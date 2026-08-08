Here's the live share price of Speciality Restaurants along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Speciality Restaurants
|8.96
|13.93
|39.65
|31.06
|15.32
|-12.67
|15.24
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Speciality Restaurants has gained 15.32% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Speciality Restaurants has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|132.61
|137.64
|10
|133.19
|135.5
|20
|130.91
|132.63
|50
|121.9
|124.87
|100
|110.89
|118.53
|200
|114.43
|118.15
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Speciality Restaurants remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.46%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:04 PM IST IST
|Special. Restaurants - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:14 PM IST IST
|Special. Restaurants - Intimation Of 27Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company.
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:58 PM IST IST
|Special. Restaurants - Intimation Of Record Date
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:38 PM IST IST
|Special. Restaurants - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter E
|Jul 25, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|Special. Restaurants - Communication To Shareholders - Intimation Of Tax Deduction On Dividend.
Source: Dion Global
Speciality Restaurants Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/12/1999 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101WB1999PLC090672 and registration number is 090672. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Restaurants and mobile food service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 453.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Speciality Restaurants is ₹146.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Speciality Restaurants is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Speciality Restaurants is ₹704.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Speciality Restaurants are ₹147.70 and ₹139.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Speciality Restaurants stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Speciality Restaurants is ₹153.60 and 52-week low of Speciality Restaurants is ₹83.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Speciality Restaurants has shown returns of 2.71% over the past day, 13.93% for the past month, 39.65% over 3 months, 15.32% over 1 year, -12.67% across 3 years, and 15.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Speciality Restaurants are 32.27 and 2.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.68 per annum.
Source: Dion Global