178.57
  • S276.97
  • S373.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 578.6384.98
  • 1075.8885.21
  • 2083.5685.82
  • 5089.8687.06
  • 10097.1987.12
  • 20099.6187.5

SPS Finquest Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.46-10.71-4.090.23-7.3175.154.89
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

SPS Finquest Ltd. Share Holdings

SPS Finquest Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About SPS Finquest Ltd.

SPS Finquest Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1996PLC098051 and registration number is 098051. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep P Shah
    Chairman
  • Mr. Girish T Jajoo
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Priyesh Jhaveri
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ankita M Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on SPS Finquest Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SPS Finquest Ltd.?

The market cap of SPS Finquest Ltd. is ₹81.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SPS Finquest Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SPS Finquest Ltd. is 7.59 and PB ratio of SPS Finquest Ltd. is 1.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of SPS Finquest Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SPS Finquest Ltd. is ₹80.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SPS Finquest Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SPS Finquest Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SPS Finquest Ltd. is ₹118.00 and 52-week low of SPS Finquest Ltd. is ₹63.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

