Sparc Electrex Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SPARC ELECTREX LTD.

Sector : Computers - Accessories/Peripherals | Smallcap | BSE
₹33.08 Closed
-1.99-0.67
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sparc Electrex Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.08₹33.08
₹33.08
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.75₹39.35
₹33.08
Open Price
₹33.08
Prev. Close
₹33.75
Volume
1,548

Sparc Electrex Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R133.08
  • R233.08
  • R333.08
  • Pivot
    33.08
  • S133.08
  • S233.08
  • S333.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 525.9632.61
  • 1028.7432.06
  • 2033.0932.09
  • 5037.6330.96
  • 10030.4728.33
  • 20018.6625.26

Sparc Electrex Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.03-8.4971.4972.74-9.091,034.24542.80
6.1314.8521.9759.2767.14258.85107.49
8.032.158.4418.5920.69283.5417.29
1.291.42035.70141.17141.17141.17
1.149.725.88-17.27-43.56-4.81-55.49
-6.733.9025.0043.3943.3943.3943.39

Sparc Electrex Ltd. Share Holdings

Sparc Electrex Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
20 Jun, 2023Board MeetingOthers
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About Sparc Electrex Ltd.

Sparc Electrex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/09/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31100MH1989PLC053467 and registration number is 053467. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Computers - Accessories/Peripherals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shobith Ganesh Hegde
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ravikumar Byrapatna Channappa
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Suresh Vishwanathan
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Niraj Hareshbhai Variava
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Chhaganbhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sushmita Swarup Lunkad
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sparc Electrex Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sparc Electrex Ltd.?

The market cap of Sparc Electrex Ltd. is ₹28.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sparc Electrex Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sparc Electrex Ltd. is 68.63 and PB ratio of Sparc Electrex Ltd. is 3.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sparc Electrex Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sparc Electrex Ltd. is ₹33.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sparc Electrex Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sparc Electrex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sparc Electrex Ltd. is ₹39.35 and 52-week low of Sparc Electrex Ltd. is ₹16.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

