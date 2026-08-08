What is the share price of Speciality Restaurants? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Speciality Restaurants is ₹146.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Speciality Restaurants? The Speciality Restaurants is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Speciality Restaurants? The market cap of Speciality Restaurants is ₹704.24 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Speciality Restaurants? Today’s highest and lowest price of Speciality Restaurants are ₹147.70 and ₹139.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Speciality Restaurants? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Speciality Restaurants stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Speciality Restaurants is ₹153.60 and 52-week low of Speciality Restaurants is ₹83.40 as on .

How has the Speciality Restaurants performed historically in terms of returns? The Speciality Restaurants has shown returns of 2.71% over the past day, 13.93% for the past month, 39.65% over 3 months, 15.32% over 1 year, -12.67% across 3 years, and 15.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Speciality Restaurants? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Speciality Restaurants are 32.27 and 2.03 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.68 per annum.

Source: Dion Global