Here's the live share price of Speb Adhesives along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Speb Adhesives has declined 1.82% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -8.77%.
Speb Adhesives’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Speb Adhesives
|-7.14
|0.97
|-8.77
|-8.77
|-8.77
|-3.01
|-1.82
|Pidilite Industries
|-1.01
|2.64
|-0.89
|-5.82
|9.31
|8.12
|10.68
|Apar Industries
|-1.21
|9.58
|22.65
|36.01
|84.08
|66.85
|87.68
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|-6.27
|1.67
|-1.40
|-2.04
|-3.67
|1.51
|39.85
|Aarti Industries
|-3.75
|0.76
|17.00
|12.32
|13.49
|-7.39
|-7.82
|Anupam Rasayan India
|-4.03
|-3.03
|-2.89
|10.12
|71.68
|18.27
|18.24
|Aether Industries
|-3.40
|-7.40
|6.53
|23.29
|4.04
|1.66
|3.78
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|-0.44
|5.53
|-8.59
|31.10
|109.37
|47.96
|35.95
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|10.67
|0.85
|-4.88
|-13.57
|-4.91
|-3.35
|-2.03
|Clean Science & Technology
|2.28
|-9.71
|-17.11
|-36.78
|-35.14
|-19.08
|-14.08
|Galaxy Surfactants
|-0.27
|4.74
|-4.59
|-16.06
|-9.11
|-6.41
|-3.64
|Neogen Chemicals
|2.59
|3.53
|26.54
|-6.63
|-16.39
|2.29
|9.18
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|2.67
|-14.63
|-8.80
|-32.82
|0
|0.91
|0.54
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|-4.74
|-6.41
|-18.30
|9.24
|60.86
|-14.66
|-12.73
|Rossari Biotech
|-2.87
|-9.73
|-19.94
|-23.63
|-18.92
|-7.45
|-14.03
|Fineotex Chemical
|-5.48
|-2.84
|-5.83
|-4.55
|0.96
|-0.74
|27.61
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|-2.75
|-4.08
|-18.76
|-38.58
|-13.15
|-0.27
|13.11
|Paushak
|-9.68
|-10.29
|-24.04
|-25.98
|-25.98
|-9.54
|-5.84
|Chemcon Speciality Chemicals
|-2.69
|-12.65
|-24.25
|-25.67
|-13.33
|-16.00
|-18.29
|DMCC Speciality Chemicals
|2.37
|1.04
|-18.91
|-31.32
|-23.24
|-4.02
|-6.28
Over the last one year, Speb Adhesives has declined 8.77% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (9.31%), Apar Industries (84.08%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (-3.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Speb Adhesives has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (10.68%) and Apar Industries (87.68%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|53.86
|53.49
|10
|54.7
|53.85
|20
|53.45
|53.94
|50
|44.55
|0
|100
|22.28
|0
|200
|11.14
|0
Speb Adhesives Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/11/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U99999MH1990PLC058873 and registration number is 058873. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Speciality. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Speb Adhesives is ₹52.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Speb Adhesives is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Speb Adhesives is ₹116.82 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Speb Adhesives are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Speb Adhesives stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Speb Adhesives is ₹60.00 and 52-week low of Speb Adhesives is ₹46.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Speb Adhesives has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.97% for the past month, -8.77% over 3 months, -8.77% over 1 year, -3.01% across 3 years, and -1.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Speb Adhesives are 0.00 and 3.45 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.