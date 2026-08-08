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SPML Infra Share Price

NSE
BSE

SPML INFRA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of SPML Infra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹192.85 Closed
-0.80₹ -1.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SPML Infra Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹189.40₹194.15
₹192.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹152.25₹315.00
₹192.85
Open Price
₹194.00
Prev. Close
₹194.40
Volume
3,703

Source: Dion Global

SPML Infra Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SPML Infra		0.681.47-13.032.91-30.2768.9467.79
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SPML Infra has declined 30.27% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, SPML Infra has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

SPML Infra Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SPML Infra Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5194.08195.27
10197.59196.03
20197.12196.88
50198.15197.22
100194.26196.49
200193.37198.98

Source: Dion Global

SPML Infra Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SPML Infra saw a drop in promoter holding to 40.52%, while DII stake increased to 14.71%, FII holding rose to 0.39%, and public shareholding moved down to 44.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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SPML Infra Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:09 PM IST ISTSPML Infra - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider, Approve And Take On Record The Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated
Jul 27, 2026, 11:46 PM IST ISTSPML Infra - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 23, 2026, 01:33 PM IST ISTSPML Infra - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 18, 2026, 05:10 PM IST ISTSPML Infra - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Jul 13, 2026, 04:34 PM IST ISTSPML Infra - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About SPML Infra

SPML Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40106DL1981PLC012228 and registration number is 012228. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Water collection, treatment and supply. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 868.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Subhash Chand Sethi
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar Sethi
    Vice Chairman & Non Exe.Dire
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Digga
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Tirudaimarudhur Srivastan Sivashanka
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Pal Singh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Arundhuti Dhar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Neeta Karmakar
    Independent Director

FAQs on SPML Infra Share Price

What is the share price of SPML Infra?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SPML Infra is ₹192.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is SPML Infra?

The SPML Infra is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SPML Infra?

The market cap of SPML Infra is ₹1,622.83 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SPML Infra?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SPML Infra are ₹194.15 and ₹189.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SPML Infra?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SPML Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SPML Infra is ₹315.00 and 52-week low of SPML Infra is ₹152.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the SPML Infra performed historically in terms of returns?

The SPML Infra has shown returns of -0.8% over the past day, 1.47% for the past month, -13.03% over 3 months, -30.27% over 1 year, 68.94% across 3 years, and 67.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SPML Infra?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SPML Infra are 21.73 and 1.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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