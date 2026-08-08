Here's the live share price of Spectrum Talent Management along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Spectrum Talent Management
|-3.10
|17.02
|9.42
|-23.62
|-38.67
|-20.72
|-14.92
|Crisil
|5.67
|17.19
|10.96
|-2.01
|-11.11
|6.27
|10.72
|Central Depository Services (India)
|-0.38
|-2.35
|4.58
|-3.37
|-15.12
|30.33
|15.08
|Urban Company
|11.09
|3.77
|-1.96
|16.65
|-13.84
|-4.84
|-2.94
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|4.30
|-6.09
|20.06
|62.37
|62.37
|17.53
|10.18
|International Gemological Institute
|0.66
|1.74
|-2.29
|7.61
|-0.36
|-8.94
|-5.46
|Indegene
|7.63
|12.73
|4.34
|12.87
|-3.71
|-0.97
|-0.58
|WeWork India Management
|1.60
|2.43
|39.98
|29.14
|20.16
|6.31
|3.74
|SIS
|2.97
|1.64
|9.24
|25.85
|17.08
|-0.64
|-1.59
|PDS
|-0.47
|0.51
|20.54
|2.81
|9.59
|3.96
|5.21
|Quess Corp
|-6.47
|3.94
|37.11
|47.36
|12.41
|-9.81
|-18.41
|CMS Info Systems
|3.58
|2.34
|-5.09
|-15.08
|-38.95
|-11.11
|2.78
|TeamLease Services
|1.51
|-10.61
|-6.89
|-10.48
|-28.40
|-19.55
|-20.20
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-3.12
|5.02
|64.71
|95.11
|34.44
|9.90
|5.83
|Kapston Services
|10.74
|43.90
|54.31
|95.53
|220.61
|112.10
|78.53
|Updater Services
|3.32
|10.87
|27.72
|33.55
|-19.68
|-9.56
|-5.85
|Krystal Integrated Services
|0.03
|-0.93
|-2.30
|-2.30
|-5.51
|-5.57
|-3.38
|Vision Infra Equipment Solutions
|-1.15
|1.46
|-4.41
|28.60
|95.43
|13.23
|7.74
|Innovision
|-0.25
|-1.28
|-12.88
|-23.89
|-23.89
|-8.70
|-5.31
|Majestic Auto
|14.00
|46.80
|53.17
|64.05
|64.05
|17.94
|10.41
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Spectrum Talent Management has declined 38.67% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.11%), Central Depository Services (India) (-15.12%), Urban Company (-13.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Spectrum Talent Management has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.72%) and Central Depository Services (India) (15.08%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|68.25
|65.51
|10
|63.93
|64.79
|20
|61.4
|63.05
|50
|60.53
|61.95
|100
|62.42
|65.43
|200
|75.43
|76.72
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Spectrum Talent Management saw a rise in promoter holding to 74.53%, while DII stake increased to 3.99%, FII holding unchanged at 2.52%, and public shareholding moved down to 18.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Spectrum Talent Management fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Spectrum Talent Management Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51100DL2012PLC235573 and registration number is 235573. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Placement agencies and HR management services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1437.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spectrum Talent Management is ₹65.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Spectrum Talent Management is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Spectrum Talent Management is ₹151.61 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Spectrum Talent Management are ₹66.00 and ₹64.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Spectrum Talent Management stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Spectrum Talent Management is ₹119.00 and 52-week low of Spectrum Talent Management is ₹50.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Spectrum Talent Management has shown returns of 5.29% over the past day, 17.02% for the past month, 9.42% over 3 months, -38.67% over 1 year, -20.72% across 3 years, and -14.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Spectrum Talent Management are 12.37 and 0.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global