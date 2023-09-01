Follow Us

Spectrum Talent Management Ltd. Share Price

SPECTRUM TALENT MANAGEMENT LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹149.15 Closed
13.2117.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Spectrum Talent Management Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹134.00₹152.70
₹149.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹120.00₹168.85
₹149.15
Open Price
₹134.00
Prev. Close
₹131.75
Volume
3,54,400

Spectrum Talent Management Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1155.8
  • R2163.6
  • R3174.5
  • Pivot
    144.9
  • S1137.1
  • S2126.2
  • S3118.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 529.45132.45
  • 1014.72131.3
  • 207.36131.91
  • 502.940
  • 1001.470
  • 2000.740

Spectrum Talent Management Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.0713.041.291.291.291.291.29
-4.658.9222.1540.9617.08-45.07-45.07
2.310.7928.6233.9755.36-35.96-35.96
-0.231.152.7914.5720.26116.32123.28
0.19-8.286.7914.97-9.62179.15333.02
2.0017.5255.5175.90126.881,122.46590.43
-0.485.6413.3831.002.1926.68-11.83
1.23-1.808.1231.6529.21109.9142.33
0.08-0.213.2222.65-25.4415.74-56.23
-0.36-9.3811.0126.1837.7050.4250.42
-3.950.4216.3228.7349.93105.4353.81
5.701.7617.4137.5126.0631.5045.38
-1.1510.3230.3839.5829.5918.9418.94
0.92-0.48-0.83-2.24-1.30473.69487.28
5.395.899.11-3.53-27.313.86-3.90
-2.9611.8814.6494.1939.1793.1493.14
4.13-35.73-10.4816.099.679.679.67
0.7713.9427.4127.1363.02105.98-36.44
-0.24-4.032.9623.22-11.5017.1014.67
-0.26-3.443.24-3.00-9.01-9.01-9.01

Spectrum Talent Management Ltd. Share Holdings

About Spectrum Talent Management Ltd.

Services - Others

Management

  • Mr. Sidharth Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anup Kumar Jaiswal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anubha Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Mehra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Spectrum Talent Management Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Spectrum Talent Management Ltd.?

The market cap of Spectrum Talent Management Ltd. is ₹344.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Spectrum Talent Management Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Spectrum Talent Management Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Spectrum Talent Management Ltd. is 8.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Spectrum Talent Management Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spectrum Talent Management Ltd. is ₹149.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Spectrum Talent Management Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Spectrum Talent Management Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Spectrum Talent Management Ltd. is ₹168.85 and 52-week low of Spectrum Talent Management Ltd. is ₹120.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

