What is the share price of Sparc Electrex? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sparc Electrex is ₹5.09 as on .

What kind of stock is Sparc Electrex? The Sparc Electrex is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sparc Electrex? The market cap of Sparc Electrex is ₹9.99 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sparc Electrex? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sparc Electrex are ₹5.47 and ₹4.73.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sparc Electrex? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sparc Electrex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sparc Electrex is ₹7.58 and 52-week low of Sparc Electrex is ₹3.00 as on .

How has the Sparc Electrex performed historically in terms of returns? The Sparc Electrex has shown returns of 0.77% over the past day, 18.78% for the past month, -11.62% over 3 months, -10.71% over 1 year, -46.37% across 3 years, and -10.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sparc Electrex? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sparc Electrex are -2.25 and 0.65 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global