MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|20 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|24 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
Sparc Electrex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/09/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31100MH1989PLC053467 and registration number is 053467. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Computers - Accessories/Peripherals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sparc Electrex Ltd. is ₹28.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sparc Electrex Ltd. is 68.63 and PB ratio of Sparc Electrex Ltd. is 3.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sparc Electrex Ltd. is ₹33.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sparc Electrex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sparc Electrex Ltd. is ₹39.35 and 52-week low of Sparc Electrex Ltd. is ₹16.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.