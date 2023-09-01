Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SPACE INCUBATRICS TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.92 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.92₹1.92
₹1.92
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.02₹3.00
₹1.92
Open Price
₹1.92
Prev. Close
₹1.92
Volume
0

Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.92
  • R21.92
  • R31.92
  • Pivot
    1.92
  • S11.92
  • S21.92
  • S31.92

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.291.83
  • 102.331.68
  • 202.41.55
  • 502.591.43
  • 1002.841.45
  • 2003.171.65

Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.9551.1837.1460.00-30.43346.51-54.61
6.60-0.3733.6073.2624.80223.6310.46
-2.5814.9513.4722.0587.90676.39295.05
0.20-0.704.318.94-6.9775.68140.93
-9.86-14.63-11.21-19.62-37.87-5.37-44.25
9.6920.2626.0718.57-22.85161.5017.99
0.184.1610.9510.9510.9510.9510.95
3.20-1.8935.3957.0755.8068.86111.25
0.084.0734.4823.5870.053,612.717,498.50
0.5313.24-7.11-47.23-83.5010,195.836,802.23
1.706.9618.8924.76-16.1832.56-27.87
-0.601.79-9.2647.1954.50975.683,880.00
0.23-0.078.6214.244.63164.25103.78
5.634.21-0.36-12.74-31.083,022.631,124.03
4.900.6711.3313.54-3.84139.2225.08
5.9618.1731.276.78-48.29224.4284.32
6.7321.5522.7028.362.11439.2047.04
-8.6842.6461.4165.8328.06413.36107.28
-5.15-25.84-70.26-70.26-79.59206.94-90.22
0.560-26.05-39.27-76.28-78.77-66.62

Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd.

Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100UP2016PLC084473 and registration number is 084473. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nishant Mittal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Chand Mittal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sachin
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ankita Garg
    Independent Director

FAQs on Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd. is ₹6.64 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd. is -0.21 and PB ratio of Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd. is 0.74 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd. is ₹1.92 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd. is ₹3.00 and 52-week low of Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd. is ₹1.02 as on Aug 28, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data