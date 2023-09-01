Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0.35
|16.73
|18.06
|287.83
|178.69
|-1.73
|-1.26
|-3.01
|0.35
|16.71
|11.14
|35.48
|94.09
|-0.89
|-6.91
|-3.14
|2.39
|20.66
|18.84
|36.66
|-1.73
|12.51
|34.84
|32.02
|17.68
|108.45
|106.52
|3.19
|1.91
|7.05
|30.79
|8.94
|60.11
|60.11
|3.06
|0.82
|27.73
|35.33
|53.74
|53.74
|53.74
|-0.64
|-1.32
|11.68
|9.26
|-7.74
|-1.08
|-17.12
|2.49
|3.88
|-2.02
|12.70
|0.96
|15.83
|15.83
|1.69
|-2.70
|-2.89
|-4.16
|21.93
|265.24
|592.07
|6.92
|7.43
|15.74
|31.94
|-5.08
|-10.19
|-10.19
|-0.84
|16.28
|33.23
|102.21
|200.85
|74.96
|74.96
|0.50
|-0.07
|43.38
|52.78
|35.27
|21.49
|21.49
|-4.01
|17.63
|42.97
|82.61
|33.49
|38.52
|62.09
|22.38
|26.72
|30.49
|30.49
|30.49
|30.49
|30.49
|2.49
|-1.16
|24.98
|48.38
|49.93
|197.93
|299.78
|2.76
|1.13
|22.03
|76.10
|54.52
|43.19
|-16.50
|-2.36
|13.87
|98.86
|149.15
|82.46
|89.78
|-35.35
|0.21
|0.53
|0.95
|22.42
|76.50
|175.16
|64.61
|4.42
|10.05
|19.04
|19.79
|16.44
|55.79
|-17.92
|-1.70
|-4.24
|0.19
|3.14
|7.60
|289.74
|385.59
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|13 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|10 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|19 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Spectrum Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15499RJ1994PLC008016 and registration number is 008016. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing of salt into food-grade salt, e.g. iodized salt. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Spectrum Foods Ltd. is ₹24.73 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Spectrum Foods Ltd. is 18.42 and PB ratio of Spectrum Foods Ltd. is -3207.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spectrum Foods Ltd. is ₹51.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Spectrum Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Spectrum Foods Ltd. is ₹68.40 and 52-week low of Spectrum Foods Ltd. is ₹11.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.