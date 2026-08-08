What is the share price of SPL Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SPL Industries is ₹32.90 as on .

What kind of stock is SPL Industries? The SPL Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SPL Industries? The market cap of SPL Industries is ₹95.41 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SPL Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of SPL Industries are ₹32.90 and ₹32.22.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SPL Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SPL Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SPL Industries is ₹46.50 and 52-week low of SPL Industries is ₹21.00 as on .

How has the SPL Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The SPL Industries has shown returns of 4.71% over the past day, 4.11% for the past month, 0.77% over 3 months, -15.21% over 1 year, -19.14% across 3 years, and -10.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SPL Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SPL Industries are 13.52 and 0.44 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global