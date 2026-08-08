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Springform Technology Share Price

NSE
BSE

SPRINGFORM TECHNOLOGY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Springform Technology along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.02 Closed
0.00₹ 11.02
As on Feb 13, 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Springform Technology Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.02₹11.02
₹11.02
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.02₹11.02
₹11.02
Open Price
₹11.02
Prev. Close
₹0.00
Volume
3,500

Source: Dion Global

Springform Technology Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7219.22.46-16.74-19.14-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.7-0.52-21.64-17.6-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1817.7712.54-15.8-8.585.435.12
Wipro		1.698.14-5.68-18.86-22.06-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.115.4812.771.7911.4911.75.1
LTM		7.0222.997.23-17.08-6.89-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.9-0.55-6.8414.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.856.4925.4361.3239.3743.621.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3514.817.06-6.837.2830.9128.44
Coforge		3.1522.7429.7214.5410.521.5913.08
Mphasis		5.8910.5811.97-5.09-7.972.11-1.7
Tata Technologies		16.8424.2238.4741.0432.51-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.85.5213.4-8.4-23.35-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.874.3-12.5-27.78-34.36-19.25-2.4
Pine Labs		10.978.63-21.36-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.3
TBO Tek		5.358.9930.256.218.774.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8613.16-13.93-34.96-47.32-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.820.12-23.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6332.53118.19273.24495.76159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tata Consultancy Services has declined 19.14% compared to peers like Infosys (-17.60%), HCL Technologies (-8.58%), Wipro (-22.06%). From a 5 year perspective, Tata Consultancy Services has underperformed peers relative to Infosys (-6.74%) and HCL Technologies (5.12%).

Springform Technology Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Springform Technology Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.20
101.10
200.550
500.220
1000.110
2000.060

Source: Dion Global

Springform Technology Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Springform Technology remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Springform Technology Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 08:56 PM IST ISTSpringform Technolog - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 12:00 AM IST ISTSpringform Technolog - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
May 30, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTSpringform Technolog - Outcome Of Board Meeting And Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosur
May 30, 2026, 11:41 PM IST ISTSpringform Technolog - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting And Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing
May 30, 2026, 07:11 PM IST ISTSpringform Technolog - Non Applicability Of Annual Secretarial Compliance Report For The Financial Year Ended 31St March, 202

Source: Dion Global

About Springform Technology

Springform Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1979PLC021914 and registration number is 021914. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Paramjeet Singh Chhabra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Amandeep Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Amarjeet Kaur Sachdeva
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Garg
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Malik
    Independent Director

FAQs on Springform Technology Share Price

What is the share price of Springform Technology?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Springform Technology is ₹11.02 as on Feb 13, 2025.

What kind of stock is Springform Technology?

The Springform Technology is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Springform Technology?

The market cap of Springform Technology is ₹11.13 Cr as on Feb 13, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Springform Technology?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Springform Technology are ₹11.02 and ₹11.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Springform Technology?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Springform Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Springform Technology is ₹11.02 and 52-week low of Springform Technology is ₹11.02 as on Feb 13, 2025.

How has the Springform Technology performed historically in terms of returns?

The Springform Technology has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Springform Technology?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Springform Technology are 20.22 and 0.99 on Feb 13, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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