SPML Infra Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SPML INFRA LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹36.40 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SPML Infra Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.40₹36.40
₹36.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.75₹48.00
₹36.40
Open Price
₹36.40
Prev. Close
₹36.40
Volume
9,301

SPML Infra Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R136.4
  • R236.4
  • R336.4
  • Pivot
    36.4
  • S136.4
  • S236.4
  • S336.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 532.7435.73
  • 1032.6936.17
  • 2032.7937.12
  • 5037.4836.76
  • 10039.0434.52
  • 20045.5733.2

SPML Infra Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.28-14.351.3950.72-20.96241.78-42.90
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

SPML Infra Ltd. Share Holdings

SPML Infra Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
17 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About SPML Infra Ltd.

SPML Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40106DL1981PLC012228 and registration number is 012228. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of water main and line connection, water reservoirs including irrigation system (canal). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 853.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Subhash Chand Sethi
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar Sethi
    Vice Chairman & Non Exe.Dire
  • Mr. Prem Singh Rana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tirudaimarudhur Srivastan Sivashanka
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pavitra Joshi Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Charan Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on SPML Infra Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SPML Infra Ltd.?

The market cap of SPML Infra Ltd. is ₹178.28 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SPML Infra Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SPML Infra Ltd. is 88.87 and PB ratio of SPML Infra Ltd. is 0.51 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of SPML Infra Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SPML Infra Ltd. is ₹36.40 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SPML Infra Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SPML Infra Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SPML Infra Ltd. is ₹48.00 and 52-week low of SPML Infra Ltd. is ₹16.75 as on Aug 31, 2023.

