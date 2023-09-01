Follow Us

SPICE ISLANDS APPARELS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Readymade Apparels | Smallcap | BSE
₹17.01 Closed
-0.58-0.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Spice Islands Apparels Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.00₹17.96
₹17.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.70₹29.27
₹17.01
Open Price
₹17.11
Prev. Close
₹17.11
Volume
478

Spice Islands Apparels Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R117.65
  • R218.28
  • R318.61
  • Pivot
    17.32
  • S116.69
  • S216.36
  • S315.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.4417.26
  • 108.4417.74
  • 208.1918.33
  • 508.1818.67
  • 1009.3117.29
  • 20010.8714.83

Spice Islands Apparels Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.66-11.73-22.1599.88110.78205.94-2.80
1.262.871.724.22-21.46107.7616.83
1.6439.4022.5218.0148.26134.7692.05
5.318.4324.0842.0615.987.637.63
27.3546.9170.2493.00110.591,342.00817.01
1.12-8.79-2.2710.36-19.1111.65-14.00
6.03-0.7713.5516.7916.51129.79-28.71
23.4931.3965.09106.3742.04481.44428.42
0.326.13-4.606.98-33.04236.34603.94
-1.37-14.41-3.7330.42-8.82333.9969.26
5.5129.6243.2982.6833.37518.2783.37
4.563.3327.2935.55-12.3185.5550.40
1.3110.357.2440.62213.811,312.871,848.05
5.906.212.2012.1365.36423.80-16.66
3.63-3.3119.5424.8523.786.99-23.75
10.00-10.63-15.26-19.44-20.30142.15139.72
4.23-5.861.5310.96-12.6950.99-59.11
5.5412.0117.18168.82522.624,131.485,263.85
2.341.9732.7625.66-16.61131.846.96
-1.75-4.4734.5232.52-3.61139.03-3.17

Spice Islands Apparels Ltd. Share Holdings

Spice Islands Apparels Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
17 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Spice Islands Apparels Ltd.

Spice Islands Apparels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17121MH1988PLC050197 and registration number is 050197. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of knitted or crocheted wearing apparel and other made-up articles directly into shape (pullovers, cardigans, jerseys, waistcoats and similar articles). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Umesh Katre
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Seema Katre
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Desai
    Director
  • Mr. Nilesh Shevade
    Director

FAQs on Spice Islands Apparels Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Spice Islands Apparels Ltd.?

The market cap of Spice Islands Apparels Ltd. is ₹7.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Spice Islands Apparels Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Spice Islands Apparels Ltd. is 1546.36 and PB ratio of Spice Islands Apparels Ltd. is -11.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Spice Islands Apparels Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spice Islands Apparels Ltd. is ₹17.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Spice Islands Apparels Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Spice Islands Apparels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Spice Islands Apparels Ltd. is ₹29.27 and 52-week low of Spice Islands Apparels Ltd. is ₹6.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

