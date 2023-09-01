Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Spenta International Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SPENTA INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear | Smallcap | BSE
₹142.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Spenta International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹142.00₹142.00
₹142.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹75.00₹185.00
₹142.00
Open Price
₹142.00
Prev. Close
₹142.00
Volume
0

Spenta International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1142
  • R2142
  • R3142
  • Pivot
    142
  • S1142
  • S2142
  • S3142

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5120.14140.22
  • 10116.06137.09
  • 20106.99137.48
  • 5092.09141.13
  • 10087.9135.84
  • 20088.12123.65

Spenta International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.331.43-0.3955.5367.45155.4033.40
5.233.7018.1721.39-4.06207.5636.03
-1.21-11.610.4711.56-21.6436.41-30.46
-1.143.363.8023.02-25.88622.58189.57
6.4824.8138.5730.6016.81191.6128.63
-2.4120.3839.0053.6615.89128.4650.98
-0.69-7.1213.99-25.4490.64349.66520.95
-3.9603.59-6.92-8.06667.6189.90
-4.7851.1236.7745.2813.78450.41161.39
3.0019.5618.3927.554.17524.24258.26
4.5010.070-6.23-49.66-2.25-58.10
9.0914.299.090-14.2920.0026.32
1.44-0.4711.0511.05-5.38539.391,010.53
-9.44-35.43-47.9729.2217.8117.8117.81
-0.3234.6046.3815.0929.21187.36240.65
19.9843.9815.18-14.1094.62153.4010.17
10.3412.3055.8656.6528.91255.40348.75
12.0721.4827.0217.92-15.2228.8346.56
04.3315.0226.7642.90331.26259.39
4.32-3.50-2.2824.6010.41-47.70-29.82

Spenta International Ltd. Share Holdings

Spenta International Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Spenta International Ltd.

Spenta International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/07/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28129MH1986PLC040482 and registration number is 040482. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Gadodia
    Chairman,WTD & CEO
  • Mr. Danny Hansotia
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Ms. Sunita Misri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Anita Koti
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shashikant Newatia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dilip Pawar
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director

FAQs on Spenta International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Spenta International Ltd.?

The market cap of Spenta International Ltd. is ₹39.25 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Spenta International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Spenta International Ltd. is 35.87 and PB ratio of Spenta International Ltd. is 1.44 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Spenta International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spenta International Ltd. is ₹142.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Spenta International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Spenta International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Spenta International Ltd. is ₹185.00 and 52-week low of Spenta International Ltd. is ₹75.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data