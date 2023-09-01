Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.66
|-11.73
|-22.15
|99.88
|110.78
|205.94
|-2.80
|1.26
|2.87
|1.72
|4.22
|-21.46
|107.76
|16.83
|1.64
|39.40
|22.52
|18.01
|48.26
|134.76
|92.05
|5.31
|8.43
|24.08
|42.06
|15.98
|7.63
|7.63
|27.35
|46.91
|70.24
|93.00
|110.59
|1,342.00
|817.01
|1.12
|-8.79
|-2.27
|10.36
|-19.11
|11.65
|-14.00
|6.03
|-0.77
|13.55
|16.79
|16.51
|129.79
|-28.71
|23.49
|31.39
|65.09
|106.37
|42.04
|481.44
|428.42
|0.32
|6.13
|-4.60
|6.98
|-33.04
|236.34
|603.94
|-1.37
|-14.41
|-3.73
|30.42
|-8.82
|333.99
|69.26
|5.51
|29.62
|43.29
|82.68
|33.37
|518.27
|83.37
|4.56
|3.33
|27.29
|35.55
|-12.31
|85.55
|50.40
|1.31
|10.35
|7.24
|40.62
|213.81
|1,312.87
|1,848.05
|5.90
|6.21
|2.20
|12.13
|65.36
|423.80
|-16.66
|3.63
|-3.31
|19.54
|24.85
|23.78
|6.99
|-23.75
|10.00
|-10.63
|-15.26
|-19.44
|-20.30
|142.15
|139.72
|4.23
|-5.86
|1.53
|10.96
|-12.69
|50.99
|-59.11
|5.54
|12.01
|17.18
|168.82
|522.62
|4,131.48
|5,263.85
|2.34
|1.97
|32.76
|25.66
|-16.61
|131.84
|6.96
|-1.75
|-4.47
|34.52
|32.52
|-3.61
|139.03
|-3.17
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|17 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Spice Islands Apparels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17121MH1988PLC050197 and registration number is 050197. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of knitted or crocheted wearing apparel and other made-up articles directly into shape (pullovers, cardigans, jerseys, waistcoats and similar articles). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Spice Islands Apparels Ltd. is ₹7.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Spice Islands Apparels Ltd. is 1546.36 and PB ratio of Spice Islands Apparels Ltd. is -11.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spice Islands Apparels Ltd. is ₹17.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Spice Islands Apparels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Spice Islands Apparels Ltd. is ₹29.27 and 52-week low of Spice Islands Apparels Ltd. is ₹6.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.