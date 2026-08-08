Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Sparc Electrex Share Price

NSE
BSE

SPARC ELECTREX

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Electric Equipment

Here's the live share price of Sparc Electrex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.09 Closed
-2.30₹ -0.12
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Sparc Electrex Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.73₹5.47
₹5.09
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.00₹7.58
₹5.09
Open Price
₹5.47
Prev. Close
₹5.21
Volume
24,813

Source: Dion Global

Sparc Electrex Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sparc Electrex		8.3015.16-14.31-4.86-13.44-46.92-11.24
ABB India		4.318.925.7130.7448.5418.8535.79
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		2.18-3.082.6427.8129.4329.6560.86
Siemens Energy India		12.968.3216.2435.3414.7110.045.91
Waaree Energies		0.95-4.85-16.21-13.39-14.514.982.96
Premier Energies		2.552.022.7629.565.417.604.49
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-0.53-9.660.2375.5336.9468.1460.05
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		0.38-2.7020.4257.3645.6513.357.81
Fujiyama Power Systems		2.4716.1536.2484.1087.2823.2613.37
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-0.47-10.07-13.66-0.94-11.5949.6994.91
Genus Power Infrastructures		-1.45-0.56-6.9615.32-19.9419.3337.87
Saatvik Green Energy		-2.37-0.25-11.530.32-3.79-1.28-0.77
Kernex Microsystems (India)		7.8912.8063.02108.92138.8292.35101.46
Websol Energy Systems		-0.18-5.13-15.9634.88-22.39107.3071.86
Spectrum Electrical Industries		2.7724.84107.6986.8364.365.783.43
Ravindra Energy		-1.84-9.6120.4312.7416.8854.0026.25
Rishabh Instruments		4.731.6127.0243.60121.4913.057.64
Modern Insulators		9.691.6436.54106.97423.9398.9153.38
Insolation Energy Ltd		-1.08-1.56-20.43-17.70-50.5266.5469.08
MV Electrosystems		-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-0.61-0.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sparc Electrex has declined 13.44% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Sparc Electrex has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).

Sparc Electrex Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sparc Electrex Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.824.9
104.874.87
204.774.86
504.984.99
1005.185.14
2005.315.69

Source: Dion Global

Sparc Electrex Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sparc Electrex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.21%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 73.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Sparc Electrex Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:05 PM IST ISTSparc Electrex - Board Meeting Intimation for Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 For Board Meeting Scheduled On 1
Aug 05, 2026, 07:55 PM IST ISTSparc Electrex - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Aug 05, 2026, 07:32 PM IST ISTSparc Electrex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Aug 05, 2026, 07:30 PM IST ISTSparc Electrex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Aug 05, 2026, 07:28 PM IST ISTSparc Electrex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address

Source: Dion Global

About Sparc Electrex

Sparc Electrex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/09/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31100MH1989PLC053467 and registration number is 053467. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shobith Ganesh Hegde
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ravikumar Byrapatna Channappa
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Suresh Vishwanathan
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Niraj Hareshbhai Variava
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Chhaganbhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sushmita Swarup Lunkad
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sparc Electrex Share Price

What is the share price of Sparc Electrex?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sparc Electrex is ₹5.09 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sparc Electrex?

The Sparc Electrex is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sparc Electrex?

The market cap of Sparc Electrex is ₹9.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sparc Electrex?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sparc Electrex are ₹5.47 and ₹4.73.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sparc Electrex?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sparc Electrex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sparc Electrex is ₹7.58 and 52-week low of Sparc Electrex is ₹3.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sparc Electrex performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sparc Electrex has shown returns of 0.77% over the past day, 18.78% for the past month, -11.62% over 3 months, -10.71% over 1 year, -46.37% across 3 years, and -10.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sparc Electrex?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sparc Electrex are -2.25 and 0.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sparc Electrex News

More Sparc Electrex News
Market Pulse