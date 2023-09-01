What is the Market Cap of Spenta International Ltd.? The market cap of Spenta International Ltd. is ₹39.25 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Spenta International Ltd.? P/E ratio of Spenta International Ltd. is 35.87 and PB ratio of Spenta International Ltd. is 1.44 as on .

What is the share price of Spenta International Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spenta International Ltd. is ₹142.00 as on .