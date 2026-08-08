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Spectra Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SPECTRA INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of Spectra Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.24 Closed
-4.93₹ -0.22
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Spectra Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.24₹4.24
₹4.24
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.26₹6.47
₹4.24
Open Price
₹4.24
Prev. Close
₹4.46
Volume
200

Source: Dion Global

Spectra Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Spectra Industries		-9.2116.16-6.19-27.891.19-12.13-0.47
Endurance Technologies		6.059.5615.6416.7516.2820.3111.31
Tenneco Clean Air India		4.52-2.13-12.21-1.0414.524.622.75
Minda Corporation		2.364.8433.2921.8356.6734.3740.09
JBM Auto		-1.33-1.510.038.89.55-1.245.36
ASK Automotive		19.7536.339.1840.0434.726.8415.33
Lumax Auto Technologies		9.7518.9-0.9610.7973.6459.5259.91
Pricol		5.8221.1518.5624.374.6938.8552.41
SJS Enterprises		-0.826.9218.1330.14103.0155.0636.02
Sharda Motor Industries		8.169.663.64-0.67-9.5629.2224.27
LG Balakrishnan & Bros		-4.44-1.18-9.8-16.9322.7514.2725.67
Sandhar Technologies		6.040.0124.6720.1552.7622.0419.86
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems		9.5911.6742.6769.1761.254.9311.78
NDR Auto Components		1.34-2.270.568.58-13.2756.6655.19
Studds Accessories		-1.33-4.75-6.83-14.8-22.38-8.1-4.94
Bharat Seats		8.714.3117.8943.38127.2858.338.59
Jay Bharat Maruti		-13.23-21.947.7838.1654.292.1510.68
Precision Camshafts		1.74-1.17-15.26-7.11-17.63-17.228.75
Automobile Corporation Of Goa		-15.85-17.9-10.998.64-13.1411.9728.11
Munjal Auto Industries		0.441.5819.4930.8541.3522.329.59

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Spectra Industries has gained 1.19% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.28%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (56.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Spectra Industries has underperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).

Spectra Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Spectra Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.684.54
104.534.49
204.124.36
504.254.37
1004.814.57
2004.844.72

Source: Dion Global

Spectra Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Spectra Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.09%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 44.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Spectra Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 04, 2026, 06:36 PM IST ISTSpectra Industries - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Jul 03, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTSpectra Industries - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Sep 19, 2025, 06:28 AM IST ISTSpectra Industri - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Sep 19, 2025, 06:20 AM IST ISTSpectra Industri - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Sep 19, 2025, 06:14 AM IST ISTSpectra Industri - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors

Source: Dion Global

About Spectra Industries

Spectra Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1992PLC067849 and registration number is 067849. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2023.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jaidev Gupta
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Ms. Sheela Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Priya Murlidhar Makhija
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prem Bhagnari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Spectra Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Spectra Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spectra Industries is ₹4.24 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Spectra Industries?

The Spectra Industries is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Spectra Industries?

The market cap of Spectra Industries is ₹3.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Spectra Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Spectra Industries are ₹4.24 and ₹4.24.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Spectra Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Spectra Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Spectra Industries is ₹6.47 and 52-week low of Spectra Industries is ₹3.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Spectra Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Spectra Industries has shown returns of -4.93% over the past day, 21.49% for the past month, -9.98% over 3 months, 1.19% over 1 year, -12.13% across 3 years, and -0.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Spectra Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Spectra Industries are -1.21 and -0.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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