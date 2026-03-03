Here's the live share price of SPP Polymer along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of SPP Polymer has declined 24.28% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -34.51%.
SPP Polymer’s current P/E of -22.99x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SPP Polymer
|2.05
|-0.67
|-9.70
|-10.78
|-32.88
|-37.09
|-24.28
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|2.80
|4.23
|5.82
|39.82
|3.67
|88.89
|36.85
|Time Technoplast
|-5.33
|-2.28
|-5.66
|-25.05
|1.35
|63.05
|43.03
|Safari Industries (India)
|-7.30
|-16.69
|-28.86
|-19.40
|-14.18
|18.63
|38.51
|EPL
|-1.70
|5.21
|4.64
|-9.00
|9.20
|8.68
|-1.97
|VIP Industries
|-3.80
|-6.34
|-2.37
|-18.62
|19.56
|-16.96
|-2.92
|AGI Greenpac
|-3.53
|-13.39
|-30.40
|-39.75
|-15.82
|16.24
|24.07
|Uflex
|1.09
|-4.27
|-3.07
|-15.35
|1.27
|5.56
|3.49
|Jindal Poly Films
|13.51
|58.04
|21.84
|4.47
|-2.07
|2.75
|0.79
|Polyplex Corporation
|3.85
|-2.08
|1.62
|-18.38
|-21.71
|-15.31
|-0.69
|Xpro India
|6.15
|-5.30
|-7.10
|-22.37
|-11.38
|19.12
|89.36
|Cosmo First
|5.31
|7.26
|-5.66
|-30.99
|20.44
|1.80
|10.71
|Huhtamaki India
|-2.38
|-6.98
|-20.60
|-26.11
|-4.08
|-5.25
|-9.10
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|-5.46
|-3.45
|-7.83
|-23.37
|-6.75
|9.23
|7.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|4.63
|2.79
|14.53
|26.34
|70.33
|47.38
|24.52
|Ester Industries
|3.45
|2.15
|-5.82
|-15.47
|-20.56
|0.95
|-2.28
|Shree Rama Multi-Tech
|-7.32
|-11.97
|1.66
|-17.45
|43.02
|80.96
|42.74
|Commercial Syn Bags
|-19.57
|-7.72
|10.77
|2.02
|94.90
|21.86
|12.60
|Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC
|-7.72
|-9.91
|-29.83
|-7.40
|-47.78
|47.56
|65.60
|Kanpur Plastipack
|-8.18
|-13.97
|-13.25
|-19.95
|44.17
|26.53
|12.96
Over the last one year, SPP Polymer has declined 32.88% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (3.67%), Time Technoplast (1.35%), Safari Industries (India) (-14.18%). From a 5 year perspective, SPP Polymer has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (36.85%) and Time Technoplast (43.03%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.47
|14.92
|10
|15.31
|15.13
|20
|15.26
|15.31
|50
|15.98
|15.82
|100
|16.54
|16.71
|200
|17.55
|20.45
In the latest quarter, SPP Polymer remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 32.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the SPP Polymer fact sheet for more information
SPP Polymer Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/08/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15412DL2004PLC128666 and registration number is 128666. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Textile, leather and other apparel products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 107.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SPP Polymer is ₹14.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The SPP Polymer is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of SPP Polymer is ₹22.93 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SPP Polymer are ₹14.90 and ₹14.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SPP Polymer stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SPP Polymer is ₹23.50 and 52-week low of SPP Polymer is ₹13.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The SPP Polymer has shown returns of 3.11% over the past day, -2.3% for the past month, -11.57% over 3 months, -34.51% over 1 year, -37.09% across 3 years, and -24.28% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SPP Polymer are -22.99 and 0.46 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.