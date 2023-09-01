What is the Market Cap of Spectrum Foods Ltd.? The market cap of Spectrum Foods Ltd. is ₹24.73 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Spectrum Foods Ltd.? P/E ratio of Spectrum Foods Ltd. is 18.42 and PB ratio of Spectrum Foods Ltd. is -3207.55 as on .

What is the share price of Spectrum Foods Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spectrum Foods Ltd. is ₹51.00 as on .