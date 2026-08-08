Here's the live share price of Spectra Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Spectra Industries
|-9.21
|16.16
|-6.19
|-27.89
|1.19
|-12.13
|-0.47
|Endurance Technologies
|6.05
|9.56
|15.64
|16.75
|16.28
|20.31
|11.31
|Tenneco Clean Air India
|4.52
|-2.13
|-12.21
|-1.04
|14.52
|4.62
|2.75
|Minda Corporation
|2.36
|4.84
|33.29
|21.83
|56.67
|34.37
|40.09
|JBM Auto
|-1.33
|-1.51
|0.03
|8.8
|9.55
|-1.2
|45.36
|ASK Automotive
|19.75
|36.3
|39.18
|40.04
|34.7
|26.84
|15.33
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|9.75
|18.9
|-0.96
|10.79
|73.64
|59.52
|59.91
|Pricol
|5.82
|21.15
|18.56
|24.3
|74.69
|38.85
|52.41
|SJS Enterprises
|-0.82
|6.92
|18.13
|30.14
|103.01
|55.06
|36.02
|Sharda Motor Industries
|8.16
|9.66
|3.64
|-0.67
|-9.56
|29.22
|24.27
|LG Balakrishnan & Bros
|-4.44
|-1.18
|-9.8
|-16.93
|22.75
|14.27
|25.67
|Sandhar Technologies
|6.04
|0.01
|24.67
|20.15
|52.76
|22.04
|19.86
|Divgi Torqtransfer Systems
|9.59
|11.67
|42.67
|69.17
|61.25
|4.93
|11.78
|NDR Auto Components
|1.34
|-2.27
|0.56
|8.58
|-13.27
|56.66
|55.19
|Studds Accessories
|-1.33
|-4.75
|-6.83
|-14.8
|-22.38
|-8.1
|-4.94
|Bharat Seats
|8.71
|4.31
|17.89
|43.38
|127.28
|58.3
|38.59
|Jay Bharat Maruti
|-13.23
|-21.9
|47.78
|38.16
|54.29
|2.15
|10.68
|Precision Camshafts
|1.74
|-1.17
|-15.26
|-7.11
|-17.63
|-17.22
|8.75
|Automobile Corporation Of Goa
|-15.85
|-17.9
|-10.99
|8.64
|-13.14
|11.97
|28.11
|Munjal Auto Industries
|0.44
|1.58
|19.49
|30.85
|41.35
|22.32
|9.59
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Spectra Industries has gained 1.19% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.28%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (56.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Spectra Industries has underperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.68
|4.54
|10
|4.53
|4.49
|20
|4.12
|4.36
|50
|4.25
|4.37
|100
|4.81
|4.57
|200
|4.84
|4.72
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Spectra Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.09%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 44.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 04, 2026, 06:36 PM IST IST
|Spectra Industries - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Jul 03, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|Spectra Industries - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Sep 19, 2025, 06:28 AM IST IST
|Spectra Industri - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Sep 19, 2025, 06:20 AM IST IST
|Spectra Industri - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Sep 19, 2025, 06:14 AM IST IST
|Spectra Industri - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Source: Dion Global
Spectra Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1992PLC067849 and registration number is 067849. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2023.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spectra Industries is ₹4.24 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Spectra Industries is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Spectra Industries is ₹3.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Spectra Industries are ₹4.24 and ₹4.24.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Spectra Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Spectra Industries is ₹6.47 and 52-week low of Spectra Industries is ₹3.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Spectra Industries has shown returns of -4.93% over the past day, 21.49% for the past month, -9.98% over 3 months, 1.19% over 1 year, -12.13% across 3 years, and -0.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Spectra Industries are -1.21 and -0.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global