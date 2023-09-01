What is the Market Cap of SPL Industries Ltd.? The market cap of SPL Industries Ltd. is ₹182.70 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SPL Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of SPL Industries Ltd. is 9.08 and PB ratio of SPL Industries Ltd. is 0.97 as on .

What is the share price of SPL Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SPL Industries Ltd. is ₹63.00 as on .