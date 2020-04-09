Spooked by new Covid-19 cases, markets end in red

The market will be closely looking at how the businesses will align themselves after the Covid-19 pandemic is contained and how they would reinvent themselves in the long-run.

After posting its single biggest day gain on Tuesday, Indian equities lost steam on Wednesday, as new Covid-19 cases continued to be reported. The 30-share index Sensex was down by 0.58%, or 173.25 points, to close at 29,893.96. Broader Nifty50 was down by 43.45 points, or 0.49%, to close at 8,748.75. Global tally of the infections has crossed 14 lakh, with over 82,000 deaths. While in India, the number of cases crossed 5,000 with 150 deaths.

Siddhartha Khemka, head-retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said: “Investors are worried that the lockdown in the country could be extended further, considering rising cases in cities like Mumbai, Delhi and other states. Thus, market would continue to remain volatile with swing on either side as it would track global markets along with the trend in coronavirus cases. For markets to sustain an uptrend, more positive news on the virus containment as well as lifting of lockdown is needed.”

The Nifty50 crossed 9,000 points intraday but gave up its gains towards the second half of the session. The F&O volumes on NSE on Wednesday stood at Rs 11.62 lakh crore and the cash market volume stood at Rs 57,593 crore as opposed to the 6-month average of Rs 14.65 lakh crore in F&O market and Rs 39,134 crore in the cash market.

The market will be closely looking at how the businesses will align themselves after the Covid-19 pandemic is contained and how they would reinvent themselves in the long-run. Companies, in order to ensure that their businesses function smoothly, will have to maintain liquidity on its balance sheet.

FPIs remained net buyers in the Indian equity markets on Wednesday and bought equities worth $254.5 million. Domestic institutional investors, on the other hand, sold equities worth $230.2 million. FPIs have, so far, in April sold equities worth $660 million. The rupee ended the day at record lows against the dollar, hitting 76.34. The rupee had strengthened on Tuesday on account of the expectation that India is likely to receive foreign inflows on the potential changes in the MSCI India’s weightage in MSCI EM index. Bourses in China, South Korea and Hong Kong were down between 0.1% and 1.17%. European markets were also off to a tepid start.

The biggest gainers on Nifty50 were Vedanta, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Cipla, NTPC and Bharti Infratel, which were up by 5.4%, 4.8%, 4.61%. 4.60% and 4.26%, respectively. The biggest losers were Shree Cement, Tata Consultancy Services, Titan, Hindalco and ICICI Bank, down by 3.8%, 3.79%, 3.74%, 2.6% and 2.59%, respectively. According to Deven Choksey, managing director, KRChoksey Investment Managers, the rallies that the market is witnessing is mainly due to short-covering in derivatives. “The banking stocks on Wednesday rallied earlier in the day due to short-covering,” he said. Nifty Bank ended the day 0.6% lower. The biggest losers sectorally were Nifty Realty, Nifty IT, Nifty Metal, Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services. In the broader markets, Nifty Midcap and Smallcap were up by 1.79% each, outperforming the benchmarks.