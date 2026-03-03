Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

SPP Polymer Share Price

NSE
BSE

SPP POLYMER

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of SPP Polymer along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.90 Closed
3.11₹ 0.45
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:54 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

SPP Polymer Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.90₹14.90
₹14.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.25₹23.50
₹14.90
Open Price
₹14.90
Prev. Close
₹14.45
Volume
2,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of SPP Polymer has declined 24.28% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -34.51%.

SPP Polymer’s current P/E of -22.99x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

SPP Polymer Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SPP Polymer		2.05-0.67-9.70-10.78-32.88-37.09-24.28
Garware Hi-Tech Films		2.804.235.8239.823.6788.8936.85
Time Technoplast		-5.33-2.28-5.66-25.051.3563.0543.03
Safari Industries (India)		-7.30-16.69-28.86-19.40-14.1818.6338.51
EPL		-1.705.214.64-9.009.208.68-1.97
VIP Industries		-3.80-6.34-2.37-18.6219.56-16.96-2.92
AGI Greenpac		-3.53-13.39-30.40-39.75-15.8216.2424.07
Uflex		1.09-4.27-3.07-15.351.275.563.49
Jindal Poly Films		13.5158.0421.844.47-2.072.750.79
Polyplex Corporation		3.85-2.081.62-18.38-21.71-15.31-0.69
Xpro India		6.15-5.30-7.10-22.37-11.3819.1289.36
Cosmo First		5.317.26-5.66-30.9920.441.8010.71
Huhtamaki India		-2.38-6.98-20.60-26.11-4.08-5.25-9.10
Everest Kanto Cylinder		-5.46-3.45-7.83-23.37-6.759.237.77
Oricon Enterprises		4.632.7914.5326.3470.3347.3824.52
Ester Industries		3.452.15-5.82-15.47-20.560.95-2.28
Shree Rama Multi-Tech		-7.32-11.971.66-17.4543.0280.9642.74
Commercial Syn Bags		-19.57-7.7210.772.0294.9021.8612.60
Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC		-7.72-9.91-29.83-7.40-47.7847.5665.60
Kanpur Plastipack		-8.18-13.97-13.25-19.9544.1726.5312.96

Over the last one year, SPP Polymer has declined 32.88% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (3.67%), Time Technoplast (1.35%), Safari Industries (India) (-14.18%). From a 5 year perspective, SPP Polymer has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (36.85%) and Time Technoplast (43.03%).

SPP Polymer Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

SPP Polymer Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.4714.92
1015.3115.13
2015.2615.31
5015.9815.82
10016.5416.71
20017.5520.45

SPP Polymer Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SPP Polymer remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 32.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

SPP Polymer Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the SPP Polymer fact sheet for more information

About SPP Polymer

SPP Polymer Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/08/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15412DL2004PLC128666 and registration number is 128666. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Textile, leather and other apparel products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 107.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Dipak Goyal
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Liladhar Mundhara
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mahavir Bahety
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Kothari
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pooja Garg
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rinku Gulgulia
    Independent Director

FAQs on SPP Polymer Share Price

What is the share price of SPP Polymer?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SPP Polymer is ₹14.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is SPP Polymer?

The SPP Polymer is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of SPP Polymer?

The market cap of SPP Polymer is ₹22.93 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SPP Polymer?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SPP Polymer are ₹14.90 and ₹14.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SPP Polymer?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SPP Polymer stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SPP Polymer is ₹23.50 and 52-week low of SPP Polymer is ₹13.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the SPP Polymer performed historically in terms of returns?

The SPP Polymer has shown returns of 3.11% over the past day, -2.3% for the past month, -11.57% over 3 months, -34.51% over 1 year, -37.09% across 3 years, and -24.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SPP Polymer?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SPP Polymer are -22.99 and 0.46 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

SPP Polymer News

More SPP Polymer News
icon
Market Pulse