SPL Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SPL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Readymade Apparels | Smallcap | NSE
₹63.00 Closed
0.080.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SPL Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹62.05₹64.00
₹63.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹52.75₹86.20
₹63.00
Open Price
₹63.90
Prev. Close
₹62.95
Volume
66,857

SPL Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R163.95
  • R264.95
  • R365.9
  • Pivot
    63
  • S162
  • S261.05
  • S360.05

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 557.862.88
  • 1057.462.81
  • 2058.0963.07
  • 5062.5263.92
  • 10056.7564.39
  • 20057.8864.14

SPL Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.56-1.873.285.88-2.93123.0144.33
1.352.901.764.27-21.31107.7717.05
1.5639.5322.4818.2048.10134.6492.16
5.618.8424.1442.2016.457.887.88
27.3946.9470.0092.81110.241,343.54816.04
0.84-8.96-2.5410.09-19.2911.35-14.36
6.10-0.8313.5716.8116.92134.45-29.83
22.5230.1563.05104.8140.50477.51416.34
0.576.65-4.937.09-32.50237.08591.27
-1.39-14.41-3.8929.78-8.84332.4268.66
5.3928.8842.7881.7032.75507.5583.90
4.533.1226.6135.33-12.3385.5950.65
5.00-16.154.5820.3289.49957.691,369.02
-2.247.924.3135.83204.90411.44411.44
6.675.713.1713.0565.61424.44-16.09
3.23-3.6019.1125.7523.526.63-25.13
7.41-7.94-13.43-18.31-19.40574.58793.82
4.28-6.081.2910.92-13.1450.89-58.85
6.7712.7623.5890.9990.9990.9990.99
1.501.2031.5624.76-17.28130.376.24

SPL Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

SPL Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About SPL Industries Ltd.

SPL Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1991PLC062744 and registration number is 062744. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 197.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mukesh Kumar Aggarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Jindal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sudeeta Ranjan Rout
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Varun Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikash Jalan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shashi Agarwal
    Director

FAQs on SPL Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SPL Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of SPL Industries Ltd. is ₹182.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SPL Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SPL Industries Ltd. is 9.08 and PB ratio of SPL Industries Ltd. is 0.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of SPL Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SPL Industries Ltd. is ₹63.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SPL Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SPL Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SPL Industries Ltd. is ₹86.20 and 52-week low of SPL Industries Ltd. is ₹52.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

