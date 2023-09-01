Follow Us

Speciality Restaurants Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SPECIALITY RESTAURANTS LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | NSE
₹212.50 Closed
3.487.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Speciality Restaurants Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹206.95₹213.60
₹212.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹187.20₹282.65
₹212.50
Open Price
₹207.00
Prev. Close
₹205.35
Volume
1,21,037

Speciality Restaurants Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1215.12
  • R2217.68
  • R3221.77
  • Pivot
    211.03
  • S1208.47
  • S2204.38
  • S3201.82

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5212.71204.67
  • 10212.16205.74
  • 20213.07209.26
  • 50211.34217.12
  • 100175.59221.53
  • 200154.44215.98

Speciality Restaurants Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.50-4.00-11.220.45-1.96541.03105.61
8.237.017.2234.6843.96324.36220.88
4.323.192.9614.26-18.1817.7565.78
15.7529.8025.9870.3770.58212.7655.72
7.522.5016.5749.0748.34162.00242.40
3.4812.0324.7548.3566.54241.9285.38
1.4611.8014.6437.1251.22285.8939.87
-1.0317.1031.1645.3650.84228.64139.39
0.5911.3119.2320.73-2.0659.89-1.37
0.09-0.1214.18-1.56-38.7019.4219.42
9.10-0.11-1.6115.5735.42305.02109.94
3.87-0.490.3525.9014.1694.2612.19
2.40-15.190.5522.5536.6663.9618.30
33.7030.8258.7079.8083.42257.844.89
25.6356.8542.8249.725.7214.32-80.42
6.88-14.12-4.8433.9436.68311.57107.01
-5.38-12.41-4.2663.48112.11507.47188.64
10.3329.0829.1468.7697.10205.06151.98
4.43-2.080.7919.9510.5593.9485.51
0.290.26-9.62115.3872.76151.05-33.02

Speciality Restaurants Ltd. Share Holdings

Speciality Restaurants Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Value Fund43,2710.120.95

Speciality Restaurants Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
29 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About Speciality Restaurants Ltd.

Speciality Restaurants Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/12/1999 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101WB1999PLC090672 and registration number is 090672. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Restaurants and mobile food service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 252.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 46.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anjan Chatterjee
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Indranil Chatterjee
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Suchhanda Chatterjee
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Avik Chatterjee
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Anita Bandyopadhyay
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ullal Ravindra Bhat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Pandey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dushyant Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Speciality Restaurants Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Speciality Restaurants Ltd.?

The market cap of Speciality Restaurants Ltd. is ₹1,10.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Speciality Restaurants Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Speciality Restaurants Ltd. is 11.58 and PB ratio of Speciality Restaurants Ltd. is 6.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Speciality Restaurants Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Speciality Restaurants Ltd. is ₹212.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Speciality Restaurants Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Speciality Restaurants Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Speciality Restaurants Ltd. is ₹282.65 and 52-week low of Speciality Restaurants Ltd. is ₹187.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

