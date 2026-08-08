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Spenta International Share Price

NSE
BSE

SPENTA INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Spenta International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹116.10 Closed
-4.99₹ -6.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Spenta International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹116.10₹128.30
₹116.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹71.10₹169.70
₹116.10
Open Price
₹128.30
Prev. Close
₹122.20
Volume
1,012

Source: Dion Global

Spenta International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Spenta International		-17.671.2613.2733.4515.18-4.1613.72
Page Industries		-0.88-3.497.1214.74-10.580.554.25
Pearl Global Industries		19.0726.1253.3537.1484.6995.0464.88
Arvind Fashions		1.7-0.75-0.6-6.15-10.7510.5116.44
Gokaldas Exports		-1.25-0.669.75-4.1312.5616.629.23
Lux Industries		2.373.45-18.3223.55-3.31-6.57-21.21
Kitex Garments		-0.82-4.14-15.25-33.12-15.1731.3622.32
S P Apparels		3.68-11.0927.8631.7139.9831.825.19
SBC Exports		-1.88-1.9820.0534.7132.7166.72113.13
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.38-6.93-14.02-16.66-8.94-17.676.81
Bizotic Commercial		-2.85-17.38-35.85-46.3199.78119.7925.67
Meenakshi (India)		21.0840.1640.1640.1640.1611.916.99
Thomas Scott (India)		6.340.335.18-6.866.1761.582.51
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		2.35-1.99-8.6-21.96-38.1616.0115.04
Spice Islands Industries		-0.710.838.3481.3616.32194.18133.23
Saraswati Saree Depot		0.81-3.42-16.72-29.61-40.03-36.52-23.87
Zodiac Clothing Company		-2.12-2.42-6.22-13.74-23.43-14.52-10.05
VIP Clothing		-0.8-12.67-7.63-18-44.97-21.54-0.7
Active Clothing Co		-1.32-1.4-18.52.57-10.6134.6136.16
Fractal Industries		0.48.853.81-1.03-1.03-0.35-0.21

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Spenta International has gained 15.18% compared to peers like Page Industries (-10.58%), Pearl Global Industries (84.69%), Arvind Fashions (-10.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Spenta International has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).

Spenta International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Spenta International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5148.49132.86
10137.73133.96
20125.16128.78
50113.03117.66
100104.03109.5
20098.92107.06

Source: Dion Global

Spenta International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Spenta International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Spenta International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:50 PM IST ISTSpenta International - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financials For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 06:20 AM IST ISTSpenta International - Clarification Letter For Price Movement In Equity Shares Of The Company
Jul 29, 2026, 03:56 PM IST ISTSpenta International - Clarification sought from Spenta International Ltd
Jul 07, 2026, 08:37 PM IST ISTSpenta International - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 12:11 AM IST ISTSpenta International - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Source: Dion Global

About Spenta International

Spenta International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/07/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28129MH1986PLC040482 and registration number is 040482. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Gadodia
    Chairman,WTD & CEO
  • Mr. Danny Hansotia
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Dilip Pawar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Anita Koti
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shashikant Newatia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Spenta International Share Price

What is the share price of Spenta International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spenta International is ₹116.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Spenta International?

The Spenta International is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Spenta International?

The market cap of Spenta International is ₹32.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Spenta International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Spenta International are ₹128.30 and ₹116.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Spenta International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Spenta International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Spenta International is ₹169.70 and 52-week low of Spenta International is ₹71.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Spenta International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Spenta International has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, 3.86% for the past month, 2.75% over 3 months, 15.18% over 1 year, -4.16% across 3 years, and 13.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Spenta International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Spenta International are -24.60 and 1.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Spenta International News

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