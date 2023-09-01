Follow Us

SPRAYKING AGRO EQUIPMENT LTD.

Sector : Micro Irrigation Systems | Smallcap | BSE
₹203.00 Closed
1.022.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sprayking Agro Equipment Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹201.00₹205.95
₹203.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.98₹209.95
₹203.00
Open Price
₹205.95
Prev. Close
₹200.95
Volume
8,631

Sprayking Agro Equipment Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1205.63
  • R2208.27
  • R3210.58
  • Pivot
    203.32
  • S1200.68
  • S2198.37
  • S3195.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 549.09199.62
  • 1042.5198.68
  • 2033.3196.4
  • 5030.92180.07
  • 10026.2148.87
  • 20024.8106.89

Sprayking Agro Equipment Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.183.4953.79341.631,397.052,406.171,339.72
-5.2534.7250.47129.6550.62431.85-28.04
4.0617.4431.4330.3310.32-21.9612.30
3.0323.62-14.534.39159.10279.99302.73
02.10-28.61-28.79-13.87184.83170.82

Sprayking Agro Equipment Ltd. Share Holdings

Sprayking Agro Equipment Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
23 Aug, 2023Board MeetingA.G.M. & Others
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
16 Mar, 2023Board MeetingBonus issue
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About Sprayking Agro Equipment Ltd.

Sprayking Agro Equipment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29219GJ2005PLC045508 and registration number is 045508. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other non-ferrous metals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hitesh P Dudhagara
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pragjibhai M Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ronak H Dudhagara
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Dipesh P Pala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kaushik K Dudhagara
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sprayking Agro Equipment Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sprayking Agro Equipment Ltd.?

The market cap of Sprayking Agro Equipment Ltd. is ₹214.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sprayking Agro Equipment Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sprayking Agro Equipment Ltd. is 123.03 and PB ratio of Sprayking Agro Equipment Ltd. is 9.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sprayking Agro Equipment Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sprayking Agro Equipment Ltd. is ₹203.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sprayking Agro Equipment Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sprayking Agro Equipment Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sprayking Agro Equipment Ltd. is ₹209.95 and 52-week low of Sprayking Agro Equipment Ltd. is ₹19.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

