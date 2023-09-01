What is the Market Cap of Speciality Restaurants Ltd.? The market cap of Speciality Restaurants Ltd. is ₹1,10.60 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Speciality Restaurants Ltd.? P/E ratio of Speciality Restaurants Ltd. is 11.58 and PB ratio of Speciality Restaurants Ltd. is 6.63 as on .

What is the share price of Speciality Restaurants Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Speciality Restaurants Ltd. is ₹212.50 as on .