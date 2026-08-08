Here's the live share price of SPML Infra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SPML Infra
|0.68
|1.47
|-13.03
|2.91
|-30.27
|68.94
|67.79
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SPML Infra has declined 30.27% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, SPML Infra has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|194.08
|195.27
|10
|197.59
|196.03
|20
|197.12
|196.88
|50
|198.15
|197.22
|100
|194.26
|196.49
|200
|193.37
|198.98
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SPML Infra saw a drop in promoter holding to 40.52%, while DII stake increased to 14.71%, FII holding rose to 0.39%, and public shareholding moved down to 44.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:09 PM IST IST
|SPML Infra - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider, Approve And Take On Record The Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:46 PM IST IST
|SPML Infra - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 23, 2026, 01:33 PM IST IST
|SPML Infra - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 18, 2026, 05:10 PM IST IST
|SPML Infra - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Jul 13, 2026, 04:34 PM IST IST
|SPML Infra - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
SPML Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40106DL1981PLC012228 and registration number is 012228. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Water collection, treatment and supply. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 868.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SPML Infra is ₹192.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SPML Infra is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SPML Infra is ₹1,622.83 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SPML Infra are ₹194.15 and ₹189.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SPML Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SPML Infra is ₹315.00 and 52-week low of SPML Infra is ₹152.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SPML Infra has shown returns of -0.8% over the past day, 1.47% for the past month, -13.03% over 3 months, -30.27% over 1 year, 68.94% across 3 years, and 67.79% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SPML Infra are 21.73 and 1.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global