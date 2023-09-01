Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Spectra Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SPECTRA INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.75 Closed
-3.2-0.19
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Spectra Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.75₹5.80
₹5.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.28₹11.45
₹5.75
Open Price
₹5.80
Prev. Close
₹5.94
Volume
1,149

Spectra Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.78
  • R25.82
  • R35.83
  • Pivot
    5.77
  • S15.73
  • S25.72
  • S35.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.276
  • 109.175.72
  • 209.435.37
  • 508.075.37
  • 1007.815.9
  • 2009.086.54

Spectra Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.2011.2222.34-4.17-8.29302.10-63.02
2.63-3.4413.2833.036.9655.857.69
-1.587.3687.09164.15266.541,509.90969.14
11.6713.7922.0367.7953.00362.38127.16
7.9919.3044.1873.0292.84732.88481.44
8.931.2436.6358.6052.15334.96103.89
24.1417.6628.8068.7631.14432.96158.80
4.583.3710.7454.9354.9354.9354.93
0.41-2.7322.6746.1543.81291.2181.53
9.843.4366.67171.00103.75647.10280.16
-4.113.1038.4975.0475.3666.904.47
11.154.8031.0866.9642.4537.4937.49
0.26-8.5768.4499.0960.83170.5730.83
-0.5014.9886.9096.2057.19359.7886.22
0.6310.4655.0065.2566.02146.7889.09
12.5528.7332.85102.96147.01491.65642.94
4.35-0.4227.5336.92-3.081,831.19609.00
-3.562.8417.4344.8512.876.33-10.85
16.2737.1433.4033.4033.4033.4033.40
8.2523.1233.4432.36-23.6389.10-39.31

Spectra Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Spectra Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Spectra Industries Ltd.

Spectra Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1992PLC067849 and registration number is 067849. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jaidev Gupta
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Ms. Sheela Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Priya Murlidhar Makhija
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prem Bhagnari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Spectra Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Spectra Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Spectra Industries Ltd. is ₹4.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Spectra Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Spectra Industries Ltd. is -0.96 and PB ratio of Spectra Industries Ltd. is -0.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Spectra Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spectra Industries Ltd. is ₹5.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Spectra Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Spectra Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Spectra Industries Ltd. is ₹11.45 and 52-week low of Spectra Industries Ltd. is ₹4.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data