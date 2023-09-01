What is the Market Cap of Sparc Electrex Ltd.? The market cap of Sparc Electrex Ltd. is ₹28.30 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sparc Electrex Ltd.? P/E ratio of Sparc Electrex Ltd. is 68.63 and PB ratio of Sparc Electrex Ltd. is 3.61 as on .

What is the share price of Sparc Electrex Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sparc Electrex Ltd. is ₹33.08 as on .