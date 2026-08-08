Here's the live share price of Sparc Electrex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sparc Electrex
|8.30
|15.16
|-14.31
|-4.86
|-13.44
|-46.92
|-11.24
|ABB India
|4.31
|8.92
|5.71
|30.74
|48.54
|18.85
|35.79
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|2.18
|-3.08
|2.64
|27.81
|29.43
|29.65
|60.86
|Siemens Energy India
|12.96
|8.32
|16.24
|35.34
|14.71
|10.04
|5.91
|Waaree Energies
|0.95
|-4.85
|-16.21
|-13.39
|-14.51
|4.98
|2.96
|Premier Energies
|2.55
|2.02
|2.76
|29.56
|5.41
|7.60
|4.49
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-0.53
|-9.66
|0.23
|75.53
|36.94
|68.14
|60.05
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|0.38
|-2.70
|20.42
|57.36
|45.65
|13.35
|7.81
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|2.47
|16.15
|36.24
|84.10
|87.28
|23.26
|13.37
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-0.47
|-10.07
|-13.66
|-0.94
|-11.59
|49.69
|94.91
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-1.45
|-0.56
|-6.96
|15.32
|-19.94
|19.33
|37.87
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-2.37
|-0.25
|-11.53
|0.32
|-3.79
|-1.28
|-0.77
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|7.89
|12.80
|63.02
|108.92
|138.82
|92.35
|101.46
|Websol Energy Systems
|-0.18
|-5.13
|-15.96
|34.88
|-22.39
|107.30
|71.86
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|2.77
|24.84
|107.69
|86.83
|64.36
|5.78
|3.43
|Ravindra Energy
|-1.84
|-9.61
|20.43
|12.74
|16.88
|54.00
|26.25
|Rishabh Instruments
|4.73
|1.61
|27.02
|43.60
|121.49
|13.05
|7.64
|Modern Insulators
|9.69
|1.64
|36.54
|106.97
|423.93
|98.91
|53.38
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|-1.08
|-1.56
|-20.43
|-17.70
|-50.52
|66.54
|69.08
|MV Electrosystems
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-0.61
|-0.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sparc Electrex has declined 13.44% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Sparc Electrex has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.82
|4.9
|10
|4.87
|4.87
|20
|4.77
|4.86
|50
|4.98
|4.99
|100
|5.18
|5.14
|200
|5.31
|5.69
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sparc Electrex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.21%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 73.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:05 PM IST IST
|Sparc Electrex - Board Meeting Intimation for Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 For Board Meeting Scheduled On 1
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:55 PM IST IST
|Sparc Electrex - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:32 PM IST IST
|Sparc Electrex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:30 PM IST IST
|Sparc Electrex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:28 PM IST IST
|Sparc Electrex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
Source: Dion Global
Sparc Electrex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/09/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31100MH1989PLC053467 and registration number is 053467. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sparc Electrex is ₹5.09 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sparc Electrex is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sparc Electrex is ₹9.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sparc Electrex are ₹5.47 and ₹4.73.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sparc Electrex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sparc Electrex is ₹7.58 and 52-week low of Sparc Electrex is ₹3.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sparc Electrex has shown returns of 0.77% over the past day, 18.78% for the past month, -11.62% over 3 months, -10.71% over 1 year, -46.37% across 3 years, and -10.69% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sparc Electrex are -2.25 and 0.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global