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SPA Capital Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

SPA CAPITAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of SPA Capital Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹213.00 Closed
-0.21₹ -0.45
As on Aug 04, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SPA Capital Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹202.80₹213.00
₹213.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹141.70₹238.00
₹213.00
Open Price
₹202.80
Prev. Close
₹213.45
Volume
7

Source: Dion Global

SPA Capital Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SPA Capital Services		0-0.882.405.7644.9057.2331.20
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SPA Capital Services has gained 44.90% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, SPA Capital Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

SPA Capital Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SPA Capital Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5212.18211.19
10207.47209.59
20206.29208.55
50210.16206.91
100200.68197.4
200173.08175.98

Source: Dion Global

SPA Capital Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SPA Capital Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 31.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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SPA Capital Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 08:35 PM IST ISTSPA Capital Services - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 13/08/2026
Jul 06, 2026, 10:23 PM IST ISTSPA Capital Services - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 12:05 AM IST ISTSPA Capital Services - Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
May 26, 2026, 11:41 PM IST ISTSPA Capital Services - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of Board Of Director Held On 26Th May, 2026 And Submi
May 26, 2026, 11:17 PM IST ISTSPA Capital Services - Intimation For Non - Applicability Of Regulation 23(9) (Related Party Transaction) Of SEBI (Listing Ob

Source: Dion Global

About SPA Capital Services

SPA Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910DL1984PLC018749 and registration number is 018749. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep Parwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Honey Parwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sugeeta Upadhyay
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahaveer Prasad Mundhra
    Independent Director

FAQs on SPA Capital Services Share Price

What is the share price of SPA Capital Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SPA Capital Services is ₹213.00 as on Aug 04, 2026.

What kind of stock is SPA Capital Services?

The SPA Capital Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SPA Capital Services?

The market cap of SPA Capital Services is ₹65.48 Cr as on Aug 04, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SPA Capital Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SPA Capital Services are ₹213.00 and ₹202.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SPA Capital Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SPA Capital Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SPA Capital Services is ₹238.00 and 52-week low of SPA Capital Services is ₹141.70 as on Aug 04, 2026.

How has the SPA Capital Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The SPA Capital Services has shown returns of -0.21% over the past day, -0.88% for the past month, 2.4% over 3 months, 44.9% over 1 year, 57.23% across 3 years, and 31.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SPA Capital Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SPA Capital Services are 102.35 and 3.88 on Aug 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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