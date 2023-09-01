Follow Us

SPECTRUM FOODS LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹51.00 Closed
21
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Spectrum Foods Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹47.50₹51.00
₹51.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.95₹68.40
₹51.00
Open Price
₹51.00
Prev. Close
₹50.00
Volume
200

Spectrum Foods Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R152.17
  • R253.33
  • R355.67
  • Pivot
    49.83
  • S148.67
  • S246.33
  • S345.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 522.1450.08
  • 1022.1649.12
  • 2021.1348.55
  • 5018.5549.13
  • 10019.3448.77
  • 20017.9944.83

Spectrum Foods Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
00.3516.7318.06287.83178.69-1.73
-1.26-3.010.3516.7111.1435.4894.09
-0.89-6.91-3.142.3920.6618.8436.66
-1.7312.5134.8432.0217.68108.45106.52
3.191.917.0530.798.9460.1160.11
3.060.8227.7335.3353.7453.7453.74
-0.64-1.3211.689.26-7.74-1.08-17.12
2.493.88-2.0212.700.9615.8315.83
1.69-2.70-2.89-4.1621.93265.24592.07
6.927.4315.7431.94-5.08-10.19-10.19
-0.8416.2833.23102.21200.8574.9674.96
0.50-0.0743.3852.7835.2721.4921.49
-4.0117.6342.9782.6133.4938.5262.09
22.3826.7230.4930.4930.4930.4930.49
2.49-1.1624.9848.3849.93197.93299.78
2.761.1322.0376.1054.5243.19-16.50
-2.3613.8798.86149.1582.4689.78-35.35
0.210.530.9522.4276.50175.1664.61
4.4210.0519.0419.7916.4455.79-17.92
-1.70-4.240.193.147.60289.74385.59

Spectrum Foods Ltd. Share Holdings

Spectrum Foods Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
13 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
10 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
19 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Spectrum Foods Ltd.

Spectrum Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15499RJ1994PLC008016 and registration number is 008016. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing of salt into food-grade salt, e.g. iodized salt. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Girdhar Gopal Saboo
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Godha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Sarna
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Kunj Bihari Sharma
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Kumar Agarwal
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mrs. Bindu Saboo
    Woman Director

FAQs on Spectrum Foods Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Spectrum Foods Ltd.?

The market cap of Spectrum Foods Ltd. is ₹24.73 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Spectrum Foods Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Spectrum Foods Ltd. is 18.42 and PB ratio of Spectrum Foods Ltd. is -3207.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Spectrum Foods Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spectrum Foods Ltd. is ₹51.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Spectrum Foods Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Spectrum Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Spectrum Foods Ltd. is ₹68.40 and 52-week low of Spectrum Foods Ltd. is ₹11.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

