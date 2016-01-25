​​ ​
  3. SpiceJet shares surge over 13 per cent on strong Q3 results

SpiceJet stocks surged as much as 13.47 per cent on Monday after the airline major on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 238.40 crore for the three-month period ended December 2015.

SpiceJet stocks surged as much as 13.47 per cent on Monday after the airline major on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 238.40 crore for the three-month period ended December 2015. This is also the highest ever profit recorded by the carrier, which was facing turbulent times a year ago. The airline had incurred a net loss of Rs 275.03 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

At 10.31 am, SpiceJet was trading 9.39 per cent up at Rs 77.50. The scrip opened at Rs 77.25 and had touched a high and low of Rs 80.40 and Rs 75, respectively, in trade so far. Later, the scrip settled 11.22 per cent up at Rs 78.80.

Total income from operations jumped to Rs 1,459.95 crore in the latest December quarter compared to Rs 1,311.18 crore in the year-ago period.

In the past one year, the share price of SpiceJet jumped 220 per cent to Rs 70.85 till January 22.

SpiceJet has a fleet of 25 Boeing 737NG, 2 Airbus A320s and 14 Bombardier Q-400s. It operates 291 daily flights to 40 destinations, including six international ones.

