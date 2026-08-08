What is the share price of Spectra Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spectra Industries is ₹4.24 as on .

What kind of stock is Spectra Industries? The Spectra Industries is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Spectra Industries? The market cap of Spectra Industries is ₹3.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Spectra Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Spectra Industries are ₹4.24 and ₹4.24.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Spectra Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Spectra Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Spectra Industries is ₹6.47 and 52-week low of Spectra Industries is ₹3.26 as on .

How has the Spectra Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Spectra Industries has shown returns of -4.93% over the past day, 21.49% for the past month, -9.98% over 3 months, 1.19% over 1 year, -12.13% across 3 years, and -0.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Spectra Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Spectra Industries are -1.21 and -0.06 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global