Here's the live share price of SPA Capital Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SPA Capital Services
|0
|-0.88
|2.40
|5.76
|44.90
|57.23
|31.20
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SPA Capital Services has gained 44.90% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, SPA Capital Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|212.18
|211.19
|10
|207.47
|209.59
|20
|206.29
|208.55
|50
|210.16
|206.91
|100
|200.68
|197.4
|200
|173.08
|175.98
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SPA Capital Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 31.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:35 PM IST IST
|SPA Capital Services - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 13/08/2026
|Jul 06, 2026, 10:23 PM IST IST
|SPA Capital Services - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 12:05 AM IST IST
|SPA Capital Services - Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 26, 2026, 11:41 PM IST IST
|SPA Capital Services - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of Board Of Director Held On 26Th May, 2026 And Submi
|May 26, 2026, 11:17 PM IST IST
|SPA Capital Services - Intimation For Non - Applicability Of Regulation 23(9) (Related Party Transaction) Of SEBI (Listing Ob
Source: Dion Global
SPA Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910DL1984PLC018749 and registration number is 018749. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SPA Capital Services is ₹213.00 as on Aug 04, 2026.
The SPA Capital Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SPA Capital Services is ₹65.48 Cr as on Aug 04, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SPA Capital Services are ₹213.00 and ₹202.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SPA Capital Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SPA Capital Services is ₹238.00 and 52-week low of SPA Capital Services is ₹141.70 as on Aug 04, 2026.
The SPA Capital Services has shown returns of -0.21% over the past day, -0.88% for the past month, 2.4% over 3 months, 44.9% over 1 year, 57.23% across 3 years, and 31.2% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SPA Capital Services are 102.35 and 3.88 on Aug 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global