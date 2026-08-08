Here's the live share price of Spectrum Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Spectrum Foods
|10.09
|18.02
|49.29
|28.75
|-19.36
|-1.51
|25.34
|Nestle India
|2.00
|4.62
|4.33
|18.89
|37.77
|11.16
|11.10
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|1.25
|-5.09
|-5.54
|0.71
|5.78
|8.70
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-7.36
|5.82
|30.93
|38.17
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.92
|-7.30
|-6.72
|-14.36
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-6.47
|-12.65
|-3.60
|-20.80
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|6.80
|4.74
|12.86
|6.16
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|29.67
|10.04
|-1.12
|-25.73
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|1.08
|-17.48
|-7.72
|-24.15
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|1.27
|23.05
|13.87
|35.89
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.89
|-2.23
|15.95
|13.97
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|8.99
|11.96
|23.08
|-11.96
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|13.33
|46.43
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-24.33
|30.85
|21.73
|46.42
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|0.32
|-10.75
|-19.88
|-28.57
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-3.72
|5.56
|15.62
|8.16
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|39.48
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.70
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-2.66
|-13.97
|-18.09
|-44.72
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-5.18
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-4.01
|-10.05
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Spectrum Foods has declined 19.36% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Spectrum Foods has outperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.06
|18.51
|10
|17.15
|17.91
|20
|17.1
|17.16
|50
|14.44
|15.62
|100
|13.69
|14.91
|200
|14.76
|15.84
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Spectrum Foods saw a rise in promoter holding to 47.37%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 52.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:16 PM IST IST
|Spectrum Foods - Un-Audited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026.
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Spectrum Foods - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 30Th July, 2026 At The Registered Office Of
|Jul 25, 2026, 07:01 PM IST IST
|Spectrum Foods - Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Is Scheduled To Be Held On
|Jul 13, 2026, 08:22 PM IST IST
|Spectrum Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 04, 2026, 06:10 AM IST IST
|Spectrum Foods - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Spectrum Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15499RJ1994PLC008016 and registration number is 008016. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing of salt into food-grade salt, e.g. iodized salt. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spectrum Foods is ₹18.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Spectrum Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Spectrum Foods is ₹46.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Spectrum Foods are ₹19.54 and ₹18.18.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Spectrum Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Spectrum Foods is ₹24.00 and 52-week low of Spectrum Foods is ₹10.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Spectrum Foods has shown returns of 0.11% over the past day, 18.02% for the past month, 49.29% over 3 months, -19.36% over 1 year, -1.51% across 3 years, and 25.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Spectrum Foods are 57.72 and 1.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global