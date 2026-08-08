What is the share price of Spectrum Foods? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spectrum Foods is ₹18.99 as on .

What kind of stock is Spectrum Foods? The Spectrum Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Spectrum Foods? The market cap of Spectrum Foods is ₹46.04 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Spectrum Foods? Today’s highest and lowest price of Spectrum Foods are ₹19.54 and ₹18.18.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Spectrum Foods? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Spectrum Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Spectrum Foods is ₹24.00 and 52-week low of Spectrum Foods is ₹10.40 as on .

How has the Spectrum Foods performed historically in terms of returns? The Spectrum Foods has shown returns of 0.11% over the past day, 18.02% for the past month, 49.29% over 3 months, -19.36% over 1 year, -1.51% across 3 years, and 25.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Spectrum Foods? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Spectrum Foods are 57.72 and 1.14 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global