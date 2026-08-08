Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

SPL Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SPL INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of SPL Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹32.90 Closed
4.71₹ 1.48
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

SPL Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.22₹32.90
₹32.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.00₹46.50
₹32.90
Open Price
₹32.22
Prev. Close
₹31.42
Volume
176

Source: Dion Global

SPL Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SPL Industries		8.294.110.776.58-15.21-19.14-10.74
Page Industries		-0.88-4.267.1914.74-12.550.554.25
Pearl Global Industries		19.0725.1355.3037.1489.0295.0464.88
Arvind Fashions		1.70-1.880-6.15-12.5410.5116.44
Gokaldas Exports		-1.25-4.7810.36-4.1311.5416.6029.23
Lux Industries		2.371.19-15.4423.55-3.11-6.57-21.21
Kitex Garments		-0.82-7.71-15.67-33.12-19.4031.3622.32
S P Apparels		3.68-10.2725.8631.7139.9931.8025.19
SBC Exports		-1.88-2.2121.0034.70131.5366.72113.13
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.38-8.13-14.85-16.66-10.00-17.676.81
Bizotic Commercial		-2.85-21.50-35.90-46.31103.76119.7925.67
Meenakshi (India)		21.0840.1640.1640.1640.1611.916.99
Thomas Scott (India)		6.34-2.072.48-6.865.6261.5082.51
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		2.35-6.59-9.02-21.96-42.9916.0115.04
Spice Islands Industries		-0.71-1.8444.9981.30687.93194.18133.23
Saraswati Saree Depot		0.81-4.72-16.72-29.61-40.02-36.52-23.87
Zodiac Clothing Company		-2.12-1.59-5.22-13.74-23.16-14.52-10.05
VIP Clothing		-0.80-15.18-6.39-18.00-46.94-21.54-0.70
Active Clothing Co		-1.32-6.04-17.522.57-14.0634.6136.16
Fractal Industries		0.40-0.301.65-1.03-1.03-0.35-0.21

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SPL Industries has declined 15.21% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, SPL Industries has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).

SPL Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SPL Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
530.4330.95
1030.8831
2031.4331.13
5030.9331.03
10029.9831.14
20032.6633.09

Source: Dion Global

SPL Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SPL Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.13%, and public shareholding unchanged at 24.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

SPL Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 08:47 PM IST ISTSPL Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider & Approve The Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Single Seg
Jul 22, 2026, 09:20 PM IST ISTSPL Industries - Copy Of Notice Published In Newspaper
Jul 22, 2026, 09:02 PM IST ISTSPL Industries - Compliance To The Regulation 36(1)(B) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
Jul 22, 2026, 06:36 PM IST ISTSPL Industries - Service Of Notice And Annual Report For Financial Year 2025-26
Jul 17, 2026, 12:39 AM IST ISTSPL Industries - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About SPL Industries

SPL Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1991PLC062744 and registration number is 062744. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 69.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mukesh Kumar Aggarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shashi Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Jindal
    Director
  • Mr. Sudeeta Ranjan Rout
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Varun Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikash Jalan
    Independent Director

FAQs on SPL Industries Share Price

What is the share price of SPL Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SPL Industries is ₹32.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is SPL Industries?

The SPL Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SPL Industries?

The market cap of SPL Industries is ₹95.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SPL Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SPL Industries are ₹32.90 and ₹32.22.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SPL Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SPL Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SPL Industries is ₹46.50 and 52-week low of SPL Industries is ₹21.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the SPL Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The SPL Industries has shown returns of 4.71% over the past day, 4.11% for the past month, 0.77% over 3 months, -15.21% over 1 year, -19.14% across 3 years, and -10.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SPL Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SPL Industries are 13.52 and 0.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

SPL Industries News

More SPL Industries News
Market Pulse