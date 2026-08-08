What is the share price of SPML Infra? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SPML Infra is ₹192.85 as on .

What kind of stock is SPML Infra? The SPML Infra is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SPML Infra? The market cap of SPML Infra is ₹1,622.83 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SPML Infra? Today’s highest and lowest price of SPML Infra are ₹194.15 and ₹189.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SPML Infra? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SPML Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SPML Infra is ₹315.00 and 52-week low of SPML Infra is ₹152.25 as on .

How has the SPML Infra performed historically in terms of returns? The SPML Infra has shown returns of -0.8% over the past day, 1.47% for the past month, -13.03% over 3 months, -30.27% over 1 year, 68.94% across 3 years, and 67.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SPML Infra? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SPML Infra are 21.73 and 1.71 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global