What is the share price of SPA Capital Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SPA Capital Services is ₹213.00 as on .

What kind of stock is SPA Capital Services? The SPA Capital Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SPA Capital Services? The market cap of SPA Capital Services is ₹65.48 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SPA Capital Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of SPA Capital Services are ₹213.00 and ₹202.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SPA Capital Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SPA Capital Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SPA Capital Services is ₹238.00 and 52-week low of SPA Capital Services is ₹141.70 as on .

How has the SPA Capital Services performed historically in terms of returns? The SPA Capital Services has shown returns of -0.21% over the past day, -0.88% for the past month, 2.4% over 3 months, 44.9% over 1 year, 57.23% across 3 years, and 31.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SPA Capital Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SPA Capital Services are 102.35 and 3.88 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global