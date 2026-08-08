What is the share price of Spenta International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spenta International is ₹116.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Spenta International? The Spenta International is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Spenta International? The market cap of Spenta International is ₹32.09 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Spenta International? Today’s highest and lowest price of Spenta International are ₹128.30 and ₹116.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Spenta International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Spenta International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Spenta International is ₹169.70 and 52-week low of Spenta International is ₹71.10 as on .

How has the Spenta International performed historically in terms of returns? The Spenta International has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, 3.86% for the past month, 2.75% over 3 months, 15.18% over 1 year, -4.16% across 3 years, and 13.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Spenta International? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Spenta International are -24.60 and 1.16 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global