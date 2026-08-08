Here's the live share price of Space Incubatrics Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Space Incubatrics Technologies
|0
|0
|-18.18
|-37.93
|-8.63
|9.53
|-0.76
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Space Incubatrics Technologies has declined 8.63% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Space Incubatrics Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.18
|0.18
|10
|0.18
|0.18
|20
|0.18
|0.18
|50
|0.19
|0.19
|100
|0.2
|0.2
|200
|0.23
|0.21
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Space Incubatrics Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jun 18, 2026, 05:42 AM IST IST
|Space Incubatrics - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Initiation of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIR
|Jun 12, 2026, 12:51 AM IST IST
|Space Incubatrics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Jun 12, 2026, 12:36 AM IST IST
|Space Incubatrics - Submission Of Audited Financial Results Of Space Incubatrics Technologies Limited For TheQuarter And
|May 26, 2026, 02:15 AM IST IST
|Space Incubatrics - Disclosure Of Related Party Transaction Pursuant To Regulation 23(9) Of Securities And Exchange Board Of
|May 26, 2026, 02:13 AM IST IST
|Space Incubatrics - Undertaking For Non- Applicability Of Regulation 32 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 For The Quarter And
Source: Dion Global
Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100UP2016PLC084473 and registration number is 084473. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Space Incubatrics Technologies is ₹0.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Space Incubatrics Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Space Incubatrics Technologies is ₹6.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Space Incubatrics Technologies are ₹0.18 and ₹0.18.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Space Incubatrics Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Space Incubatrics Technologies is ₹0.42 and 52-week low of Space Incubatrics Technologies is ₹0.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Space Incubatrics Technologies has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -18.18% over 3 months, -8.63% over 1 year, 9.53% across 3 years, and -0.76% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Space Incubatrics Technologies are 1,800.00 and 0.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global