Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.95
|51.18
|37.14
|60.00
|-30.43
|346.51
|-54.61
|6.60
|-0.37
|33.60
|73.26
|24.80
|223.63
|10.46
|-2.58
|14.95
|13.47
|22.05
|87.90
|676.39
|295.05
|0.20
|-0.70
|4.31
|8.94
|-6.97
|75.68
|140.93
|-9.86
|-14.63
|-11.21
|-19.62
|-37.87
|-5.37
|-44.25
|9.69
|20.26
|26.07
|18.57
|-22.85
|161.50
|17.99
|0.18
|4.16
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|3.20
|-1.89
|35.39
|57.07
|55.80
|68.86
|111.25
|0.08
|4.07
|34.48
|23.58
|70.05
|3,612.71
|7,498.50
|0.53
|13.24
|-7.11
|-47.23
|-83.50
|10,195.83
|6,802.23
|1.70
|6.96
|18.89
|24.76
|-16.18
|32.56
|-27.87
|-0.60
|1.79
|-9.26
|47.19
|54.50
|975.68
|3,880.00
|0.23
|-0.07
|8.62
|14.24
|4.63
|164.25
|103.78
|5.63
|4.21
|-0.36
|-12.74
|-31.08
|3,022.63
|1,124.03
|4.90
|0.67
|11.33
|13.54
|-3.84
|139.22
|25.08
|5.96
|18.17
|31.27
|6.78
|-48.29
|224.42
|84.32
|6.73
|21.55
|22.70
|28.36
|2.11
|439.20
|47.04
|-8.68
|42.64
|61.41
|65.83
|28.06
|413.36
|107.28
|-5.15
|-25.84
|-70.26
|-70.26
|-79.59
|206.94
|-90.22
|0.56
|0
|-26.05
|-39.27
|-76.28
|-78.77
|-66.62
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100UP2016PLC084473 and registration number is 084473. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd. is ₹6.64 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd. is -0.21 and PB ratio of Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd. is 0.74 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd. is ₹1.92 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd. is ₹3.00 and 52-week low of Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd. is ₹1.02 as on Aug 28, 2023.