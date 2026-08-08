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Speciality Restaurants Share Price

NSE
BSE

SPECIALITY RESTAURANTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality
Theme
Restaurant

Here's the live share price of Speciality Restaurants along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹146.00 Closed
2.71₹ 3.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Speciality Restaurants Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹139.70₹147.70
₹146.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹83.40₹153.60
₹146.00
Open Price
₹144.50
Prev. Close
₹142.15
Volume
4,812

Source: Dion Global

Speciality Restaurants Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Speciality Restaurants		8.9613.9339.6531.0615.32-12.6715.24
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Speciality Restaurants has gained 15.32% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Speciality Restaurants has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Speciality Restaurants Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Speciality Restaurants Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5132.61137.64
10133.19135.5
20130.91132.63
50121.9124.87
100110.89118.53
200114.43118.15

Source: Dion Global

Speciality Restaurants Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Speciality Restaurants remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.46%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Speciality Restaurants Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 07:04 PM IST ISTSpecial. Restaurants - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 03, 2026, 09:14 PM IST ISTSpecial. Restaurants - Intimation Of 27Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company.
Aug 03, 2026, 08:58 PM IST ISTSpecial. Restaurants - Intimation Of Record Date
Aug 03, 2026, 08:38 PM IST ISTSpecial. Restaurants - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter E
Jul 25, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTSpecial. Restaurants - Communication To Shareholders - Intimation Of Tax Deduction On Dividend.

Source: Dion Global

About Speciality Restaurants

Speciality Restaurants Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/12/1999 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101WB1999PLC090672 and registration number is 090672. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Restaurants and mobile food service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 453.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anjan Chatterjee
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Indranil Chatterjee
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Suchhanda Chatterjee
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Avik Chatterjee
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Aditya Ghosh
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Anita Bandyopadhyay
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ullal Ravindra Bhat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Pandey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Utkarsh Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Mathur
    Independent Director

FAQs on Speciality Restaurants Share Price

What is the share price of Speciality Restaurants?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Speciality Restaurants is ₹146.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Speciality Restaurants?

The Speciality Restaurants is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Speciality Restaurants?

The market cap of Speciality Restaurants is ₹704.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Speciality Restaurants?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Speciality Restaurants are ₹147.70 and ₹139.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Speciality Restaurants?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Speciality Restaurants stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Speciality Restaurants is ₹153.60 and 52-week low of Speciality Restaurants is ₹83.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Speciality Restaurants performed historically in terms of returns?

The Speciality Restaurants has shown returns of 2.71% over the past day, 13.93% for the past month, 39.65% over 3 months, 15.32% over 1 year, -12.67% across 3 years, and 15.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Speciality Restaurants?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Speciality Restaurants are 32.27 and 2.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.68 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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