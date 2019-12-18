S&P revises Shriram Transport Finance outlook to negative, affirms ratings

Slower economic growth and weaker economic activity could lower vehicle utilisation, affecting the cash flows of road transport operators.

S&P Global Ratings on Monday said that it has revised its outlook on Shriram Transport Finance (STFC) to negative from stable. At the same time, the rating agency affirmed ‘BB+’ long-term and ‘B’ short-term issuer credit ratings on the company.

“We revised the outlook to negative to reflect the increased risk of a deterioration in STFC’s asset quality, which could also affect availability of credit to the company over the next 12 months or so. We have progressively lowered our growth expectations for India during 2019 such that we now expect the country’s GDP to grow at 5.1% in fiscal 2020 and 6.5% in fiscal 2021,”said the S&P Global Ratings. On Tuesday, the stock of Shriram Transport Finance ended the day at Rs. 1,093.60 down by Rs. 7.30 or 0.66% on BSE. The data from primemfdatabase.com shows that as on November 2019, debt mutual funds have investments of Rs. 5,808.93 crore in corporate bonds issued by the company.

The rating agency also stated that performance of the commercial vehicle industry is closely correlated to the economy because infrastructure, real estate, and consumption drive movement of goods and material across the country. Slower economic growth and weaker economic activity could lower vehicle utilisation, affecting the cash flows of road transport operators.

According to S&P Global Ratings, the company remains the largest financier of commercial vehicles in India. “We expect growth and profitability to remain under pressure for STFC, given market funding conditions continue to be tight. STFC’s assets under management increased about 4% year-on-year for the half year ended September 30, 2019, with growth mainly from securitization and direct assignment, while balance sheet assets showed a de-growth,”said the rating agency.