Here's the live share price of Spenta International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Spenta International
|-17.67
|1.26
|13.27
|33.45
|15.18
|-4.16
|13.72
|Page Industries
|-0.88
|-3.49
|7.12
|14.74
|-10.58
|0.55
|4.25
|Pearl Global Industries
|19.07
|26.12
|53.35
|37.14
|84.69
|95.04
|64.88
|Arvind Fashions
|1.7
|-0.75
|-0.6
|-6.15
|-10.75
|10.51
|16.44
|Gokaldas Exports
|-1.25
|-0.66
|9.75
|-4.13
|12.56
|16.6
|29.23
|Lux Industries
|2.37
|3.45
|-18.32
|23.55
|-3.31
|-6.57
|-21.21
|Kitex Garments
|-0.82
|-4.14
|-15.25
|-33.12
|-15.17
|31.36
|22.32
|S P Apparels
|3.68
|-11.09
|27.86
|31.71
|39.98
|31.8
|25.19
|SBC Exports
|-1.88
|-1.98
|20.05
|34.7
|132.71
|66.72
|113.13
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.38
|-6.93
|-14.02
|-16.66
|-8.94
|-17.67
|6.81
|Bizotic Commercial
|-2.85
|-17.38
|-35.85
|-46.31
|99.78
|119.79
|25.67
|Meenakshi (India)
|21.08
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|11.91
|6.99
|Thomas Scott (India)
|6.34
|0.33
|5.18
|-6.86
|6.17
|61.5
|82.51
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|2.35
|-1.99
|-8.6
|-21.96
|-38.16
|16.01
|15.04
|Spice Islands Industries
|-0.71
|0.8
|38.34
|81.3
|616.32
|194.18
|133.23
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|0.81
|-3.42
|-16.72
|-29.61
|-40.03
|-36.52
|-23.87
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|-2.12
|-2.42
|-6.22
|-13.74
|-23.43
|-14.52
|-10.05
|VIP Clothing
|-0.8
|-12.67
|-7.63
|-18
|-44.97
|-21.54
|-0.7
|Active Clothing Co
|-1.32
|-1.4
|-18.5
|2.57
|-10.61
|34.61
|36.16
|Fractal Industries
|0.4
|8.85
|3.81
|-1.03
|-1.03
|-0.35
|-0.21
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Spenta International has gained 15.18% compared to peers like Page Industries (-10.58%), Pearl Global Industries (84.69%), Arvind Fashions (-10.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Spenta International has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|148.49
|132.86
|10
|137.73
|133.96
|20
|125.16
|128.78
|50
|113.03
|117.66
|100
|104.03
|109.5
|200
|98.92
|107.06
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Spenta International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:50 PM IST IST
|Spenta International - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financials For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 06:20 AM IST IST
|Spenta International - Clarification Letter For Price Movement In Equity Shares Of The Company
|Jul 29, 2026, 03:56 PM IST IST
|Spenta International - Clarification sought from Spenta International Ltd
|Jul 07, 2026, 08:37 PM IST IST
|Spenta International - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 12:11 AM IST IST
|Spenta International - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Source: Dion Global
Spenta International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/07/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28129MH1986PLC040482 and registration number is 040482. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spenta International is ₹116.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Spenta International is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Spenta International is ₹32.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Spenta International are ₹128.30 and ₹116.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Spenta International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Spenta International is ₹169.70 and 52-week low of Spenta International is ₹71.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Spenta International has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, 3.86% for the past month, 2.75% over 3 months, 15.18% over 1 year, -4.16% across 3 years, and 13.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Spenta International are -24.60 and 1.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global