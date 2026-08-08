Here's the live share price of Springform Technology along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|19.2
|2.46
|-16.74
|-19.14
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.7
|-0.52
|-21.64
|-17.6
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|17.77
|12.54
|-15.8
|-8.58
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|8.14
|-5.68
|-18.86
|-22.06
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.1
|15.48
|12.77
|1.79
|11.49
|11.7
|5.1
|LTM
|7.02
|22.99
|7.23
|-17.08
|-6.89
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.9
|-0.55
|-6.84
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|6.49
|25.43
|61.32
|39.37
|43.6
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|14.81
|7.06
|-6.83
|7.28
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|22.74
|29.72
|14.54
|10.5
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|10.58
|11.97
|-5.09
|-7.97
|2.11
|-1.7
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|24.22
|38.47
|41.04
|32.51
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.8
|5.52
|13.4
|-8.4
|-23.35
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|4.3
|-12.5
|-27.78
|-34.36
|-19.25
|-2.4
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|8.63
|-21.36
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.3
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|8.99
|30.25
|6.2
|18.77
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|13.16
|-13.93
|-34.96
|-47.32
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|0.12
|-23.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|32.53
|118.19
|273.24
|495.76
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tata Consultancy Services has declined 19.14% compared to peers like Infosys (-17.60%), HCL Technologies (-8.58%), Wipro (-22.06%). From a 5 year perspective, Tata Consultancy Services has underperformed peers relative to Infosys (-6.74%) and HCL Technologies (5.12%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.2
|0
|10
|1.1
|0
|20
|0.55
|0
|50
|0.22
|0
|100
|0.11
|0
|200
|0.06
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Springform Technology remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 08:56 PM IST IST
|Springform Technolog - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 12:00 AM IST IST
|Springform Technolog - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
|May 30, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|Springform Technolog - Outcome Of Board Meeting And Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosur
|May 30, 2026, 11:41 PM IST IST
|Springform Technolog - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting And Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing
|May 30, 2026, 07:11 PM IST IST
|Springform Technolog - Non Applicability Of Annual Secretarial Compliance Report For The Financial Year Ended 31St March, 202
Source: Dion Global
Springform Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1979PLC021914 and registration number is 021914. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Springform Technology is ₹11.02 as on Feb 13, 2025.
The Springform Technology is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Springform Technology is ₹11.13 Cr as on Feb 13, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Springform Technology are ₹11.02 and ₹11.02.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Springform Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Springform Technology is ₹11.02 and 52-week low of Springform Technology is ₹11.02 as on Feb 13, 2025.
The Springform Technology has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Springform Technology are 20.22 and 0.99 on Feb 13, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global