Spice Islands Apparels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17121MH1988PLC050197 and registration number is 050197. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of knitted or crocheted wearing apparel and other made-up articles directly into shape (pullovers, cardigans, jerseys, waistcoats and similar articles). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.