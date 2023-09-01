Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Quant Value Fund
|43,271
|0.12
|0.95
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|29 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
Speciality Restaurants Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/12/1999 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101WB1999PLC090672 and registration number is 090672. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Restaurants and mobile food service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 252.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 46.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Speciality Restaurants Ltd. is ₹1,10.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Speciality Restaurants Ltd. is 11.58 and PB ratio of Speciality Restaurants Ltd. is 6.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Speciality Restaurants Ltd. is ₹212.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Speciality Restaurants Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Speciality Restaurants Ltd. is ₹282.65 and 52-week low of Speciality Restaurants Ltd. is ₹187.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.