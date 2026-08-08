What is the share price of Springform Technology? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Springform Technology is ₹11.02 as on .

What kind of stock is Springform Technology? The Springform Technology is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Springform Technology? The market cap of Springform Technology is ₹11.13 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Springform Technology? Today’s highest and lowest price of Springform Technology are ₹11.02 and ₹11.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Springform Technology? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Springform Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Springform Technology is ₹11.02 and 52-week low of Springform Technology is ₹11.02 as on .

How has the Springform Technology performed historically in terms of returns? The Springform Technology has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Springform Technology? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Springform Technology are 20.22 and 0.99 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global