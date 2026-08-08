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Spectrum Foods Share Price

NSE
BSE

SPECTRUM FOODS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Spectrum Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹18.99 Closed
0.11₹ 0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Spectrum Foods Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.18₹19.54
₹18.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.40₹24.00
₹18.99
Open Price
₹19.54
Prev. Close
₹18.97
Volume
5,161

Source: Dion Global

Spectrum Foods Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Spectrum Foods		10.0918.0249.2928.75-19.36-1.5125.34
Nestle India		2.004.624.3318.8937.7711.1611.10
Britannia Industries		1.871.25-5.09-5.540.715.788.70
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-7.365.8230.9338.1722.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.92-7.30-6.72-14.369.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-6.47-12.65-3.60-20.80-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.336.804.7412.866.160.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8229.6710.04-1.12-25.735.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.571.08-17.48-7.72-24.15-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.231.2723.0513.8735.8912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.89-2.2315.9513.975.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.378.9911.9623.08-11.96-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0513.3346.4311.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-24.3330.8521.7346.4217.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.210.32-10.75-19.88-28.57-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-3.725.5615.628.16-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5839.48119.48141.95189.2731.7265.70
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-2.66-13.97-18.09-44.7224.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-5.1828.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-4.01-10.05-21.18255.01170.21135.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Spectrum Foods has declined 19.36% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Spectrum Foods has outperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

Spectrum Foods Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Spectrum Foods Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517.0618.51
1017.1517.91
2017.117.16
5014.4415.62
10013.6914.91
20014.7615.84

Source: Dion Global

Spectrum Foods Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Spectrum Foods saw a rise in promoter holding to 47.37%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 52.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Spectrum Foods Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 10:16 PM IST ISTSpectrum Foods - Un-Audited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026.
Jul 30, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTSpectrum Foods - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 30Th July, 2026 At The Registered Office Of
Jul 25, 2026, 07:01 PM IST ISTSpectrum Foods - Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Is Scheduled To Be Held On
Jul 13, 2026, 08:22 PM IST ISTSpectrum Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 04, 2026, 06:10 AM IST ISTSpectrum Foods - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Spectrum Foods

Spectrum Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15499RJ1994PLC008016 and registration number is 008016. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing of salt into food-grade salt, e.g. iodized salt. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Girdhar Gopal Saboo
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sangita Devi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Godha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Gajendra Singh Rathore
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Kailash Chand Sharma
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Madan Singh Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Spectrum Foods Share Price

What is the share price of Spectrum Foods?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spectrum Foods is ₹18.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Spectrum Foods?

The Spectrum Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Spectrum Foods?

The market cap of Spectrum Foods is ₹46.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Spectrum Foods?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Spectrum Foods are ₹19.54 and ₹18.18.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Spectrum Foods?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Spectrum Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Spectrum Foods is ₹24.00 and 52-week low of Spectrum Foods is ₹10.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Spectrum Foods performed historically in terms of returns?

The Spectrum Foods has shown returns of 0.11% over the past day, 18.02% for the past month, 49.29% over 3 months, -19.36% over 1 year, -1.51% across 3 years, and 25.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Spectrum Foods?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Spectrum Foods are 57.72 and 1.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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