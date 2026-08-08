What is the share price of Spectrum Talent Management? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spectrum Talent Management is ₹65.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Spectrum Talent Management? The Spectrum Talent Management is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Spectrum Talent Management? The market cap of Spectrum Talent Management is ₹151.61 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Spectrum Talent Management? Today’s highest and lowest price of Spectrum Talent Management are ₹66.00 and ₹64.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Spectrum Talent Management? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Spectrum Talent Management stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Spectrum Talent Management is ₹119.00 and 52-week low of Spectrum Talent Management is ₹50.75 as on .

How has the Spectrum Talent Management performed historically in terms of returns? The Spectrum Talent Management has shown returns of 5.29% over the past day, 17.02% for the past month, 9.42% over 3 months, -38.67% over 1 year, -20.72% across 3 years, and -14.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Spectrum Talent Management? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Spectrum Talent Management are 12.37 and 0.91 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global