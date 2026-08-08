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Space Incubatrics Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

SPACE INCUBATRICS TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Space Incubatrics Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.18 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Space Incubatrics Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.18₹0.18
₹0.18
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.16₹0.42
₹0.18
Open Price
₹0.18
Prev. Close
₹0.18
Volume
1,75,760

Source: Dion Global

Space Incubatrics Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Space Incubatrics Technologies		00-18.18-37.93-8.639.53-0.76
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Space Incubatrics Technologies has declined 8.63% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Space Incubatrics Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Space Incubatrics Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Space Incubatrics Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.180.18
100.180.18
200.180.18
500.190.19
1000.20.2
2000.230.21

Source: Dion Global

Space Incubatrics Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Space Incubatrics Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Space Incubatrics Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jun 18, 2026, 05:42 AM IST ISTSpace Incubatrics - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Initiation of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIR
Jun 12, 2026, 12:51 AM IST ISTSpace Incubatrics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Jun 12, 2026, 12:36 AM IST ISTSpace Incubatrics - Submission Of Audited Financial Results Of Space Incubatrics Technologies Limited For TheQuarter And
May 26, 2026, 02:15 AM IST ISTSpace Incubatrics - Disclosure Of Related Party Transaction Pursuant To Regulation 23(9) Of Securities And Exchange Board Of
May 26, 2026, 02:13 AM IST ISTSpace Incubatrics - Undertaking For Non- Applicability Of Regulation 32 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 For The Quarter And

Source: Dion Global

About Space Incubatrics Technologies

Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100UP2016PLC084473 and registration number is 084473. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nishant Mittal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Chand Mittal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sagar Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ankita Garg
    Independent Director

FAQs on Space Incubatrics Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Space Incubatrics Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Space Incubatrics Technologies is ₹0.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Space Incubatrics Technologies?

The Space Incubatrics Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Space Incubatrics Technologies?

The market cap of Space Incubatrics Technologies is ₹6.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Space Incubatrics Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Space Incubatrics Technologies are ₹0.18 and ₹0.18.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Space Incubatrics Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Space Incubatrics Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Space Incubatrics Technologies is ₹0.42 and 52-week low of Space Incubatrics Technologies is ₹0.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Space Incubatrics Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Space Incubatrics Technologies has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -18.18% over 3 months, -8.63% over 1 year, 9.53% across 3 years, and -0.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Space Incubatrics Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Space Incubatrics Technologies are 1,800.00 and 0.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Space Incubatrics Technologies News

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