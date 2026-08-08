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Spectrum Talent Management Share Price

NSE
BSE

SPECTRUM TALENT MANAGEMENT

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Spectrum Talent Management along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹65.65 Closed
5.29₹ 3.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:51 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Spectrum Talent Management Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹64.05₹66.00
₹65.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹50.75₹119.00
₹65.65
Open Price
₹64.05
Prev. Close
₹62.35
Volume
3,200

Source: Dion Global

Spectrum Talent Management Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Spectrum Talent Management		-3.1017.029.42-23.62-38.67-20.72-14.92
Crisil		5.6717.1910.96-2.01-11.116.2710.72
Central Depository Services (India)		-0.38-2.354.58-3.37-15.1230.3315.08
Urban Company		11.093.77-1.9616.65-13.84-4.84-2.94
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		4.30-6.0920.0662.3762.3717.5310.18
International Gemological Institute		0.661.74-2.297.61-0.36-8.94-5.46
Indegene		7.6312.734.3412.87-3.71-0.97-0.58
WeWork India Management		1.602.4339.9829.1420.166.313.74
SIS		2.971.649.2425.8517.08-0.64-1.59
PDS		-0.470.5120.542.819.593.965.21
Quess Corp		-6.473.9437.1147.3612.41-9.81-18.41
CMS Info Systems		3.582.34-5.09-15.08-38.95-11.112.78
TeamLease Services		1.51-10.61-6.89-10.48-28.40-19.55-20.20
Bluspring Enterprises		-3.125.0264.7195.1134.449.905.83
Kapston Services		10.7443.9054.3195.53220.61112.1078.53
Updater Services		3.3210.8727.7233.55-19.68-9.56-5.85
Krystal Integrated Services		0.03-0.93-2.30-2.30-5.51-5.57-3.38
Vision Infra Equipment Solutions		-1.151.46-4.4128.6095.4313.237.74
Innovision		-0.25-1.28-12.88-23.89-23.89-8.70-5.31
Majestic Auto		14.0046.8053.1764.0564.0517.9410.41

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Spectrum Talent Management has declined 38.67% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.11%), Central Depository Services (India) (-15.12%), Urban Company (-13.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Spectrum Talent Management has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.72%) and Central Depository Services (India) (15.08%).

Spectrum Talent Management Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Spectrum Talent Management Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
568.2565.51
1063.9364.79
2061.463.05
5060.5361.95
10062.4265.43
20075.4376.72

Source: Dion Global

Spectrum Talent Management Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Spectrum Talent Management saw a rise in promoter holding to 74.53%, while DII stake increased to 3.99%, FII holding unchanged at 2.52%, and public shareholding moved down to 18.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Spectrum Talent Management Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Spectrum Talent Management fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Spectrum Talent Management

Spectrum Talent Management Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51100DL2012PLC235573 and registration number is 235573. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Placement agencies and HR management services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1437.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vidur Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sidharth Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Agarwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Gupta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Mehra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anup Kumar Jaiswal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anubha Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Spectrum Talent Management Share Price

What is the share price of Spectrum Talent Management?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spectrum Talent Management is ₹65.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Spectrum Talent Management?

The Spectrum Talent Management is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Spectrum Talent Management?

The market cap of Spectrum Talent Management is ₹151.61 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Spectrum Talent Management?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Spectrum Talent Management are ₹66.00 and ₹64.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Spectrum Talent Management?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Spectrum Talent Management stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Spectrum Talent Management is ₹119.00 and 52-week low of Spectrum Talent Management is ₹50.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Spectrum Talent Management performed historically in terms of returns?

The Spectrum Talent Management has shown returns of 5.29% over the past day, 17.02% for the past month, 9.42% over 3 months, -38.67% over 1 year, -20.72% across 3 years, and -14.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Spectrum Talent Management?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Spectrum Talent Management are 12.37 and 0.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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