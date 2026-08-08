Here's the live share price of SPL Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SPL Industries
|8.29
|4.11
|0.77
|6.58
|-15.21
|-19.14
|-10.74
|Page Industries
|-0.88
|-4.26
|7.19
|14.74
|-12.55
|0.55
|4.25
|Pearl Global Industries
|19.07
|25.13
|55.30
|37.14
|89.02
|95.04
|64.88
|Arvind Fashions
|1.70
|-1.88
|0
|-6.15
|-12.54
|10.51
|16.44
|Gokaldas Exports
|-1.25
|-4.78
|10.36
|-4.13
|11.54
|16.60
|29.23
|Lux Industries
|2.37
|1.19
|-15.44
|23.55
|-3.11
|-6.57
|-21.21
|Kitex Garments
|-0.82
|-7.71
|-15.67
|-33.12
|-19.40
|31.36
|22.32
|S P Apparels
|3.68
|-10.27
|25.86
|31.71
|39.99
|31.80
|25.19
|SBC Exports
|-1.88
|-2.21
|21.00
|34.70
|131.53
|66.72
|113.13
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.38
|-8.13
|-14.85
|-16.66
|-10.00
|-17.67
|6.81
|Bizotic Commercial
|-2.85
|-21.50
|-35.90
|-46.31
|103.76
|119.79
|25.67
|Meenakshi (India)
|21.08
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|11.91
|6.99
|Thomas Scott (India)
|6.34
|-2.07
|2.48
|-6.86
|5.62
|61.50
|82.51
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|2.35
|-6.59
|-9.02
|-21.96
|-42.99
|16.01
|15.04
|Spice Islands Industries
|-0.71
|-1.84
|44.99
|81.30
|687.93
|194.18
|133.23
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|0.81
|-4.72
|-16.72
|-29.61
|-40.02
|-36.52
|-23.87
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|-2.12
|-1.59
|-5.22
|-13.74
|-23.16
|-14.52
|-10.05
|VIP Clothing
|-0.80
|-15.18
|-6.39
|-18.00
|-46.94
|-21.54
|-0.70
|Active Clothing Co
|-1.32
|-6.04
|-17.52
|2.57
|-14.06
|34.61
|36.16
|Fractal Industries
|0.40
|-0.30
|1.65
|-1.03
|-1.03
|-0.35
|-0.21
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SPL Industries has declined 15.21% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, SPL Industries has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|30.43
|30.95
|10
|30.88
|31
|20
|31.43
|31.13
|50
|30.93
|31.03
|100
|29.98
|31.14
|200
|32.66
|33.09
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SPL Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.13%, and public shareholding unchanged at 24.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:47 PM IST IST
|SPL Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider & Approve The Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Single Seg
|Jul 22, 2026, 09:20 PM IST IST
|SPL Industries - Copy Of Notice Published In Newspaper
|Jul 22, 2026, 09:02 PM IST IST
|SPL Industries - Compliance To The Regulation 36(1)(B) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
|Jul 22, 2026, 06:36 PM IST IST
|SPL Industries - Service Of Notice And Annual Report For Financial Year 2025-26
|Jul 17, 2026, 12:39 AM IST IST
|SPL Industries - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
SPL Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1991PLC062744 and registration number is 062744. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 69.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SPL Industries is ₹32.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SPL Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SPL Industries is ₹95.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SPL Industries are ₹32.90 and ₹32.22.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SPL Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SPL Industries is ₹46.50 and 52-week low of SPL Industries is ₹21.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SPL Industries has shown returns of 4.71% over the past day, 4.11% for the past month, 0.77% over 3 months, -15.21% over 1 year, -19.14% across 3 years, and -10.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SPL Industries are 13.52 and 0.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global